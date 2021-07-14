Cancel
Famous actresses from Washington, D.C.

Stacker
Famous actresses from Washington, D.C.

Anyone who wants to admire and envy the world's biggest stars needs only to look on Instagram. From A-list movie stars and major musicians to pro ball players and comedians who landed their own sitcoms, there's no shortage of evidence of just how good the good life is. They post pictures of themselves with other big shots on rooftop bars, at exclusive clubs, at backstage parties, and at restaurants where regular people can't get a reservation.

But the vast majority of these celebrities were born and raised outside of Hollywood, finding their way to the bright lights and big money of superstardom from obscure beginnings in regular small towns and cities across the country.

Stacker compiled a list of actresses that were born in Washington, D.C. from IMDb’s most popular list. Movie poster images are from OMDb . Keep reading to see which of your favorite actresses are from your home state.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4H5G5c_0awT6H1u00
OMDb

Alyson Hannigan

- Born: Washington, D.C. (3/24/1974)
- Known for:
--- Willow Rosenberg in "Buffy the Vampire Slayer" (1997-2003)
--- Michelle in "American Pie" (1999)
--- Michelle in "American Reunion" (2012) https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13k1c5_0awT6H1u00
OMDb

Bridgit Mendler

- Born: Washington, D.C. (12/18/1992)
- Known for:
--- Becca in " Alvin and the Chipmunks: the Squeakquel" (2009)
--- Soundtrack in " The Secret World of Arrietty" (2010)
--- Olivia in " Lemonade Mouth" (2011) https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1QmnFc_0awT6H1u00
OMDb

Emily Swallow

- Born: Washington, D.C. (12/18/1979)
- Known for:
--- Armorer in "The Mandalorian" (2019)
--- Amara (Adult) in "Supernatural" (2015-2020)
--- Natalie Pierce in "SEAL Team" (2019-2021) https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0B5gZ3_0awT6H1u00
OMDb

Goldie Hawn

- Born: Washington, D.C. (11/21/1945)
- Known for:
--- Joanna in "Overboard" (1987)
--- Elise Elliot Atchison in "The First Wives Club" (1996)
--- Steffi in "Everyone Says I Love You" (1996)
OMDb

Isabelle Fuhrman

- Born: Washington, D.C. (2/25/1997)
- Known for:
--- Alex Dall in "The Novice" (2021)
--- Esther in "Orphan" (2009)
--- Clove in "The Hunger Games" (2012)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0FfK2t_0awT6H1u00
OMDb

Jane Adams

- Born: Washington, D.C. (4/1/1965)
- Known for:
--- Joy Jordan in "Happiness" (1998)
--- Carrie in "Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind" (2004)
--- Dr. Brooke Powell in "Poltergeist" (2015) https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4RAVXK_0awT6H1u00
OMDb

Katherine Heigl

- Born: Washington, D.C. (11/24/1978)
- Known for:
--- Stephanie Plum in "One for the Money" (2012)
--- Alison Scott in "Knocked Up" (2007)
--- Abby in "The Ugly Truth" (2009) https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1YxkEE_0awT6H1u00
OMDb

Kristen Johnston

- Born: Washington, D.C. (9/20/1967)
- Known for:
--- Sally Solomon in "3rd Rock from the Sun" (1996-2001)
--- Ivana Humpalot in "Austin Powers: the Spy Who Shagged Me" (1999)
--- Rhonda in "Music and Lyrics" (2007) https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3H2gJQ_0awT6H1u00
OMDb

Melissa Sagemiller

- Born: Washington, D.C. (6/1/1974)
- Known for:
--- Emily Thomas in "The Guardian" (2006)
--- Tracy in "Mr. Woodcock" (2007)
--- Allison McAllister in "Get Over It" (2001) https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1vgHoR_0awT6H1u00
OMDb

Michael Learned

- Born: Washington, D.C. (4/9/1939)
- Known for:
--- Olivia Walton in "The Waltons" (1972-1979)
--- Vivian Emery in "Dragon" (1993)
--- Mary Benjamin in "Nurse" (1981-1982)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1mAxFF_0awT6H1u00
OMDb

Regina Hall

- Born: Washington, D.C. (12/12/1970)
- Known for:
--- Ryan Pierce in "Girls Trip" (2017)
--- Kelly Rice in "Law Abiding Citizen" (2009)
--- Brenda in "Scary Movie 4" (2006) https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Ns8ep_0awT6H1u00
OMDb

Robin Weigert

- Born: Washington, D.C. (7/7/1969)
- Known for:
--- Calamity Jane in "Deadwood" (2004-2006)
--- Adult Olive in "Synecdoche, New York" (2008)
--- Susan in "The Sessions" (2012) https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=47z9Ct_0awT6H1u00
OMDb

Rosa Salazar

- Born: Washington, D.C. (7/16/1985)
- Known for:
--- Alita in "Alita: Battle Angel" (2019)
--- Brenda in "Maze Runner: The Scorch Trials" (2015)
--- Brenda in "Maze Runner: The Death Cure" (2018)

