Famous actresses from Washington, D.C.

Stacker compiled a list of actresses that were born in Washington, D.C. from IMDb's most popular list.

Alyson Hannigan

Bridgit Mendler

Emily Swallow

Goldie Hawn

Isabelle Fuhrman

- Born: Washington, D.C. (3/24/1974)- Known for:--- Willow Rosenberg in "Buffy the Vampire Slayer" (1997-2003)--- Michelle in "American Pie" (1999)--- Michelle in "American Reunion" (2012)- Born: Washington, D.C. (12/18/1992)- Known for:--- Becca in " Alvin and the Chipmunks: the Squeakquel" (2009)--- Soundtrack in " The Secret World of Arrietty" (2010)--- Olivia in " Lemonade Mouth" (2011)- Born: Washington, D.C. (12/18/1979)- Known for:--- Armorer in "The Mandalorian" (2019)--- Amara (Adult) in "Supernatural" (2015-2020)--- Natalie Pierce in "SEAL Team" (2019-2021)- Born: Washington, D.C. (11/21/1945)- Known for:--- Joanna in "Overboard" (1987)--- Elise Elliot Atchison in "The First Wives Club" (1996)--- Steffi in "Everyone Says I Love You" (1996)- Born: Washington, D.C. (2/25/1997)- Known for:--- Alex Dall in "The Novice" (2021)--- Esther in "Orphan" (2009)--- Clove in "The Hunger Games" (2012)

Jane Adams

Katherine Heigl

Kristen Johnston

Melissa Sagemiller

Michael Learned

- Born: Washington, D.C. (4/1/1965)- Known for:--- Joy Jordan in "Happiness" (1998)--- Carrie in "Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind" (2004)--- Dr. Brooke Powell in "Poltergeist" (2015)- Born: Washington, D.C. (11/24/1978)- Known for:--- Stephanie Plum in "One for the Money" (2012)--- Alison Scott in "Knocked Up" (2007)--- Abby in "The Ugly Truth" (2009)- Born: Washington, D.C. (9/20/1967)- Known for:--- Sally Solomon in "3rd Rock from the Sun" (1996-2001)--- Ivana Humpalot in "Austin Powers: the Spy Who Shagged Me" (1999)--- Rhonda in "Music and Lyrics" (2007)- Born: Washington, D.C. (6/1/1974)- Known for:--- Emily Thomas in "The Guardian" (2006)--- Tracy in "Mr. Woodcock" (2007)--- Allison McAllister in "Get Over It" (2001)- Born: Washington, D.C. (4/9/1939)- Known for:--- Olivia Walton in "The Waltons" (1972-1979)--- Vivian Emery in "Dragon" (1993)--- Mary Benjamin in "Nurse" (1981-1982)

Regina Hall

Robin Weigert

Rosa Salazar

- Born: Washington, D.C. (12/12/1970)- Known for:--- Ryan Pierce in "Girls Trip" (2017)--- Kelly Rice in "Law Abiding Citizen" (2009)--- Brenda in "Scary Movie 4" (2006)- Born: Washington, D.C. (7/7/1969)- Known for:--- Calamity Jane in "Deadwood" (2004-2006)--- Adult Olive in "Synecdoche, New York" (2008)--- Susan in "The Sessions" (2012)- Born: Washington, D.C. (7/16/1985)- Known for:--- Alita in "Alita: Battle Angel" (2019)--- Brenda in "Maze Runner: The Scorch Trials" (2015)--- Brenda in "Maze Runner: The Death Cure" (2018)