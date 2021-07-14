OMDb

Famous actresses from Utah

Stacker compiled a list of actresses that were born in Utah from IMDb’s most popular list. Movie poster images are from OMDb . Keep reading to see which of your favorite actresses are from your home state.

Amanda Righetti

Julianne Hough

Lindsay Pulsipher

Millicent Simmonds

Trieste Kelly Dunn

- Born: St. George, Utah (4/4/1983)- Known for:--- S.H.I.E.L.D. Agent in "Captain America: the First Avenger" (2011)--- Whitney Miller in "Friday the 13th" (2009)--- Grace Van Pelt in "The Mentalist" (2008-2015)- Born: Salt Lake City, Utah (7/20/1988)- Known for:--- Sherrie Christian in "Rock of Ages" (2012)--- Katie in "Safe Haven" (2013)--- Ariel in "Footloose" (2011)- Born: Salt Lake City, Utah (5/6/1982)- Known for:--- Crystal Norris in " True Blood" (2010-2011)--- Cassie St. Cyr in " Justified" (2013)--- Roseanna McCoy in " Hatfields & McCoys" (2012)- Born: Bountiful, Utah (3/6/2003)- Known for:--- Regan Abbott in "A Quiet Place" (2018)--- Rose in "Wonderstruck" (2017)--- Regan Abbott in "A Quiet Place Part II" (2020)- Born: Provo, Utah (1/14/1981)- Known for:--- Deora Frances Bodley in "United 93" (2006)--- Deputy Siobhan Kelly in "Banshee" (2013-2016)--- Allison Knight in "Blindspot" (2015-2020)

