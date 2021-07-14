Famous actresses from Utah
OMDb
Famous actresses from Utah
Anyone who wants to admire and envy the world's biggest stars needs only to look on Instagram. From A-list movie stars and major musicians to pro ball players and comedians who landed their own sitcoms, there's no shortage of evidence of just how good the good life is. They post pictures of themselves with other big shots on rooftop bars, at exclusive clubs, at backstage parties, and at restaurants where regular people can't get a reservation.
But the vast majority of these celebrities were born and raised outside of Hollywood, finding their way to the bright lights and big money of superstardom from obscure beginnings in regular small towns and cities across the country.
Stacker compiled a list of actresses that were born in Utah from IMDb’s most popular list. Movie poster images are from OMDb . Keep reading to see which of your favorite actresses are from your home state.
OMDb
Amanda Righetti- Born: St. George, Utah (4/4/1983)
- Known for:
--- S.H.I.E.L.D. Agent in "Captain America: the First Avenger" (2011)
--- Whitney Miller in "Friday the 13th" (2009)
--- Grace Van Pelt in "The Mentalist" (2008-2015)
OMDb
Julianne Hough- Born: Salt Lake City, Utah (7/20/1988)
- Known for:
--- Sherrie Christian in "Rock of Ages" (2012)
--- Katie in "Safe Haven" (2013)
--- Ariel in "Footloose" (2011)
OMDb
Lindsay Pulsipher- Born: Salt Lake City, Utah (5/6/1982)
- Known for:
--- Crystal Norris in " True Blood" (2010-2011)
--- Cassie St. Cyr in " Justified" (2013)
--- Roseanna McCoy in " Hatfields & McCoys" (2012)
OMDb
Millicent Simmonds- Born: Bountiful, Utah (3/6/2003)
- Known for:
--- Regan Abbott in "A Quiet Place" (2018)
--- Rose in "Wonderstruck" (2017)
--- Regan Abbott in "A Quiet Place Part II" (2020)
OMDb
Trieste Kelly Dunn- Born: Provo, Utah (1/14/1981)
- Known for:
--- Deora Frances Bodley in "United 93" (2006)
--- Deputy Siobhan Kelly in "Banshee" (2013-2016)
--- Allison Knight in "Blindspot" (2015-2020)
