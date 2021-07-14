OMDb

Famous actresses from South Carolina

Anyone who wants to admire and envy the world's biggest stars needs only to look on Instagram. From A-list movie stars and major musicians to pro ball players and comedians who landed their own sitcoms, there's no shortage of evidence of just how good the good life is. They post pictures of themselves with other big shots on rooftop bars, at exclusive clubs, at backstage parties, and at restaurants where regular people can't get a reservation.

But the vast majority of these celebrities were born and raised outside of Hollywood, finding their way to the bright lights and big money of superstardom from obscure beginnings in regular small towns and cities across the country.

Stacker compiled a list of actresses that were born in South Carolina from IMDb’s most popular list. Movie poster images are from OMDb . Keep reading to see which of your favorite actresses are from your home state.

You may also like: Counties with the oldest homes in South Carolina

OMDb

Andie MacDowell

- Born: Gaffney, South Carolina (4/21/1958)

- Known for:

--- Rita in "Groundhog Day" (1993)

--- Ann in "Sex, Lies, and Videotape" (1989)

--- Carrie - Wedding One in "Four Weddings and a Funeral" (1994)

OMDb

Anna Camp

- Born: Aiken, South Carolina (9/27/1982)

- Known for:

--- Aubrey in "Pitch Perfect" 2012

--- Jolene French in "The Help" 2011

OMDb

Jaimie Alexander

- Born: Columbia, South Carolina (3/12/1984)

- Known for:

--- Sif in "Thor" (2011)

--- Sif in "Thor: The Dark World" (2013)

--- Sarah Torrance in "The Last Stand" (2013)

OMDb

Kelsey Asbille

- Born: Columbia, South Carolina (9/9/1991)

- Known for:

--- Swanee Capps in "Fargo" (2020)

--- Monica Dutton in "Yellowstone" (2018-2020)

--- Natalie in "Wind River" (2017)

You may also like: Most popular girl names in the 70s in South Carolina

OMDb

Madelyn Cline

- Born: Charleston, South Carolina (12/21/1997)

- Known for:

--- Chloe in "Boy Erased" (2018)

--- Sarah Cameron in "Outer Banks" (2020-2021)

--- Tina in "Stranger Things" (2017)

OMDb

Madison Iseman

- Born: Myrtle Beach, South Carolina (2/14/1997)

- Known for:

--- Young Bethany in "Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle" (2017)

--- Mary Ellen in "Annabelle Comes Home" (2019)

--- Bethany in "Jumanji: The Next Level" (2019)

OMDb

Mary-Louise Parker

- Born: Fort Jackson, South Carolina (8/2/1964)

- Known for:

--- Sarah Ross in "RED" (2010)

--- Nancy Botwin in "Weeds" (2005-2012)

--- Proctor in "R.I.P.D." (2013)

OMDb

Shawnee Smith

- Born: Orangeburg, South Carolina (7/3/1969)

- Known for:

--- Meg Penny in "The Blob" (1988)

--- Amanda Young in "Saw III" (2006)

--- Amanda in "Saw II" (2005)

OMDb

Teyonah Parris

- Born: Hopkins, South Carolina (9/22/1987)

- Known for:

--- Colandrea 'Coco' Conners in "Dear White People" (2014)

--- Lysistrata in "Chi-Raq" (2015)

--- Ernestine Rivers in "If Beale Street Could Talk" (2018)

You may also like: Highest-rated specialty museums in South Carolina, according to Tripadvisor

OMDb

Viola Davis

- Born: St. Matthews, South Carolina (8/11/1965)

- Known for:

--- Rose Maxson in "Fences" (2016)

--- Aibileen Clark in "The Help" (2011)

--- Amanda Waller in "Suicide Squad" (2016)