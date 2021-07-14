OMDb

Famous actresses from Oklahoma

Anyone who wants to admire and envy the world's biggest stars needs only to look on Instagram. From A-list movie stars and major musicians to pro ball players and comedians who landed their own sitcoms, there's no shortage of evidence of just how good the good life is. They post pictures of themselves with other big shots on rooftop bars, at exclusive clubs, at backstage parties, and at restaurants where regular people can't get a reservation.

But the vast majority of these celebrities were born and raised outside of Hollywood, finding their way to the bright lights and big money of superstardom from obscure beginnings in regular small towns and cities across the country.

Stacker compiled a list of actresses that were born in Oklahoma from IMDb’s most popular list. Movie poster images are from OMDb . Keep reading to see which of your favorite actresses are from your home state.

You may also like: Most popular boy names in the 70s in Oklahoma

OMDb

Alfre Woodard

OMDb

Barbara Lawrence

OMDb

Candy Clark

OMDb

Hayley McFarland

OMDb

Jeanne Tripplehorn

- Born: Tulsa, Oklahoma (11/8/1952)- Known for:--- Lily in "Star Trek: First Contact" (1996)--- Mistress Shaw in "12 Years a Slave" (2013)--- Evelyn in "Annabelle" (2014)- Born: Carnegie, Oklahoma (2/24/1930)- Died: 11/13/2013- Known for:--- Gertie Cummings in " Oklahoma!" (1955)--- Barbara Henshler in " Unfaithfully Yours" (1948)--- Helen Sadler in " Man in the Shadow" (1957)- Born: Norman, Oklahoma (6/20/1947)- Known for:--- Debbie in " American Graffiti" (1973)--- Mary-Lou in " The Man Who Fell to Earth" (1976)--- Kate in " Blue Thunder" (1983)- Born: Edmond, Oklahoma (3/29/1991)- Known for:--- Nancy in " The Conjuring" (2013)--- Jennie Likens in " An American Crime" (2007)--- Emily Lightman in " Lie to Me" (2009-2011)- Born: Tulsa, Oklahoma (6/10/1963)- Known for:--- Dr. Beth Garner in "Basic Instinct" (1992)--- Helen in "Waterworld" (1995)--- Abby McDeere in "The Firm" (1993)

You may also like: Highest-earning counties in Oklahoma

OMDb

Kristin Chenoweth

OMDb

Laura Spencer

OMDb

Lauren Stamile

OMDb

Melise

OMDb

Nicki Aycox

- Born: Broken Arrow, Oklahoma (7/24/1968)- Known for:--- Olive Snook in "Pushing Daisies" (2007-2009)--- Maria Kelly in "Bewitched" (2005)--- Gabi in "Rio 2" (2014)- Born: Oklahoma City, Oklahoma (5/8/1986)- Known for:--- Jessica Warren in "Bones" (2014-2017)--- Hollis M. Daly in "Character" (2012-2013)--- Jane Bennet in "The Lizzie Bennet Diaries" (2012-2013)- Born: Tulsa, Oklahoma (9/12/1976)- Known for:--- Agent Pearce in "Burn Notice" (2011-2012)--- Kate Jackson in "Behind the Camera: the Unauthorized Story of 'Charlie's Angels'" (2004)--- Abbey Lake (1992) in "Cold Case" (2004)- Born: Tulsa, Oklahoma (2/18/1991)- Known for:--- Mareth in "The Shannara Chronicles" (2017)--- Linda Park in "The Flash" (2015)--- Camilla in "Casual" (2018)- Born: Hennessey, Oklahoma (5/26/1975)- Known for:--- Grace in "Perfect Stranger" (2007)--- Minxie Hayes in "Jeepers Creepers 2" (2003)--- 2nd Victim - Cheryl Cunningham in "The X Files: I Want to Believe" (2008)

You may also like: Most popular boy names in the 60s in Oklahoma

OMDb

Olivia Munn

OMDb

Rachel Cannon

OMDb

Rue McClanahan

OMDb

Tisha Campbell

OMDb

Vera Miles

- Born: Oklahoma City, Oklahoma (7/3/1980)- Known for:--- Sloan Sabbith in "The Newsroom" (2012-2014)--- Psylocke in "X-Men: Apocalypse" (2016)--- Self - Correspondent in "The Daily Show" (2010-2019)- Born: Tulsa, Oklahoma ( )- Known for:--- Deidre in " Fresh Off the Boat" (2015-2020)--- Melanie Davis in " Mad Men" (2015)--- Chloe in " Two and a Half Men" (2006-2010)- Born: Healdton, Oklahoma (2/21/1934)- Died: 6/3/2010- Known for:--- Blanche Devereaux in "The Golden Girls" (1985-1992)--- Biology Teacher in "Starship Troopers" (1997)--- Blanche Devereaux in "The Golden Palace" (1992-1993)- Born: Oklahoma City, Oklahoma (10/13/1968)- Known for:--- Gina Waters-Payne in " Martin" (1992-1997)--- Chiffon in " Little Shop of Horrors" (1986)--- Sidney in " House Party" (1990)- Born: Boise City, Oklahoma (8/23/1929)- Known for:--- Hallie Stoddard in "The Man Who Shot Liberty Valance" (1962)--- Lila Crane in "Psycho" (1960)--- Laurie Jorgensen in "The Searchers" (1956)

You may also like: Counties with the most college graduates in Oklahoma