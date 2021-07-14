Famous actresses from Oklahoma
Stacker compiled a list of actresses that were born in Oklahoma from IMDb’s most popular list. Movie poster images are from OMDb . Keep reading to see which of your favorite actresses are from your home state.
Alfre Woodard- Born: Tulsa, Oklahoma (11/8/1952)
- Known for:
--- Lily in "Star Trek: First Contact" (1996)
--- Mistress Shaw in "12 Years a Slave" (2013)
--- Evelyn in "Annabelle" (2014)
Barbara Lawrence- Born: Carnegie, Oklahoma (2/24/1930)
- Died: 11/13/2013
- Known for:
--- Gertie Cummings in " Oklahoma!" (1955)
--- Barbara Henshler in " Unfaithfully Yours" (1948)
--- Helen Sadler in " Man in the Shadow" (1957)
Candy Clark- Born: Norman, Oklahoma (6/20/1947)
- Known for:
--- Debbie in " American Graffiti" (1973)
--- Mary-Lou in " The Man Who Fell to Earth" (1976)
--- Kate in " Blue Thunder" (1983)
Hayley McFarland- Born: Edmond, Oklahoma (3/29/1991)
- Known for:
--- Nancy in " The Conjuring" (2013)
--- Jennie Likens in " An American Crime" (2007)
--- Emily Lightman in " Lie to Me" (2009-2011)
Jeanne Tripplehorn- Born: Tulsa, Oklahoma (6/10/1963)
- Known for:
--- Dr. Beth Garner in "Basic Instinct" (1992)
--- Helen in "Waterworld" (1995)
--- Abby McDeere in "The Firm" (1993)
Kristin Chenoweth- Born: Broken Arrow, Oklahoma (7/24/1968)
- Known for:
--- Olive Snook in "Pushing Daisies" (2007-2009)
--- Maria Kelly in "Bewitched" (2005)
--- Gabi in "Rio 2" (2014)
Laura Spencer- Born: Oklahoma City, Oklahoma (5/8/1986)
- Known for:
--- Jessica Warren in "Bones" (2014-2017)
--- Hollis M. Daly in "Character" (2012-2013)
--- Jane Bennet in "The Lizzie Bennet Diaries" (2012-2013)
Lauren Stamile- Born: Tulsa, Oklahoma (9/12/1976)
- Known for:
--- Agent Pearce in "Burn Notice" (2011-2012)
--- Kate Jackson in "Behind the Camera: the Unauthorized Story of 'Charlie's Angels'" (2004)
--- Abbey Lake (1992) in "Cold Case" (2004)
Melise- Born: Tulsa, Oklahoma (2/18/1991)
- Known for:
--- Mareth in "The Shannara Chronicles" (2017)
--- Linda Park in "The Flash" (2015)
--- Camilla in "Casual" (2018)
Nicki Aycox- Born: Hennessey, Oklahoma (5/26/1975)
- Known for:
--- Grace in "Perfect Stranger" (2007)
--- Minxie Hayes in "Jeepers Creepers 2" (2003)
--- 2nd Victim - Cheryl Cunningham in "The X Files: I Want to Believe" (2008)
Olivia Munn- Born: Oklahoma City, Oklahoma (7/3/1980)
- Known for:
--- Sloan Sabbith in "The Newsroom" (2012-2014)
--- Psylocke in "X-Men: Apocalypse" (2016)
--- Self - Correspondent in "The Daily Show" (2010-2019)
Rachel Cannon- Born: Tulsa, Oklahoma ( )
- Known for:
--- Deidre in " Fresh Off the Boat" (2015-2020)
--- Melanie Davis in " Mad Men" (2015)
--- Chloe in " Two and a Half Men" (2006-2010)
Rue McClanahan- Born: Healdton, Oklahoma (2/21/1934)
- Died: 6/3/2010
- Known for:
--- Blanche Devereaux in "The Golden Girls" (1985-1992)
--- Biology Teacher in "Starship Troopers" (1997)
--- Blanche Devereaux in "The Golden Palace" (1992-1993)
Tisha Campbell- Born: Oklahoma City, Oklahoma (10/13/1968)
- Known for:
--- Gina Waters-Payne in " Martin" (1992-1997)
--- Chiffon in " Little Shop of Horrors" (1986)
--- Sidney in " House Party" (1990)
Vera Miles- Born: Boise City, Oklahoma (8/23/1929)
- Known for:
--- Hallie Stoddard in "The Man Who Shot Liberty Valance" (1962)
--- Lila Crane in "Psycho" (1960)
--- Laurie Jorgensen in "The Searchers" (1956)
