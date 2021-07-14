Cancel
Oklahoma State

Famous actresses from Oklahoma

By Stacker
Famous actresses from Oklahoma

Anyone who wants to admire and envy the world's biggest stars needs only to look on Instagram. From A-list movie stars and major musicians to pro ball players and comedians who landed their own sitcoms, there's no shortage of evidence of just how good the good life is. They post pictures of themselves with other big shots on rooftop bars, at exclusive clubs, at backstage parties, and at restaurants where regular people can't get a reservation.

But the vast majority of these celebrities were born and raised outside of Hollywood, finding their way to the bright lights and big money of superstardom from obscure beginnings in regular small towns and cities across the country.

Stacker compiled a list of actresses that were born in Oklahoma from IMDb’s most popular list. Movie poster images are from OMDb . Keep reading to see which of your favorite actresses are from your home state.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=17qgaR_0awT5zJt00
OMDb

Alfre Woodard

- Born: Tulsa, Oklahoma (11/8/1952)
- Known for:
--- Lily in "Star Trek: First Contact" (1996)
--- Mistress Shaw in "12 Years a Slave" (2013)
--- Evelyn in "Annabelle" (2014) https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1p4uqy_0awT5zJt00
OMDb

Barbara Lawrence

- Born: Carnegie, Oklahoma (2/24/1930)
- Died: 11/13/2013
- Known for:
--- Gertie Cummings in " Oklahoma!" (1955)
--- Barbara Henshler in " Unfaithfully Yours" (1948)
--- Helen Sadler in " Man in the Shadow" (1957) https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4dkB8C_0awT5zJt00
OMDb

Candy Clark

- Born: Norman, Oklahoma (6/20/1947)
- Known for:
--- Debbie in " American Graffiti" (1973)
--- Mary-Lou in " The Man Who Fell to Earth" (1976)
--- Kate in " Blue Thunder" (1983) https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=433Bkc_0awT5zJt00
OMDb

Hayley McFarland

- Born: Edmond, Oklahoma (3/29/1991)
- Known for:
--- Nancy in " The Conjuring" (2013)
--- Jennie Likens in " An American Crime" (2007)
--- Emily Lightman in " Lie to Me" (2009-2011) https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=42t64z_0awT5zJt00
OMDb

Jeanne Tripplehorn

- Born: Tulsa, Oklahoma (6/10/1963)
- Known for:
--- Dr. Beth Garner in "Basic Instinct" (1992)
--- Helen in "Waterworld" (1995)
--- Abby McDeere in "The Firm" (1993)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3DDuTQ_0awT5zJt00
OMDb

Kristin Chenoweth

- Born: Broken Arrow, Oklahoma (7/24/1968)
- Known for:
--- Olive Snook in "Pushing Daisies" (2007-2009)
--- Maria Kelly in "Bewitched" (2005)
--- Gabi in "Rio 2" (2014) https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0FHOHv_0awT5zJt00
OMDb

Laura Spencer

- Born: Oklahoma City, Oklahoma (5/8/1986)
- Known for:
--- Jessica Warren in "Bones" (2014-2017)
--- Hollis M. Daly in "Character" (2012-2013)
--- Jane Bennet in "The Lizzie Bennet Diaries" (2012-2013) https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ebY0G_0awT5zJt00
OMDb

Lauren Stamile

- Born: Tulsa, Oklahoma (9/12/1976)
- Known for:
--- Agent Pearce in "Burn Notice" (2011-2012)
--- Kate Jackson in "Behind the Camera: the Unauthorized Story of 'Charlie's Angels'" (2004)
--- Abbey Lake (1992) in "Cold Case" (2004) https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Iiofc_0awT5zJt00
OMDb

Melise

- Born: Tulsa, Oklahoma (2/18/1991)
- Known for:
--- Mareth in "The Shannara Chronicles" (2017)
--- Linda Park in "The Flash" (2015)
--- Camilla in "Casual" (2018) https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1NnbdN_0awT5zJt00
OMDb

Nicki Aycox

- Born: Hennessey, Oklahoma (5/26/1975)
- Known for:
--- Grace in "Perfect Stranger" (2007)
--- Minxie Hayes in "Jeepers Creepers 2" (2003)
--- 2nd Victim - Cheryl Cunningham in "The X Files: I Want to Believe" (2008)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=30tOER_0awT5zJt00
OMDb

Olivia Munn

- Born: Oklahoma City, Oklahoma (7/3/1980)
- Known for:
--- Sloan Sabbith in "The Newsroom" (2012-2014)
--- Psylocke in "X-Men: Apocalypse" (2016)
--- Self - Correspondent in "The Daily Show" (2010-2019) https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Jc8pl_0awT5zJt00
OMDb

Rachel Cannon

- Born: Tulsa, Oklahoma ( )
- Known for:
--- Deidre in " Fresh Off the Boat" (2015-2020)
--- Melanie Davis in " Mad Men" (2015)
--- Chloe in " Two and a Half Men" (2006-2010) https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1aAoTr_0awT5zJt00
OMDb

Rue McClanahan

- Born: Healdton, Oklahoma (2/21/1934)
- Died: 6/3/2010
- Known for:
--- Blanche Devereaux in "The Golden Girls" (1985-1992)
--- Biology Teacher in "Starship Troopers" (1997)
--- Blanche Devereaux in "The Golden Palace" (1992-1993) https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0YUDm8_0awT5zJt00
OMDb

Tisha Campbell

- Born: Oklahoma City, Oklahoma (10/13/1968)
- Known for:
--- Gina Waters-Payne in " Martin" (1992-1997)
--- Chiffon in " Little Shop of Horrors" (1986)
--- Sidney in " House Party" (1990) https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2AY9Uh_0awT5zJt00
OMDb

Vera Miles

- Born: Boise City, Oklahoma (8/23/1929)
- Known for:
--- Hallie Stoddard in "The Man Who Shot Liberty Valance" (1962)
--- Lila Crane in "Psycho" (1960)
--- Laurie Jorgensen in "The Searchers" (1956)

Stacker is on a mission to produce and distribute engaging data journalism. Founded in 2017, Stacker combines data analysis with rich editorial context, drawing on authoritative sources and subject matter experts to drive storytelling.

