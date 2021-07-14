Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Hawaii State

Famous actresses from Hawaii

By Stacker
Posted by 
Stacker
Stacker
 10 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1HPkNH_0awT5yRA00
OMDb

Famous actresses from Hawaii

Anyone who wants to admire and envy the world's biggest stars needs only to look on Instagram. From A-list movie stars and major musicians to pro ball players and comedians who landed their own sitcoms, there's no shortage of evidence of just how good the good life is. They post pictures of themselves with other big shots on rooftop bars, at exclusive clubs, at backstage parties, and at restaurants where regular people can't get a reservation.

But the vast majority of these celebrities were born and raised outside of Hollywood, finding their way to the bright lights and big money of superstardom from obscure beginnings in regular small towns and cities across the country.

Stacker compiled a list of actresses that were born in Hawaii from IMDb’s most popular list. Movie poster images are from OMDb . Keep reading to see which of your favorite actresses are from your home state.

You may also like: Highest-rated Class of 2021 football recruits from Hawaii

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3qqDVW_0awT5yRA00
OMDb

Amanda Schull

- Born: Honolulu, Hawaii (8/26/1978)
- Known for:
--- Dr. Cassandra Railly in "12 Monkeys" (2015-2018)
--- Katrina Bennett in "Suits" (2013-2019)
--- Meredith Sorenson in "Pretty Little Liars" (2010-2013) https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3wWPSW_0awT5yRA00
OMDb

Angelique Cabral

- Born: Honolulu, Hawaii (1/28/1979)
- Known for:
--- Colleen in " Life in Pieces" (2015-2019)
--- Sgt. Jill Perez in " Enlisted" (2014)
--- Pam Niborski in " Friends with Benefits" (2011) https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Nq7fO_0awT5yRA00
OMDb

Auli'i Cravalho

- Born: Kohala, Hawaii (11/22/2000)
- Known for:
--- Moana in "Moana" (2016)
--- Moana in "Ralph Breaks the Internet" (2018)
--- Amber Appleton in "All Together Now" (2020) https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=02ixsp_0awT5yRA00
OMDb

Erin Gray

- Born: Honolulu, Hawaii (1/7/1950)
- Known for:
--- Colonel Wilma Deering in "Buck Rogers in the 25th Century" (1979)
--- Diana Kimble in "Jason Goes to Hell: the Final Friday" (1993)
--- Hope Emrys in "Dreams Awake" (2011) https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0gUVmZ_0awT5yRA00
OMDb

Keiko Agena

- Born: Honolulu, Hawaii (10/3/1973)
- Known for:
--- Dr. Edrisa Tanaka in "Prodigal Son" (2019-2021)
--- Lane Kim in "Gilmore Girls" (2000-2007)
--- Viola Goto in "Better Call Saul" (2018-2020)

You may also like: Most valuable crops grown in Hawaii

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2QjGDp_0awT5yRA00
OMDb

Kelly Hu

- Born: Honolulu, Hawaii (2/13/1968)
- Known for:
--- The Sorceress in "The Scorpion King" (2002)
--- Lai Lai Zhen in "The Tournament" (2009)
--- Eva Watanabe in "Friday the 13th Part VIII: Jason Takes Manhattan" (1989) https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2w36pF_0awT5yRA00
OMDb

Kelly Preston

- Born: Honolulu, Hawaii (10/13/1962)
- Died: 7/12/2020
- Known for:
--- Chirk in "Battlefield Earth" (2000)
--- Avery Bishop in "Jerry Maguire" (1996)
--- Mom in "The Cat in the Hat" (2003) https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ZU0Dn_0awT5yRA00
OMDb

Lauren Graham

- Born: Honolulu, Hawaii (3/16/1967)
- Known for:
--- Lorelai Gilmore in "Gilmore Girls" (2000-2007)
--- Sue in "Bad Santa" (2003)
--- Maggie in "Because I Said So" (2007) https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1LvbJz_0awT5yRA00
OMDb

Maggie Q

- Born: Honolulu, Hawaii (5/22/1979)
- Known for:
--- Tori in "Divergent" (2014)
--- Tori in "The Divergent Series: Insurgent" (2015)
--- Gwen Olsen in "Fantasy Island" (2020) https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2FKA82_0awT5yRA00
OMDb

Nicole Kidman

- Born: Honolulu, Hawaii (6/20/1967)
- Known for:
--- Satine in "Moulin Rouge!" (2001)
--- Virginia Woolf in "The Hours" (2002)
--- Becca in "Rabbit Hole" (2010)

You may also like: Highest-rated things to do in Hawaii, according to Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3yDtDj_0awT5yRA00
OMDb

Shannyn Sossamon

- Born: Honolulu, Hawaii (10/3/1978)
- Known for:
--- Mikal in "Wristcutters: A Love Story" (2006)
--- Jocelyn in "A Knight's Tale" (2001)
--- Theresa Burke in "Wayward Pines" (2015-2016) https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1nYx6v_0awT5yRA00
OMDb

Siena Agudong

- Born: Kauai, Hawaii (8/19/2004)
- Known for:
--- Reina in " Upside-Down Magic" (2020)
--- Nick in " No Good Nick" (2019)
--- Reagan Wills in " Alex & Me" (2018) https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1m4Fgd_0awT5yRA00
OMDb

Teilor Grubbs

- Born: Honolulu, Hawaii (10/27/2001)
- Known for:
--- Grace Williams in " Hawaii Five-0" (2010-2019)
--- Young Rose in " The Dawn" (2019)
--- Leilani in " The Legend of Hallowaiian" (2018)
OMDb

Tia Carrere

- Born: Honolulu, Hawaii (1/2/1967)
- Known for:
--- Cassandra in "Wayne's World" (1992)
--- Juno Skinner in "True Lies" (1994)
--- Nani in "Lilo & Stitch" (2002)

Comments / 0

Stacker

Stacker

3K+
Followers
2K+
Post
438K+
Views
ABOUT

Stacker is on a mission to produce and distribute engaging data journalism. Founded in 2017, Stacker combines data analysis with rich editorial context, drawing on authoritative sources and subject matter experts to drive storytelling.

 http://www.stacker.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Honolulu, HI
Local
Hawaii Entertainment
State
Hawaii State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nicole Kidman
Person
Keiko Agena
Person
Angelique Cabral
Person
Nani
Person
Amanda Schull
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hawaii Five 0#Actresses#Restaurants#Amber Appleton#Moulin Rouge
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Instagram
News Break
Celebrities
Related

Comments / 0

Community Policy