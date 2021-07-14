OMDb

Famous actresses from Hawaii

Stacker compiled a list of actresses that were born in Hawaii from IMDb's most popular list.

Amanda Schull

Angelique Cabral

Auli'i Cravalho

Erin Gray

Keiko Agena

- Born: Honolulu, Hawaii (8/26/1978)- Known for:--- Dr. Cassandra Railly in "12 Monkeys" (2015-2018)--- Katrina Bennett in "Suits" (2013-2019)--- Meredith Sorenson in "Pretty Little Liars" (2010-2013)- Born: Honolulu, Hawaii (1/28/1979)- Known for:--- Colleen in " Life in Pieces" (2015-2019)--- Sgt. Jill Perez in " Enlisted" (2014)--- Pam Niborski in " Friends with Benefits" (2011)- Born: Kohala, Hawaii (11/22/2000)- Known for:--- Moana in "Moana" (2016)--- Moana in "Ralph Breaks the Internet" (2018)--- Amber Appleton in "All Together Now" (2020)- Born: Honolulu, Hawaii (1/7/1950)- Known for:--- Colonel Wilma Deering in "Buck Rogers in the 25th Century" (1979)--- Diana Kimble in "Jason Goes to Hell: the Final Friday" (1993)--- Hope Emrys in "Dreams Awake" (2011)- Born: Honolulu, Hawaii (10/3/1973)- Known for:--- Dr. Edrisa Tanaka in "Prodigal Son" (2019-2021)--- Lane Kim in "Gilmore Girls" (2000-2007)--- Viola Goto in "Better Call Saul" (2018-2020)

Kelly Hu

Kelly Preston

Lauren Graham

Maggie Q

Nicole Kidman

- Born: Honolulu, Hawaii (2/13/1968)- Known for:--- The Sorceress in "The Scorpion King" (2002)--- Lai Lai Zhen in "The Tournament" (2009)--- Eva Watanabe in "Friday the 13th Part VIII: Jason Takes Manhattan" (1989)- Born: Honolulu, Hawaii (10/13/1962)- Died: 7/12/2020- Known for:--- Chirk in "Battlefield Earth" (2000)--- Avery Bishop in "Jerry Maguire" (1996)--- Mom in "The Cat in the Hat" (2003)- Born: Honolulu, Hawaii (3/16/1967)- Known for:--- Lorelai Gilmore in "Gilmore Girls" (2000-2007)--- Sue in "Bad Santa" (2003)--- Maggie in "Because I Said So" (2007)- Born: Honolulu, Hawaii (5/22/1979)- Known for:--- Tori in "Divergent" (2014)--- Tori in "The Divergent Series: Insurgent" (2015)--- Gwen Olsen in "Fantasy Island" (2020)- Born: Honolulu, Hawaii (6/20/1967)- Known for:--- Satine in "Moulin Rouge!" (2001)--- Virginia Woolf in "The Hours" (2002)--- Becca in "Rabbit Hole" (2010)

Shannyn Sossamon

Siena Agudong

Teilor Grubbs

Tia Carrere

- Born: Honolulu, Hawaii (10/3/1978)- Known for:--- Mikal in "Wristcutters: A Love Story" (2006)--- Jocelyn in "A Knight's Tale" (2001)--- Theresa Burke in "Wayward Pines" (2015-2016)- Born: Kauai, Hawaii (8/19/2004)- Known for:--- Reina in " Upside-Down Magic" (2020)--- Nick in " No Good Nick" (2019)--- Reagan Wills in " Alex & Me" (2018)- Born: Honolulu, Hawaii (10/27/2001)- Known for:--- Grace Williams in " Hawaii Five-0" (2010-2019)--- Young Rose in " The Dawn" (2019)--- Leilani in " The Legend of Hallowaiian" (2018)- Born: Honolulu, Hawaii (1/2/1967)- Known for:--- Cassandra in "Wayne's World" (1992)--- Juno Skinner in "True Lies" (1994)--- Nani in "Lilo & Stitch" (2002)