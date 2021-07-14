Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Maricopa County, AZ

Flash Flood Warning issued for Maricopa by NWS

weather.gov
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-14 05:44:00 PDT Expires: 2021-07-14 09:15:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Target Area: Maricopa FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 915 AM MST THIS MORNING FOR MARICOPA COUNTY At 544 AM MST, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts of 0.5 to 1 inch are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing flash flooding. SOURCE...Radar and automated gauges. IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Phoenix, Glendale, Tempe, Avondale, Goodyear, El Mirage, Tolleson, Laveen, Cashion, Litchfield Park, Camelback Ranch, South Phoenix, South Mountain Park and Luke AFB. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR AND GAUGE INDICATED FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Maricopa County, AZ
City
Maricopa, AZ
City
Glendale, AZ
Arizona State
Arizona Cars
City
Tolleson, AZ
City
Litchfield Park, AZ
City
El Mirage, AZ
City
Avondale, AZ
City
Goodyear, AZ
City
Laveen Village, AZ
City
Cashion, AZ
City
Tempe, AZ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Flash Flood Warning#Heavy Rain#Urban Areas#Extreme Weather#Camelback Ranch
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
News Break
Cars
News Break
NWS
Related
Apache County, AZweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Little Colorado River Valley in Navajo County by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-23 13:05:00 PDT Expires: 2021-07-23 16:30:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm, and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Little Colorado River Valley in Navajo County; Northeast Plateaus and Mesas South of Hwy 264 SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR NAVAJO COUNTY ALONG HIGHWAY 77 SOUTHEAST OF DILKON UNTIL 530 PM MDT/430 PM MST/ At 442 PM MDT/342 PM MST/, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 8 miles south of Indian Wells, or 37 miles south of Keams Canyon, moving south at 25 mph. Penny size hail and wind gusts up to 50 mph will be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Petrified Forest National Park.
Fremont County, COweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Fremont, Saguache by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-23 20:35:00 MDT Expires: 2021-07-23 23:00:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: This is a life threatening situation. Heavy rainfall will cause extensive and severe flash flooding of creeks...streams...and ditches in the Hayden Pass Burn Scar. Severe debris flows can also be anticipated across roads. Roads and driveways may be washed away in places. If you encounter flood waters...climb to safety. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Fremont; Saguache FLASH FLOOD WARNING FOR THE HAYDEN PASS BURN SCAR REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM MDT THIS EVENING FOR SOUTHWESTERN FREMONT AND NORTHEASTERN SAGUACHE COUNTIES At 835 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain over the Hayden Pass Burn Scar. Up to 1 inch of rain has fallen. The expected rainfall rate is 1 to 2 inches in 1 hour. Additional rainfall amounts up to 0.5 inches are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. Excessive rainfall over the burn scar may result in debris flow moving through the Wolf Creek and Hayden Creek. The debris flow can consist of rock, mud, vegetation and other loose materials. HAZARD...Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing flash flooding in and around the Hayden Pass Burn Scar. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of areas in and around the Hayden Pass Burn Scar. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Hayden Pass Burn Scar. This includes the following high risk locations Cutty`s Resort On Hayden Creek Road and Big Cottonwood Creek along County Road 40. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE EXPECTED RAINFALL...1-2 INCHES IN 1 HOUR
Fremont County, COweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Fremont by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-23 19:29:00 MDT Expires: 2021-07-23 22:30:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Fremont The National Weather Service in Pueblo has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for Central Fremont County in central Colorado * Until 1030 PM MDT. * At 729 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain in Central Fremont County. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. The expected rainfall rate is 1 to 3 inches in 1 hour. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Florence, Royal Gorge and Canon City and locations along the Arkansas River to the west of Royal Gorge. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED EXPECTED RAINFALL...1-3 INCHES IN 1 HOUR
Bernalillo County, NMweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Bernalillo, Sandoval by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-23 17:07:00 MDT Expires: 2021-07-23 18:15:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Do not drive your vehicle into areas where water covers the roadway. The water depth may be too great to allow your car to cross safely. Target Area: Bernalillo; Sandoval FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 615 PM MDT THIS EVENING FOR BERNALILLO AND SOUTH CENTRAL SANDOVAL COUNTIES At 507 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts up to 0.5 inches are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing. HAZARD...Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing flash flooding. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Northern Albuquerque, Rio Rancho, Bernalillo, Corrales, Los Ranchos De Albuquerque, Paradise Hills, Cabezon, Rio Rancho Intel Area, Vista Hills, North Valley, Sandia Pueblo and Alameda. This includes the following highways Interstate 25 between Mile Markers 229 and 240. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE
Catron County, NMweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Catron, Cibola by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-23 20:13:00 MDT Expires: 2021-07-23 22:00:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Catron; Cibola FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM MDT THIS EVENING FOR NORTHEASTERN CATRON AND SOUTHWESTERN CIBOLA COUNTIES At 813 PM MDT, Doppler radar continues to indicate a threat for flash flooding. Between 1.5 and 2.5 inches of rain are estimated to have already fallen with additional rainfall amounts of 0.25 to 0.5 inches possible in the warned area. Excessive runoff will persist into arroyos, creeks, washes and low water crossings. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Pietown, Omega, Old Horse Springs and Aragon and portions of New Mexico State Highway 169. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED
Honolulu, HIKITV.com

New alert feature warns of dangers from imminent storms

HONOLULU (KITV4) - The National Weather Service (NWS) is launching a new feature to warn people of dangerous storms headed their way. It's adding a "damage threat" tag to its severe thunderstorm warnings on mobile alerts to better convey the potential impact from thunderstorms -- winds and hail. The damage...
Maricopa County, AZweather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Maricopa by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-23 15:26:00 PDT Expires: 2021-07-23 18:30:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Maricopa The National Weather Service in Phoenix has issued a * Flood Warning for Maricopa County in south central Arizona * Until 1000 PM MST. * At 402 PM MST, Heavy rain due to thunderstorms had fallen earlier continues to lead to rises in portions of Indian Bend Wash. Flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the warned area in particular low lying areas and low water crossings. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Phoenix, Mesa, Scottsdale, Tempe, Paradise Valley, Downtown Scottsdale, Salt River Indian Community, Papago Park and Tempe Marketplace.
Maricopa County, AZweather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Maricopa by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-23 21:35:00 PDT Expires: 2021-07-24 01:30:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Maricopa The National Weather Service in Phoenix has extended the * Flood Warning for Maricopa County in south central Arizona * Until 1215 AM MST. * At 907 PM MST, Runoff from earlier storms continues. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Phoenix, Mesa, Scottsdale, Tempe, Paradise Valley, Downtown Scottsdale, Salt River Indian Community, Papago Park and Tempe Marketplace.
Maricopa County, AZweather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Maricopa by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-23 22:19:00 PDT Expires: 2021-07-24 05:12:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Maricopa The National Weather Service in Phoenix has extended the * Flood Warning for Maricopa County in south central Arizona * Until 1215 AM MST. * At 907 PM MST, Runoff from earlier storms continues. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Phoenix, Mesa, Scottsdale, Tempe, Paradise Valley, Downtown Scottsdale, Salt River Indian Community, Papago Park and Tempe Marketplace.
Maricopa County, AZweather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Maricopa by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-23 22:19:00 PDT Expires: 2021-07-24 05:12:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Maricopa The National Weather Service in Phoenix has extended the * Flood Warning for Maricopa County in south central Arizona * Until 1215 AM MST. * At 907 PM MST, Runoff from earlier storms continues. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Phoenix, Mesa, Scottsdale, Tempe, Paradise Valley, Downtown Scottsdale, Salt River Indian Community, Papago Park and Tempe Marketplace.
Maricopa County, AZweather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Maricopa by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-23 22:19:00 PDT Expires: 2021-07-24 05:12:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Maricopa FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1215 AM MST SATURDAY FOR MARICOPA COUNTY At 806 PM MST, Gauges indicate continued runoff. Some locations that will experience flooding include Phoenix, Glendale, Peoria, Surprise, El Mirage, New River, Sun City, Arrowhead Mall and Anthem.
Maricopa County, AZweather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Maricopa by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-23 14:59:00 PDT Expires: 2021-07-23 22:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Maricopa THE URBAN AREA AND SMALL STREAM FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1215 AM MST SATURDAY FOR MARICOPA COUNTY At 807 PM MST, Gauge indicate continued runoff. Some locations that will experience flooding include Phoenix, Glendale, El Mirage, Youngtown, Sun City, New River, Cave Creek, Deer Valley Airport, Downtown Peoria and Glendale Sports Complex. This includes the following streams and drainages Agua Fria River, Apache Wash, Skunk Creek, Cave Creek, Rodger Creek, North Canyon Creek, Deadman Wash and New River.
Maricopa County, AZweather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Maricopa by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-23 14:59:00 PDT Expires: 2021-07-23 22:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Maricopa THE URBAN AREA AND SMALL STREAM FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1215 AM MST SATURDAY FOR MARICOPA COUNTY At 807 PM MST, Gauge indicate continued runoff. Some locations that will experience flooding include Phoenix, Glendale, El Mirage, Youngtown, Sun City, New River, Cave Creek, Deer Valley Airport, Downtown Peoria and Glendale Sports Complex. This includes the following streams and drainages Agua Fria River, Apache Wash, Skunk Creek, Cave Creek, Rodger Creek, North Canyon Creek, Deadman Wash and New River.
Maricopa County, AZweather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Maricopa by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-23 18:00:00 PDT Expires: 2021-07-23 21:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Maricopa FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1215 AM MST SATURDAY FOR MARICOPA COUNTY At 806 PM MST, Gauges indicate continued runoff. Some locations that will experience flooding include Phoenix, Glendale, Peoria, Surprise, El Mirage, New River, Sun City, Arrowhead Mall and Anthem.
Maricopa County, AZweather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Maricopa by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-23 18:00:00 PDT Expires: 2021-07-23 21:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Maricopa FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM MST THIS EVENING FOR MARICOPA COUNTY At 801 PM MST, Runoff from earlier storms continues. Some locations that will experience flooding include Phoenix, Mesa, Scottsdale, Tempe, Paradise Valley, Downtown Scottsdale, Salt River Indian Community, Papago Park and Tempe Marketplace.
Maricopa County, AZweather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Maricopa by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-23 14:59:00 PDT Expires: 2021-07-23 22:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Maricopa FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM MST THIS EVENING FOR MARICOPA COUNTY At 801 PM MST, Runoff from earlier storms continues. Some locations that will experience flooding include Phoenix, Mesa, Scottsdale, Tempe, Paradise Valley, Downtown Scottsdale, Salt River Indian Community, Papago Park and Tempe Marketplace.
Maricopa County, AZweather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Maricopa by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-23 22:19:00 PDT Expires: 2021-07-24 05:12:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Maricopa THE URBAN AREA AND SMALL STREAM FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1215 AM MST SATURDAY FOR MARICOPA COUNTY At 807 PM MST, Gauge indicate continued runoff. Some locations that will experience flooding include Phoenix, Glendale, El Mirage, Youngtown, Sun City, New River, Cave Creek, Deer Valley Airport, Downtown Peoria and Glendale Sports Complex. This includes the following streams and drainages Agua Fria River, Apache Wash, Skunk Creek, Cave Creek, Rodger Creek, North Canyon Creek, Deadman Wash and New River.
Maricopa County, AZweather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Maricopa by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-23 18:00:00 PDT Expires: 2021-07-23 21:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. In hilly terrain there are hundreds of low water crossings which are potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded roads. Find an alternate route. Target Area: Maricopa The National Weather Service in Phoenix has extended the * Flood Warning for Maricopa County in south central Arizona * Until 1215 AM MST. * At 810 PM MST, Gauge indicate continued runoff. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Scottsdale, New River, Cave Creek, Carefree, Desert Mountain, Camp Creek and Seven Springs.
Maricopa County, AZweather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Maricopa by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-23 21:35:00 PDT Expires: 2021-07-24 01:30:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. In hilly terrain there are hundreds of low water crossings which are potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded roads. Find an alternate route. Target Area: Maricopa The National Weather Service in Phoenix has extended the * Flood Warning for Maricopa County in south central Arizona * Until 1215 AM MST. * At 810 PM MST, Gauge indicate continued runoff. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Scottsdale, New River, Cave Creek, Carefree, Desert Mountain, Camp Creek and Seven Springs.
Maricopa County, AZweather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Maricopa by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-23 22:19:00 PDT Expires: 2021-07-24 05:12:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. In hilly terrain there are hundreds of low water crossings which are potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded roads. Find an alternate route. Target Area: Maricopa The National Weather Service in Phoenix has extended the * Flood Warning for Maricopa County in south central Arizona * Until 1215 AM MST. * At 810 PM MST, Gauge indicate continued runoff. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Scottsdale, New River, Cave Creek, Carefree, Desert Mountain, Camp Creek and Seven Springs.

Comments / 0

Community Policy