Tucker Carlson’s First-Grade Teacher Calls Bullshit on His ‘Crazy’ Origin Story

By Jamie Ross
 10 days ago
Tucker Carlson has been told off by his first-grade teacher for telling tales. In one of his books, the Fox News host blamed his ex-teacher—who he named as Mrs. Raymond—for his long-running hatred of liberals, writing that she was “a parody of earth-mother liberalism” who “wore long Indian-print skirts” and was so bad at teaching that his father was forced to hire a private tutor for him. At one point, Carlson accused his teacher of sobbing at her desk and wailing: “The world is so unfair! You don’t know that yet. But you’ll find out!” Well, when contacted by The Washington Post, Mrs. Marianna Raymond was pretty shocked by Carlson’s recollections. “Oh my God,” the now 77-year-old said. “That is the most embellished, crazy thing I ever heard.” She denied crying at her desk, wearing Indian skirts, or ever sharing her politics in class—and said the young Carlson was “very precious and very, very polite and sweet.” Raymond did confirm that Carlson’s father hired a tutor for him—but said that she was that tutor.

