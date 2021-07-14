AAA experts provide tips to keep people safe on the roads during wet weather conditions
(WENY) - AAA is providing tips to keep people safe on the roads during wet weather conditions. Severe storms continue to impact the Twin Tiers. Drivers are reminded to not use cruise control when driving in bad weather conditions. Experts say to leave room between you and other vehicles on the road and to slow down and drive with caution. Driving slow and avoiding hard braking reduces the chances of hydroplaning.www.weny.com
