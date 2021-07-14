Cancel
APImetrics, tomato pay to improve UK Open Banking APIs

 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAPImetrics has partnered with QR-code-based payments app tomato pay to launch an independent production monitoring dashboard for Open Banking APIs. The API.expert dashboard will use tomato pay’s Open Banking connections to provide performance metrics on the top 30 regulated Open Banking brands in the UK, including AISP calls from the leading UK banks, for USD 80 a month. This includes data on sandboxes and Open Data APIs.

