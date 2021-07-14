APImetrics, tomato pay to improve UK Open Banking APIs
APImetrics has partnered with QR-code-based payments app tomato pay to launch an independent production monitoring dashboard for Open Banking APIs. The API.expert dashboard will use tomato pay’s Open Banking connections to provide performance metrics on the top 30 regulated Open Banking brands in the UK, including AISP calls from the leading UK banks, for USD 80 a month. This includes data on sandboxes and Open Data APIs.thepaypers.com
