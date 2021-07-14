Cancel
Phoenix, AZ

Phoenix startup Virtuous Software raises $18M to continue on fast growth path

By Andy Blye
Phoenix Business Journal
Phoenix Business Journal
 10 days ago
Virtuous Software, a Phoenix startup that makes a customer relations management platform for nonprofits, has raised $18 million in fresh venture capital funding to support its rapid growth.

Phoenix, AZ
The Phoenix Business Journal provides essential local business news and market intelligence for its readers by helping them grow their businesses, grow their careers and simplify their professional lives.

 http://www.bizjournals.com/phoenix
Business
#Startup#Customer Relations#Virtuous Software
