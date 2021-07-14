Phoenix startup Virtuous Software raises $18M to continue on fast growth path

Davis serves as CEO of Canopy, the award-winning cloud-based practice management platform servicing accounting professionals. Most great startup ideas come from brilliant people who haven’t previously built a startup or run a company. As a result, startup founders often run into one or more common pitfalls that can dramatically slow down — or even kill — their company. I've never been a founder, but I’m now at my fifth early-stage software company, and I’ve seen the way that committing or avoiding these common mistakes can dramatically impact the success of the company down the road.