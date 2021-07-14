Flash Flood Warning issued for Pinal by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-23 20:35:00 MDT Expires: 2021-07-23 23:00:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: This is a life threatening situation. Heavy rainfall will cause extensive and severe flash flooding of creeks...streams...and ditches in the Hayden Pass Burn Scar. Severe debris flows can also be anticipated across roads. Roads and driveways may be washed away in places. If you encounter flood waters...climb to safety. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Fremont; Saguache FLASH FLOOD WARNING FOR THE HAYDEN PASS BURN SCAR REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM MDT THIS EVENING FOR SOUTHWESTERN FREMONT AND NORTHEASTERN SAGUACHE COUNTIES At 835 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain over the Hayden Pass Burn Scar. Up to 1 inch of rain has fallen. The expected rainfall rate is 1 to 2 inches in 1 hour. Additional rainfall amounts up to 0.5 inches are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. Excessive rainfall over the burn scar may result in debris flow moving through the Wolf Creek and Hayden Creek. The debris flow can consist of rock, mud, vegetation and other loose materials. HAZARD...Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing flash flooding in and around the Hayden Pass Burn Scar. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of areas in and around the Hayden Pass Burn Scar. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Hayden Pass Burn Scar. This includes the following high risk locations Cutty`s Resort On Hayden Creek Road and Big Cottonwood Creek along County Road 40. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE EXPECTED RAINFALL...1-2 INCHES IN 1 HOUR