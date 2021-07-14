Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Pinal County, AZ

Flash Flood Warning issued for Pinal by NWS

weather.gov
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-14 05:17:00 PDT Expires: 2021-07-14 06:30:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Target Area: Pinal FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 630 AM MST THIS MORNING FOR SOUTHEASTERN PINAL COUNTY At 517 AM MST, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 1 and 2.5 inches of rain have fallen. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar and automated gauges. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Oracle and San Manuel. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR AND GAUGE INDICATED

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Arizona State
Arizona Cars
City
San Manuel, AZ
County
Pinal County, AZ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Flash Flood Warning#Heavy Rain#Urban Areas#Extreme Weather#Doppler#Oracle
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
News Break
Cars
News Break
NWS
Related
Apache County, AZweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Little Colorado River Valley in Navajo County by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-23 13:05:00 PDT Expires: 2021-07-23 16:30:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm, and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Little Colorado River Valley in Navajo County; Northeast Plateaus and Mesas South of Hwy 264 SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR NAVAJO COUNTY ALONG HIGHWAY 77 SOUTHEAST OF DILKON UNTIL 530 PM MDT/430 PM MST/ At 442 PM MDT/342 PM MST/, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 8 miles south of Indian Wells, or 37 miles south of Keams Canyon, moving south at 25 mph. Penny size hail and wind gusts up to 50 mph will be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Petrified Forest National Park.
Fremont County, COweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Fremont, Saguache by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-23 20:35:00 MDT Expires: 2021-07-23 23:00:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: This is a life threatening situation. Heavy rainfall will cause extensive and severe flash flooding of creeks...streams...and ditches in the Hayden Pass Burn Scar. Severe debris flows can also be anticipated across roads. Roads and driveways may be washed away in places. If you encounter flood waters...climb to safety. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Fremont; Saguache FLASH FLOOD WARNING FOR THE HAYDEN PASS BURN SCAR REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM MDT THIS EVENING FOR SOUTHWESTERN FREMONT AND NORTHEASTERN SAGUACHE COUNTIES At 835 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain over the Hayden Pass Burn Scar. Up to 1 inch of rain has fallen. The expected rainfall rate is 1 to 2 inches in 1 hour. Additional rainfall amounts up to 0.5 inches are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. Excessive rainfall over the burn scar may result in debris flow moving through the Wolf Creek and Hayden Creek. The debris flow can consist of rock, mud, vegetation and other loose materials. HAZARD...Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing flash flooding in and around the Hayden Pass Burn Scar. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of areas in and around the Hayden Pass Burn Scar. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Hayden Pass Burn Scar. This includes the following high risk locations Cutty`s Resort On Hayden Creek Road and Big Cottonwood Creek along County Road 40. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE EXPECTED RAINFALL...1-2 INCHES IN 1 HOUR
Maricopa County, AZweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Maricopa by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-23 15:06:00 PDT Expires: 2021-07-23 18:15:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Maricopa The National Weather Service in Phoenix has extended the * Flash Flood Warning for Maricopa County in south central Arizona * Until 615 PM MST. * At 306 PM MST, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated a rapid rise of over 6 foot in upper portions of New River. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts up to 0.5 inches are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is already occurring. HAZARD...Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing flash flooding. SOURCE...Radar and automated gauges. IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include New River and Cave Creek. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR AND GAUGE INDICATED FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE
Saguache County, COweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Saguache by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-23 19:30:00 MDT Expires: 2021-07-23 20:30:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Saguache FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 830 PM MDT THIS EVENING FOR CENTRAL SAGUACHE COUNTY At 730 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. The expected rainfall rate is 0.25 inches in 1 hour. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Saguache. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED EXPECTED RAINFALL...0.25 INCHES IN 1 HOUR
Catron County, NMweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Catron, Cibola by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-23 20:13:00 MDT Expires: 2021-07-23 22:00:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Catron; Cibola FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM MDT THIS EVENING FOR NORTHEASTERN CATRON AND SOUTHWESTERN CIBOLA COUNTIES At 813 PM MDT, Doppler radar continues to indicate a threat for flash flooding. Between 1.5 and 2.5 inches of rain are estimated to have already fallen with additional rainfall amounts of 0.25 to 0.5 inches possible in the warned area. Excessive runoff will persist into arroyos, creeks, washes and low water crossings. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Pietown, Omega, Old Horse Springs and Aragon and portions of New Mexico State Highway 169. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED
Honolulu, HIKITV.com

New alert feature warns of dangers from imminent storms

HONOLULU (KITV4) - The National Weather Service (NWS) is launching a new feature to warn people of dangerous storms headed their way. It's adding a "damage threat" tag to its severe thunderstorm warnings on mobile alerts to better convey the potential impact from thunderstorms -- winds and hail. The damage...
Maricopa County, AZweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Maricopa by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-23 13:11:00 PDT Expires: 2021-07-23 17:15:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Maricopa The National Weather Service in Phoenix has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for Maricopa County in south central Arizona * Until 515 PM MST. * At 111 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 1 and 1.5 inches of rain have fallen. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing flash flooding. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Phoenix, Scottsdale, New River, Cave Creek and Carefree. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE
Maricopa County, AZweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Maricopa by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-23 13:08:00 PDT Expires: 2021-07-23 16:15:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Maricopa FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 415 PM MST THIS AFTERNOON FOR MARICOPA COUNTY At 108 PM MST, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain in Cline Creek. Between 0.5 and 1.5 inches of rain have fallen. Flash flooding is already occurring. HAZARD...Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing flash flooding. SOURCE...Radar and automated gauges. IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include New River and Cave Creek. Cline Creek has risen rapidly based on county stream gages. It has exceeded alarm stage and is near bankfull conditions. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR AND GAUGE INDICATED FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE
Maricopa County, AZweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Maricopa by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-23 11:37:00 PDT Expires: 2021-07-23 15:00:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Maricopa FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM MST THIS AFTERNOON FOR MARICOPA COUNTY At 1137 AM MST, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 0.5 and 1 inch of rain has fallen. Flash flooding is ongoing with a Skywarn Spotter reporting rapid rise in Ashbrook Wash in Fountain Hills. HAZARD...Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing flash flooding. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Scottsdale, Fountain Hills, Rio Verde, McDowell Mountain Park and Fort McDowell. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE
Pinal County, AZweather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Pinal by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-23 22:19:00 PDT Expires: 2021-07-24 05:12:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Stay away or be swept away. River banks and culverts can become unstable and unsafe. Target Area: Pinal The National Weather Service in Tucson has issued a * Flood Warning for Southwestern Pinal County in southeastern Arizona * Until noon MST Saturday. * At 758 PM MST, The river gauge report along the Santa Cruz at Trico peaked at 15.1 ft at 2:45 pm this afternoon. This flood surge continues to move down the river toward Sunland Road. Beyond Sunland Road the water fans out into several channels and slows down and is not expected to reach Chui-chu until early Saturday morning. Flooding is already occurring in the warned area. * This will impact the Sunland Road bridge over the Green Wash tonight and may overtop the bridge. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Picacho, Chui-Chu, Picacho Peak State Park, Shopishk and East Chui-Chu. The flow down the Santa Cruz will be split between the Santa Cruz and the Green Wash toward Chui-chu.
Pinal County, AZweather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Pinal by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-23 23:58:00 PDT Expires: 2021-07-24 02:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Stay away or be swept away. River banks and culverts can become unstable and unsafe. Target Area: Pinal The National Weather Service in Tucson has issued a * Flood Warning for Southwestern Pinal County in southeastern Arizona * Until noon MST Saturday. * At 758 PM MST, The river gauge report along the Santa Cruz at Trico peaked at 15.1 ft at 2:45 pm this afternoon. This flood surge continues to move down the river toward Sunland Road. Beyond Sunland Road the water fans out into several channels and slows down and is not expected to reach Chui-chu until early Saturday morning. Flooding is already occurring in the warned area. * This will impact the Sunland Road bridge over the Green Wash tonight and may overtop the bridge. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Picacho, Chui-Chu, Picacho Peak State Park, Shopishk and East Chui-Chu. The flow down the Santa Cruz will be split between the Santa Cruz and the Green Wash toward Chui-chu.
Pinal County, AZweather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Pinal by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-24 07:22:00 PDT Expires: 2021-07-24 17:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Stay away or be swept away. River banks and culverts can become unstable and unsafe. Target Area: Pinal The National Weather Service in Tucson has issued a * Flood Warning for Southwestern Pinal County in southeastern Arizona * Until noon MST Saturday. * At 758 PM MST, The river gauge report along the Santa Cruz at Trico peaked at 15.1 ft at 2:45 pm this afternoon. This flood surge continues to move down the river toward Sunland Road. Beyond Sunland Road the water fans out into several channels and slows down and is not expected to reach Chui-chu until early Saturday morning. Flooding is already occurring in the warned area. * This will impact the Sunland Road bridge over the Green Wash tonight and may overtop the bridge. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Picacho, Chui-Chu, Picacho Peak State Park, Shopishk and East Chui-Chu. The flow down the Santa Cruz will be split between the Santa Cruz and the Green Wash toward Chui-chu.
Pinal County, AZweather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Pinal by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-24 05:05:00 PDT Expires: 2021-07-24 09:30:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Stay away or be swept away. River banks and culverts can become unstable and unsafe. Target Area: Pinal The National Weather Service in Tucson has issued a * Flood Warning for Southwestern Pinal County in southeastern Arizona * Until noon MST Saturday. * At 758 PM MST, The river gauge report along the Santa Cruz at Trico peaked at 15.1 ft at 2:45 pm this afternoon. This flood surge continues to move down the river toward Sunland Road. Beyond Sunland Road the water fans out into several channels and slows down and is not expected to reach Chui-chu until early Saturday morning. Flooding is already occurring in the warned area. * This will impact the Sunland Road bridge over the Green Wash tonight and may overtop the bridge. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Picacho, Chui-Chu, Picacho Peak State Park, Shopishk and East Chui-Chu. The flow down the Santa Cruz will be split between the Santa Cruz and the Green Wash toward Chui-chu.
Pinal County, AZweather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Pinal by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-24 07:22:00 PDT Expires: 2021-07-24 17:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Stay away or be swept away. River banks and culverts can become unstable and unsafe. Target Area: Pinal The National Weather Service in Tucson has issued a * Flood Warning for Southwestern Pinal County in southeastern Arizona * Until noon MST Saturday. * At 758 PM MST, The river gauge report along the Santa Cruz at Trico peaked at 15.1 ft at 2:45 pm this afternoon. This flood surge continues to move down the river toward Sunland Road. Beyond Sunland Road the water fans out into several channels and slows down and is not expected to reach Chui-chu until early Saturday morning. Flooding is already occurring in the warned area. * This will impact the Sunland Road bridge over the Green Wash tonight and may overtop the bridge. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Picacho, Chui-Chu, Picacho Peak State Park, Shopishk and East Chui-Chu. The flow down the Santa Cruz will be split between the Santa Cruz and the Green Wash toward Chui-chu.
Fremont County, COweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Fremont, Saguache by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-23 20:40:00 MDT Expires: 2021-07-23 22:45:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Move away from recently burned areas. Life-threatening flooding of creeks, roads and normally dry arroyos is likely. The heavy rains will likely trigger rockslides, mudslides and debris flows in steep terrain, especially in and around these areas. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Fremont; Saguache FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1045 PM MDT THIS EVENING FOR WESTERN FREMONT AND NORTHEASTERN SAGUACHE COUNTIES At 840 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 0.5 and 1 inch of rain has fallen. The expected rainfall rate is 1 to 1.5 inches in 1 hour. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. Excessive rainfall over the burn scar will result in debris flow moving through the Decker Creek, Dorsey Creek, Swidinski Creek. The debris flow can consist of rock, mud, vegetation and other loose materials. HAZARD...Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing flash flooding. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Southern Decker Burn Scar. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE EXPECTED RAINFALL...1-1.5 INCHES IN 1 HOUR
Chaffee County, COweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Chaffee, Fremont, Saguache by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-23 20:35:00 MDT Expires: 2021-07-23 22:15:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Chaffee; Fremont; Saguache FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1015 PM MDT THIS EVENING FOR SOUTHERN CHAFFEE, WEST CENTRAL FREMONT AND NORTHEASTERN SAGUACHE COUNTIES At 835 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. The expected rainfall rate is 0.5 to 1.25 inches in 1 hour. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. Excessive rainfall over the burn scar will result in debris flow moving through the Bear Creek. The debris flow can consist of rock, mud, vegetation and other loose materials. HAZARD...Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing flash flooding. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Decker Burn Scar. This includes the following high risk locations County Road 49 and Bear Creek and County Roads 108 and 108A. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE EXPECTED RAINFALL...0.5-1.25 INCHES IN 1 HOUR
Mohave County, AZweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Mohave by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-24 01:11:00 PDT Expires: 2021-07-24 02:00:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Continue to heed any road closures. Target Area: Mohave FLASH FLOOD WARNING FOR THE FLAG BURN AREA REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 AM MST EARLY THIS MORNING FOR SOUTHERN MOHAVE COUNTY At 111 AM MST, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain over the Flag Burn Area have ended. The warning is continued mainly due to the possibility of ongoing debris flow. No additional heavy rain or flash flooding is expected across the burn scar. HAZARD...Life-threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing flash flooding in and around the Flag Burn Area. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Life-threatening flash flooding of areas in and around the Flag Burn Area. Some locations included in the warning Hualapai Mountain Park and Flag burn scar. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE
Maricopa County, AZweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Maricopa by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-23 16:44:00 PDT Expires: 2021-07-23 18:15:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Maricopa The National Weather Service in Phoenix has extended the * Flash Flood Warning for Maricopa County in south central Arizona * Until 615 PM MST. * At 444 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. Flash flooding is already occurring in some spots. Runoff will continue and new impacts are possible. HAZARD...Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing flash flooding. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Phoenix, Scottsdale, New River, Cave Creek and Carefree. Avoid any flooded roads. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE
Chaffee County, COweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Chaffee, Fremont, Saguache by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-23 16:48:00 MDT Expires: 2021-07-23 18:45:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: This is a life threatening situation. Heavy rainfall will cause extensive and severe flash flooding of creeks...streams...and ditches in the Decker Burn Scar. Severe debris flows can also be anticipated across roads. Roads and driveways may be washed away in places. If you encounter flood waters...climb to safety. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Chaffee; Fremont; Saguache FLASH FLOOD WARNING FOR THE DECKER BURN SCAR REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 645 PM MDT THIS EVENING FOR SOUTHEASTERN CHAFFEE, WEST CENTRAL FREMONT AND NORTHEASTERN SAGUACHE COUNTIES At 448 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain over the Decker Burn Scar. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. The expected rainfall rate is 0.25 inches in 1 hour. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. Excessive rainfall over the warning area will cause mud slides near steep terrain. The mud slide can consist of rock, mud, vegetation and other loose materials. HAZARD...Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing flash flooding in and around the Decker Burn Scar. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of areas in and around the Decker Burn Scar. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Decker Burn Scar. This includes the following high risk locations County Road 49 and Bear Creek. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE EXPECTED RAINFALL...0.25 INCHES IN 1 HOUR
Mohave County, AZweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Mohave by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-24 01:11:00 PDT Expires: 2021-07-24 02:00:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Continue to heed any road closures. Target Area: Mohave FLASH FLOOD WARNING FOR THE FLAG BURN AREA REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 AM MST EARLY THIS MORNING FOR SOUTHERN MOHAVE COUNTY At 111 AM MST, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain over the Flag Burn Area have ended. The warning is continued mainly due to the possibility of ongoing debris flow. No additional heavy rain or flash flooding is expected across the burn scar. HAZARD...Life-threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing flash flooding in and around the Flag Burn Area. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Life-threatening flash flooding of areas in and around the Flag Burn Area. Some locations included in the warning Hualapai Mountain Park and Flag burn scar. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE

Comments / 0

Community Policy