Flash Flood Warning issued for Pinal by NWS
Effective: 2021-07-14 05:17:00 PDT Expires: 2021-07-14 06:30:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Target Area: Pinal FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 630 AM MST THIS MORNING FOR SOUTHEASTERN PINAL COUNTY At 517 AM MST, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 1 and 2.5 inches of rain have fallen. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar and automated gauges. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Oracle and San Manuel. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR AND GAUGE INDICATEDalerts.weather.gov
