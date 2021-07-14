Cancel
Less rain for Wednesday, few storms still possible

Posted by 
WWL-AMFM
WWL-AMFM
 10 days ago

Fewer areas will see rain while temperatures will increase this afternoon. WWLTV’s Payton Malone says, “Rain and storm coverage was far less today than the last several with

www.audacy.com

New Orleans, LA
All the local breaking news stories from New Orleans.

 https://www.audacy.com/wwl
