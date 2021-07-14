Cancel
Challenger bank Tally launches in the UK

 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBanking platform Tally has launched for customers in the UK. Tally has been developed in response to a financial climate under major threat from economic instability and inflation and where banks are paying near-zero interest to savers using traditional savings accounts, says the official press release. Tally, an alternative to mainstream currency, ties physical gold not sterling to a bank account. Each unit of Tally is a weight of gold (1 tally = 1 milligram) used via the Tally banking app and Tally debit Mastercard to deposit, transfer, save, send, and spend.

