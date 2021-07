According to a Pew Research Center survey, a full 71% of people who can do their jobs remotely say they are now doing most or all of their work from home. Working remotely has become the go-to option for millions of people worldwide, and jobs in the technical professions lend themselves nicely to remote working. But what are the different types of remote work, and how can you stay focused while working from home? Read on to learn more about the kind of work you can do outside the bounds of the office and how to get the most out of a remote work arrangement.