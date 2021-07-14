FUSER: two more (free) DLC tracks releasing this week

Harmonix have announced that FUSER is to get two more DLC tracks this week, on Thursday (July 15th). Even better: both of them will be available for free, no strings attached!. “Royce Please” by Beast Business may only have three loops, but each of them packs an impressive punch! Each of the elements brings its own flair to the complete track, beautifully highlighting the power of a well-arranged song. The drum disc contains a multitude of sounds from rich punchy hits on the bass drum to crunchy and playful sounds on the hi-hat. These drums would add a brilliant twist to any country-inspired tracks. The creatively produced lead instrument disc maintains a delicate touch through the loop, allowing for a gritty bass disc to shine. While the lead instrument disc is spartan in nature, the empty space is appropriately filled by the bass. The top of the bass loop is a funky riff, followed by an electrified explosion of sound in the second half!