NBA Mock Draft: Thunder Grab Pair of Projects with 16th, 18th Picks

By Derek Parker
Posted by 
Inside The Thunder
Inside The Thunder
 10 days ago

Should the Thunder opt to hang on to their mid-first round picks in the 2021 NBA Draft, they’ll have plenty of options available.

Following a fairly clear group of top picks, the middle rounds can get a bit diluted, which could work to Oklahoma City’s advantage.

Sports Illustrated draft insider Jeremy Woo has Arkansas guard Moses Moody slated to fall to the Thunder at No. 16, citing predictable inconsistency but an early development stage.

Moody could potentially be a perfect match for Oklahoma City’s rebuild.

Once thought of as an early-mid lottery pick, Moody saw his stock fall after a poor NCAA tournament performance. Regardless, he has one of the highest floors in the draft and will undoubtedly be a solid 3-and-D contributor.

At his worst, Moody will add shooting and defensive depth to OKC’s roster. At his best, he could be a solid perennial NBA two-way player. Should the Thunder lean into his development, his unknown ceiling could rise significantly.

At No. 18, Woo has the Thunder selecting Kai Jones, an intriguing center prospect out of Texas.

At 6-foot-11 and just 20-years-old, Jones got a late start in basketball, and is a bit of a project as far as most draftees go. Woo cites his mobility and expanding offensive game, a potentially perfect modern center in the NBA.

With no centers rostered for the 2021-22 season, Jones would get plenty of run and development with Oklahoma City.

