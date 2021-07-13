Cancel
Celebrities

Keith Urban to Return as a Coach on ‘The Voice’ Australia

By Billy Dukes
KIXS FM 108
KIXS FM 108
 12 days ago
Keith Urban is returning to reality television. Nine years after becoming a coach for the inaugural season of The Voice Australia — and five years after wrapping up as a coach on American Idol — the country singer will be behind the judge's desk once again. On social media, Urban...

KIXS FM 108 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Victoria, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

