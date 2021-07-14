Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Tennessee State

Famous actresses from Tennessee

By Stacker
Posted by 
Stacker
Stacker
 10 days ago

OMDb

Famous actresses from Tennessee

Anyone who wants to admire and envy the world's biggest stars needs only to look on Instagram. From A-list movie stars and major musicians to pro ball players and comedians who landed their own sitcoms, there's no shortage of evidence of just how good the good life is. They post pictures of themselves with other big shots on rooftop bars, at exclusive clubs, at backstage parties, and at restaurants where regular people can't get a reservation.

But the vast majority of these celebrities were born and raised outside of Hollywood, finding their way to the bright lights and big money of superstardom from obscure beginnings in regular small towns and cities across the country.

Stacker compiled a list of actresses that were born in Tennessee from IMDb’s most popular list. Movie poster images are from OMDb . Keep reading to see which of your favorite actresses are from your home state.

You may also like: Highest-rated things to do in Tennessee, according to Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2U9LR3_0awT59wi00
OMDb

Ally Walker

- Born: Tullahoma, Tennessee (8/25/1961)
- Known for:
--- Veronica Roberts in "Universal Soldier" (1992)
--- Dr. Samantha 'Sam' Waters in "Profiler" (1996-1999)
--- Ashley Bacon in "While You Were Sleeping" (1995)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3IV1U3_0awT59wi00
OMDb

Annie Potts

- Born: Nashville, Tennessee (10/28/1952)
- Known for:
--- Janine Melnitz in "Ghostbusters" (1984)
--- Bo Peep in "Toy Story 4" (2019)
--- Iona in "Pretty in Pink" (1986)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1kmXj6_0awT59wi00
OMDb

Christina Hendricks

- Born: Knoxville, Tennessee (5/3/1975)
- Known for:
--- Natalie in "Ginger & Rosa" (2012)
--- Roberta Hoffmann in "The Neon Demon" (2016)
--- Joan Harris in "Mad Men" (2007-2015)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ykpAA_0awT59wi00
OMDb

Clare Grant

- Born: Memphis, Tennessee (8/23/1979)
- Known for:
--- Dory in " Changeland" (2019)
--- Lissome Girl in " Walk the Line" (2005)
--- Latts Razzi in " Star Wars: the Clone Wars" (2012-2013)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4GOPZ6_0awT59wi00
OMDb

Cybill Shepherd

- Born: Memphis, Tennessee (2/18/1950)
- Known for:
--- Cybill Sheridan in "Cybill" (1995-1998)
--- Maddie Hayes in "Moonlighting" (1985-1989)
--- Jacy Farrow in "The Last Picture Show" (1971)

You may also like: Lowest-earning counties in Tennessee

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2XLkJA_0awT59wi00
OMDb

Cynthia Rhodes

- Born: Nashville, Tennessee (11/21/1956)
- Known for:
--- Penny Johnson in "Dirty Dancing" (1987)
--- Tina Tech in "Flashdance" (1983)
--- Thompson in "Runaway" (1984)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=35yJ7I_0awT59wi00
OMDb

Dale Dickey

- Born: Knoxville, Tennessee (9/29/1961)
- Known for:
--- Elsie in "Hell or High Water" (2016)
--- Mrs. Davis in "Iron Man 3" (2013)
--- Strom in "The Pledge" (2001)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0IqaE5_0awT59wi00
OMDb

Elaine Hendrix

- Born: Oak Ridge, Tennessee (12/28/1970)
- Known for:
--- Alexis Carrington in "Dynasty" (2019-2021)
--- Ava in "Sex & Drugs & Rock & Roll" (2015-2016)
--- Meredith Blake in "The Parent Trap" (1998)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3DKxrO_0awT59wi00
OMDb

Ginnifer Goodwin

- Born: Memphis, Tennessee (5/22/1978)
- Known for:
--- Margene Heffman in "Big Love" (2006-2011)
--- Vivian Cash in "Walk the Line" (2005)
--- Beth Ann Stanton in "Why Women Kill" (2019)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0E4G1X_0awT59wi00
OMDb

Julie Ann Emery

- Born: Crossville, Tennessee (1/16/1975)
- Known for:
--- Betsy Kettleman in "Better Call Saul" (2015)
--- Ida Thurman in "Fargo" (2014)
--- Lara Featherstone in "Preacher" (2017-2019)

You may also like: Counties with the worst commutes in Tennessee

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2VZ5Px_0awT59wi00
OMDb

Kathy Bates

- Born: Memphis, Tennessee (6/28/1948)
- Known for:
--- Annie Wilkes in "Misery" (1990)
--- Dolores Claiborne in "Dolores Claiborne" (1995)
--- Molly Brown in "Titanic" (1997)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4dUAf6_0awT59wi00
OMDb

Kelen Coleman

- Born: Nashville, Tennessee (4/19/1984)
- Known for:
--- Lisa Lambert in "The Newsroom" (2012-2013)
--- Isabel Poreba in "The Office" (2009-2013)
--- Adult Abby in "Me, Myself and I" (2017-2018)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3lFLib_0awT59wi00
OMDb

Lori Petty

- Born: Chattanooga, Tennessee (10/14/1963)
- Known for:
--- Tank Girl in "Tank Girl" (1995)
--- P Kit Keller in "A League of Their Own" (1992)
--- Rae Lindley in "Free Willy" (1993)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3X6ibq_0awT59wi00
OMDb

Lucy Hale

- Born: Memphis, Tennessee (6/14/1989)
- Known for:
--- Olivia Barron in "Truth or Dare" (2018)
--- Melanie Cole in "Fantasy Island" (2020)
--- Sherrie in "Scream 4" (2011)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=294P68_0awT59wi00
OMDb

Megan Fox

- Born: Oak Ridge, Tennessee (5/16/1986)
- Known for:
--- Mikaela Banes in "Transformers" (2007)
--- April O'Neil in "Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles" (2014)
--- Jennifer in "Jennifer's Body" (2009)

You may also like: Recipes from Tennessee

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1n8jVT_0awT59wi00
OMDb

Natalia Dyer

- Born: Nashville, Tennessee (1/13/1995)
- Known for:
--- Nancy Wheeler in "Stranger Things" (2016-2022)
--- Virginia in "Tuscaloosa" (2019)
--- Alice in "Yes, God, Yes" (2019)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2I2pDu_0awT59wi00
OMDb

Olivia Holt

- Born: Germantown, Tennessee (8/5/1997)
- Known for:
--- Dagger in "Cloak & Dagger" (2018-2019)
--- Kim Crawford in "Kickin' It" (2011-2015)
--- Regan in "Same Kind of Different as Me" (2017)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4GWXFf_0awT59wi00
OMDb

Shannen Doherty

- Born: Memphis, Tennessee (4/12/1971)
- Known for:
--- Rene in "Mallrats" (1995)
--- Prue Halliwell in "Charmed" (1998-2006)
--- Teresa in "The Secret of NIMH" (1982)

Comments / 0

Stacker

Stacker

3K+
Followers
2K+
Post
438K+
Views
ABOUT

Stacker is on a mission to produce and distribute engaging data journalism. Founded in 2017, Stacker combines data analysis with rich editorial context, drawing on authoritative sources and subject matter experts to drive storytelling.

 http://www.stacker.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Knoxville, TN
City
Chattanooga, TN
State
Tennessee State
City
Tullahoma, TN
Local
Tennessee Entertainment
City
Germantown, TN
State
Virginia State
City
Memphis, TN
City
Crossville, TN
City
Nashville, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Actresses#Restaurants#Fantasy Island#Instagram#Ginger Rosa#Changeland#The Office
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Star Wars
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Celebrities
Related

Comments / 0

Community Policy