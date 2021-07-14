Van Diemen’s Land

It was 1871. Lincoln had been gone for six years. His youngest son, Tad, died that July. Yes, the Civil War was over, with 550,000 Americans dead, but the long fight to determine who won had begun. Sometimes it feels ongoing. Reconstruction is mid-stride. Ulysses S. Grant is president and will be re-elected. There is a newly formed Justice Department to address voter suppression and Grant signs the Ku Klux Klan Act in April. Tammany Hall political influence peddling (Boss Tweed) is rife in New York City, whose residents are fed up. Chicago burns in October. John D. Rockefeller was asserting control over the new petroleum industry. We know where that was headed. The NRA was founded in New York. And the National Baseball League is formally inaugurated.