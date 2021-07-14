OMDb

Famous actresses from Connecticut

Alexandra Breckenridge

Allison Williams

Amy Brenneman

Anika Noni Rose

Annabella Sciorra

- Born: Bridgeport, Connecticut (5/15/1982)- Known for:--- Melinda Monroe in "Virgin River" (2019-2021)--- Sophie in "This Is Us" (2017-2021)--- Young Moira O'Hara in "American Horror Story" (2011-2013)- Born: New Canaan, Connecticut (4/13/1988)- Known for:--- Marnie Michaels in "Girls" (2012-2017)--- Rose Armitage in "Get Out" (2017)--- Charlotte in "The Perfection" (2018)- Born: New London, Connecticut (6/22/1964)- Known for:--- Amy Gray in "Judging Amy" (1999-2005)--- Eady in "Heat" (1995)--- Laura Walker in "Fear" (1996)- Born: Bloomfield, Connecticut (9/6/1972)- Known for:--- Tiana in "The Princess and the Frog" (2009)--- Lorrell Robinson in "Dreamgirls" (2006)--- Tiana in "Ralph Breaks the Internet" (2018)- Born: Wethersfield, Connecticut (3/29/1960)- Known for:--- Claire in "The Hand That Rocks the Cradle" 1992--- Angie Tucci in "Jungle Fever" 1991

Becki Newton

Emma Greenwell

Glenn Close

Glenne Headly

Gretchen Mol

- Born: New Haven, Connecticut (7/4/1978)- Known for:--- Amanda Tanen in "Ugly Betty" (2006-2010)--- Jennifer in "August Rush" (2007)--- Amanda Tanen in "Mode After Hours" (2008-2009)- Born: Greenwich, Connecticut ( )- Known for:--- Caroline Bingley in " Pride and Prejudice and Zombies" (2016)--- Catherine DeCourcy Vernon in " Love & Friendship" (2016)--- Charlotte in " Holy Ghost People" (2013)- Born: Greenwich, Connecticut (3/19/1947)- Known for:--- Alex Forrest in "Fatal Attraction" 1987- Born: New London, Connecticut (3/13/1955)- Died: 6/8/2017- Known for:--- Janet Colgate in "Dirty Rotten Scoundrels" (1988)--- Angela in "Don Jon" (2013)--- Tess Trueheart in "Dick Tracy" (1990)- Born: Deep River, Connecticut (11/8/1972)- Known for:--- Jane Fuller in "The Thirteenth Floor" (1999)--- Alice Evans in "3:10 to Yuma" (2007)--- Gillian Darmody in "Boardwalk Empire" (2010-2014)

Jenna Dewan

Jennifer Westfeldt

Jocelin Donahue

Kari Wuhrer

Katharine Hepburn

- Born: Hartford, Connecticut (12/3/1980)- Known for:--- Nora Clark in "Step Up" (2006)--- Sasha in "Take the Lead" (2006)--- Molly Taylor in "The Jerk Theory" (2009)- Born: Guilford, Connecticut (2/2/1970)- Known for:--- Jessica Stein in " Kissing Jessica Stein" (2001)--- Julie Keller in " Friends with Kids" (2011)--- Abby Willoughby in " Ira & Abby" (2006)- Born: Bristol, Connecticut (11/8/1981)- Known for:--- Lucy Stone in "Doctor Sleep" (2019)--- Samantha in "The House of the Devil" (2009)--- Young Lorraine in "Insidious: Chapter 2" (2013)- Born: Brookfield, Connecticut (4/28/1967)- Known for:--- Sheriff Samantha Parker in "Eight Legged Freaks" (2002)--- Denise Kalberg in "Anaconda" (1997)--- Gina Lempke in "Thinner" (1996)- Born: Hartford, Connecticut (5/12/1907)- Died: 6/29/2003- Known for:--- Eleanor of Aquitaine in "The Lion in Winter" (1968)--- Tracy Lord in "The Philadelphia Story" (1940)--- Rose Sayer in "The African Queen" (1951)

Katie Stevens

Kerri Kenney

Lauren Ambrose

Linda Kozlowski

Linda Purl

- Born: Middlebury, Connecticut (12/8/1992)- Known for:--- Jane Sloan in "The Bold Type" (2017-2021)--- Karma Ashcroft in "Faking It" (2014-2016)--- Harper in "Haunt" (2019)- Born: Westport, Connecticut (1/20/1970)- Known for:--- Deputy Trudy Wiegel in " Reno 911!" (2003-2020)--- Deputy Trudy Wiegel in " Reno 911! Miami" (2007)--- Various in " The State" (1993-1995)- Born: New Haven, Connecticut (2/20/1978)- Known for:--- Claire Fisher in "Six Feet Under" (2001-2005)--- Florence 'Chicklet' Forrest in "Psycho Beach Party" (2000)--- KW in "Where the Wild Things Are" (2009)- Born: Fairfield, Connecticut (1/7/1958)- Known for:--- Sue Charlton in "Crocodile Dundee" (1986)--- Sue Charlton in "Crocodile Dundee II" (1988)--- Jill McGowan in "Village of the Damned" (1995)- Born: Greenwich, Connecticut (9/2/1955)- Known for:--- Dr. Ruth Young in "Mighty Joe Young" (1998)--- Sheila Munroe in "Visiting Hours" (1982)--- Nydia in "The Last Days of Pompeii" (1984)

Madeline Zima

Mariette Hartley

Meg Ryan

Pamela Sue Martin

Rachel Sennott

- Born: New Haven, Connecticut (9/16/1985)- Known for:--- Mia Lewis in "Californication" (2007-2011)--- Tracey in "Twin Peaks" (2017)--- Rachel in "You" (2019)- Born: Weston, Connecticut (6/21/1940)- Known for:--- Dr. Carolyn Fields in "The Incredible Hulk" (1978)--- Mrs. Morgan in "Encino Man" (1992)--- Susan Clabon in "Marnie" (1964)- Born: Fairfield, Connecticut (11/19/1961)- Known for:--- Sally Albright in "When Harry Met Sally..." (1989)--- Kathleen Kelly in "You've Got Mail" (1998)--- Annie Reed in "Sleepless in Seattle" (1993)- Born: Westport, Connecticut (1/5/1953)- Known for:--- Susan Shelby in " The Poseidon Adventure" (1972)--- Fallon Carrington Colby in " Dynasty" (1981-1985)--- Lillian Weller in " Torchlight" (1984)- Born: Simsbury, Connecticut (9/19/1995)- Known for:--- Danielle in "Shiva Baby" (2020)--- Actress in "Stuck in the Mall" (2019)--- Actress in "Bodies Bodies Bodies"

Rosalind Russell

Sarah Rafferty

- Born: Waterbury, Connecticut (6/4/1907)- Died: 11/28/1976- Known for:--- Mame Dennis in " Auntie Mame" (1958)--- Hildy Johnson in " His Girl Friday" (1940)--- Rose Hovick in " Gypsy" (1962)- Born: New Canaan, Connecticut (12/6/1972)- Known for:--- Dr. Casey Matthews in "Tremors" (2003)--- Donna Paulsen in "Suits" (2011-2019)--- Kayla Kaminski in "Samantha Who?" (2008)