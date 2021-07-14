Cancel
Connecticut State

Famous actresses from Connecticut

OMDb

Famous actresses from Connecticut

Anyone who wants to admire and envy the world's biggest stars needs only to look on Instagram. From A-list movie stars and major musicians to pro ball players and comedians who landed their own sitcoms, there's no shortage of evidence of just how good the good life is. They post pictures of themselves with other big shots on rooftop bars, at exclusive clubs, at backstage parties, and at restaurants where regular people can't get a reservation.

But the vast majority of these celebrities were born and raised outside of Hollywood, finding their way to the bright lights and big money of superstardom from obscure beginnings in regular small towns and cities across the country.

Stacker compiled a list of actresses that were born in Connecticut from IMDb’s most popular list. Movie poster images are from OMDb . Keep reading to see which of your favorite actresses are from your home state.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4KW7wg_0awT4sB100
OMDb

Alexandra Breckenridge

- Born: Bridgeport, Connecticut (5/15/1982)
- Known for:
--- Melinda Monroe in "Virgin River" (2019-2021)
--- Sophie in "This Is Us" (2017-2021)
--- Young Moira O'Hara in "American Horror Story" (2011-2013) https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ZUUZB_0awT4sB100
OMDb

Allison Williams

- Born: New Canaan, Connecticut (4/13/1988)
- Known for:
--- Marnie Michaels in "Girls" (2012-2017)
--- Rose Armitage in "Get Out" (2017)
--- Charlotte in "The Perfection" (2018) https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33CXKo_0awT4sB100
OMDb

Amy Brenneman

- Born: New London, Connecticut (6/22/1964)
- Known for:
--- Amy Gray in "Judging Amy" (1999-2005)
--- Eady in "Heat" (1995)
--- Laura Walker in "Fear" (1996) https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1BT3I5_0awT4sB100
OMDb

Anika Noni Rose

- Born: Bloomfield, Connecticut (9/6/1972)
- Known for:

--- Tiana in "The Princess and the Frog" (2009)
--- Lorrell Robinson in "Dreamgirls" (2006)
--- Tiana in "Ralph Breaks the Internet" (2018) https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3NsZEE_0awT4sB100
OMDb

Annabella Sciorra

- Born: Wethersfield, Connecticut (3/29/1960)

- Known for:
--- Claire in "The Hand That Rocks the Cradle" 1992
--- Angie Tucci in "Jungle Fever" 1991

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1UzT4g_0awT4sB100
OMDb

Becki Newton

- Born: New Haven, Connecticut (7/4/1978)
- Known for:
--- Amanda Tanen in "Ugly Betty" (2006-2010)
--- Jennifer in "August Rush" (2007)
--- Amanda Tanen in "Mode After Hours" (2008-2009) https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3K7A5l_0awT4sB100
OMDb

Emma Greenwell

- Born: Greenwich, Connecticut ( )
- Known for:
--- Caroline Bingley in " Pride and Prejudice and Zombies" (2016)
--- Catherine DeCourcy Vernon in " Love & Friendship" (2016)
--- Charlotte in " Holy Ghost People" (2013) https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3yaQ4Y_0awT4sB100
OMDb

Glenn Close

- Born: Greenwich, Connecticut (3/19/1947)
- Known for:
--- Alex Forrest in "Fatal Attraction" 1987 https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3TlTLj_0awT4sB100
OMDb

Glenne Headly

- Born: New London, Connecticut (3/13/1955)
- Died: 6/8/2017
- Known for:
--- Janet Colgate in "Dirty Rotten Scoundrels" (1988)
--- Angela in "Don Jon" (2013)
--- Tess Trueheart in "Dick Tracy" (1990) https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4f3ugF_0awT4sB100
OMDb

Gretchen Mol

- Born: Deep River, Connecticut (11/8/1972)
- Known for:
--- Jane Fuller in "The Thirteenth Floor" (1999)
--- Alice Evans in "3:10 to Yuma" (2007)
--- Gillian Darmody in "Boardwalk Empire" (2010-2014)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3nSzOT_0awT4sB100
OMDb

Jenna Dewan

- Born: Hartford, Connecticut (12/3/1980)
- Known for:
--- Nora Clark in "Step Up" (2006)
--- Sasha in "Take the Lead" (2006)
--- Molly Taylor in "The Jerk Theory" (2009) https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3tomhz_0awT4sB100
OMDb

Jennifer Westfeldt

- Born: Guilford, Connecticut (2/2/1970)
- Known for:
--- Jessica Stein in " Kissing Jessica Stein" (2001)
--- Julie Keller in " Friends with Kids" (2011)
--- Abby Willoughby in " Ira & Abby" (2006) https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2C2NQY_0awT4sB100
OMDb

Jocelin Donahue

- Born: Bristol, Connecticut (11/8/1981)
- Known for:
--- Lucy Stone in "Doctor Sleep" (2019)
--- Samantha in "The House of the Devil" (2009)
--- Young Lorraine in "Insidious: Chapter 2" (2013) https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=39Exje_0awT4sB100
OMDb

Kari Wuhrer

- Born: Brookfield, Connecticut (4/28/1967)
- Known for:
--- Sheriff Samantha Parker in "Eight Legged Freaks" (2002)
--- Denise Kalberg in "Anaconda" (1997)
--- Gina Lempke in "Thinner" (1996) https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0siIW8_0awT4sB100
OMDb

Katharine Hepburn

- Born: Hartford, Connecticut (5/12/1907)
- Died: 6/29/2003
- Known for:
--- Eleanor of Aquitaine in "The Lion in Winter" (1968)
--- Tracy Lord in "The Philadelphia Story" (1940)
--- Rose Sayer in "The African Queen" (1951)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0BuCRm_0awT4sB100
OMDb

Katie Stevens

- Born: Middlebury, Connecticut (12/8/1992)
- Known for:
--- Jane Sloan in "The Bold Type" (2017-2021)
--- Karma Ashcroft in "Faking It" (2014-2016)
--- Harper in "Haunt" (2019) https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=04GWSJ_0awT4sB100
OMDb

Kerri Kenney

- Born: Westport, Connecticut (1/20/1970)
- Known for:
--- Deputy Trudy Wiegel in " Reno 911!" (2003-2020)
--- Deputy Trudy Wiegel in " Reno 911! Miami" (2007)
--- Various in " The State" (1993-1995) https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3nz5sa_0awT4sB100
OMDb

Lauren Ambrose

- Born: New Haven, Connecticut (2/20/1978)
- Known for:
--- Claire Fisher in "Six Feet Under" (2001-2005)
--- Florence 'Chicklet' Forrest in "Psycho Beach Party" (2000)
--- KW in "Where the Wild Things Are" (2009) https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3NdzNl_0awT4sB100
OMDb

Linda Kozlowski

- Born: Fairfield, Connecticut (1/7/1958)
- Known for:
--- Sue Charlton in "Crocodile Dundee" (1986)
--- Sue Charlton in "Crocodile Dundee II" (1988)
--- Jill McGowan in "Village of the Damned" (1995) https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4PvMW4_0awT4sB100
OMDb

Linda Purl

- Born: Greenwich, Connecticut (9/2/1955)
- Known for:
--- Dr. Ruth Young in "Mighty Joe Young" (1998)
--- Sheila Munroe in "Visiting Hours" (1982)
--- Nydia in "The Last Days of Pompeii" (1984)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1UtQ5O_0awT4sB100
OMDb

Madeline Zima

- Born: New Haven, Connecticut (9/16/1985)
- Known for:
--- Mia Lewis in "Californication" (2007-2011)
--- Tracey in "Twin Peaks" (2017)
--- Rachel in "You" (2019) https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1A4f49_0awT4sB100
OMDb

Mariette Hartley

- Born: Weston, Connecticut (6/21/1940)
- Known for:
--- Dr. Carolyn Fields in "The Incredible Hulk" (1978)
--- Mrs. Morgan in "Encino Man" (1992)
--- Susan Clabon in "Marnie" (1964) https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ogpzR_0awT4sB100
OMDb

Meg Ryan

- Born: Fairfield, Connecticut (11/19/1961)
- Known for:
--- Sally Albright in "When Harry Met Sally..." (1989)
--- Kathleen Kelly in "You've Got Mail" (1998)
--- Annie Reed in "Sleepless in Seattle" (1993) https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2k87VU_0awT4sB100
OMDb

Pamela Sue Martin

- Born: Westport, Connecticut (1/5/1953)
- Known for:
--- Susan Shelby in " The Poseidon Adventure" (1972)
--- Fallon Carrington Colby in " Dynasty" (1981-1985)
--- Lillian Weller in " Torchlight" (1984) https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4USuV3_0awT4sB100
OMDb

Rachel Sennott

- Born: Simsbury, Connecticut (9/19/1995)
- Known for:
--- Danielle in "Shiva Baby" (2020)
--- Actress in "Stuck in the Mall" (2019)
--- Actress in "Bodies Bodies Bodies"

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1UurcG_0awT4sB100
OMDb

Rosalind Russell

- Born: Waterbury, Connecticut (6/4/1907)
- Died: 11/28/1976
- Known for:
--- Mame Dennis in " Auntie Mame" (1958)
--- Hildy Johnson in " His Girl Friday" (1940)
--- Rose Hovick in " Gypsy" (1962) https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0BYFzM_0awT4sB100
OMDb

Sarah Rafferty

- Born: New Canaan, Connecticut (12/6/1972)
- Known for:
--- Dr. Casey Matthews in "Tremors" (2003)
--- Donna Paulsen in "Suits" (2011-2019)
--- Kayla Kaminski in "Samantha Who?" (2008)

