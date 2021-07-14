Famous actresses from Connecticut
Famous actresses from Connecticut
Stacker compiled a list of actresses that were born in Connecticut from IMDb's most popular list.
Alexandra Breckenridge- Born: Bridgeport, Connecticut (5/15/1982)
- Known for:
--- Melinda Monroe in "Virgin River" (2019-2021)
--- Sophie in "This Is Us" (2017-2021)
--- Young Moira O'Hara in "American Horror Story" (2011-2013)
Allison Williams- Born: New Canaan, Connecticut (4/13/1988)
- Known for:
--- Marnie Michaels in "Girls" (2012-2017)
--- Rose Armitage in "Get Out" (2017)
--- Charlotte in "The Perfection" (2018)
Amy Brenneman- Born: New London, Connecticut (6/22/1964)
- Known for:
--- Amy Gray in "Judging Amy" (1999-2005)
--- Eady in "Heat" (1995)
--- Laura Walker in "Fear" (1996)
Anika Noni Rose- Born: Bloomfield, Connecticut (9/6/1972)
- Known for:
--- Tiana in "The Princess and the Frog" (2009)
--- Lorrell Robinson in "Dreamgirls" (2006)
--- Tiana in "Ralph Breaks the Internet" (2018)
Annabella Sciorra- Born: Wethersfield, Connecticut (3/29/1960)
- Known for:
--- Claire in "The Hand That Rocks the Cradle" 1992
--- Angie Tucci in "Jungle Fever" 1991
Becki Newton- Born: New Haven, Connecticut (7/4/1978)
- Known for:
--- Amanda Tanen in "Ugly Betty" (2006-2010)
--- Jennifer in "August Rush" (2007)
--- Amanda Tanen in "Mode After Hours" (2008-2009)
Emma Greenwell- Born: Greenwich, Connecticut ( )
- Known for:
--- Caroline Bingley in " Pride and Prejudice and Zombies" (2016)
--- Catherine DeCourcy Vernon in " Love & Friendship" (2016)
--- Charlotte in " Holy Ghost People" (2013)
Glenn Close- Born: Greenwich, Connecticut (3/19/1947)
- Known for:
--- Alex Forrest in "Fatal Attraction" 1987
Glenne Headly- Born: New London, Connecticut (3/13/1955)
- Died: 6/8/2017
- Known for:
--- Janet Colgate in "Dirty Rotten Scoundrels" (1988)
--- Angela in "Don Jon" (2013)
--- Tess Trueheart in "Dick Tracy" (1990)
Gretchen Mol- Born: Deep River, Connecticut (11/8/1972)
- Known for:
--- Jane Fuller in "The Thirteenth Floor" (1999)
--- Alice Evans in "3:10 to Yuma" (2007)
--- Gillian Darmody in "Boardwalk Empire" (2010-2014)
Jenna Dewan- Born: Hartford, Connecticut (12/3/1980)
- Known for:
--- Nora Clark in "Step Up" (2006)
--- Sasha in "Take the Lead" (2006)
--- Molly Taylor in "The Jerk Theory" (2009)
Jennifer Westfeldt- Born: Guilford, Connecticut (2/2/1970)
- Known for:
--- Jessica Stein in " Kissing Jessica Stein" (2001)
--- Julie Keller in " Friends with Kids" (2011)
--- Abby Willoughby in " Ira & Abby" (2006)
Jocelin Donahue- Born: Bristol, Connecticut (11/8/1981)
- Known for:
--- Lucy Stone in "Doctor Sleep" (2019)
--- Samantha in "The House of the Devil" (2009)
--- Young Lorraine in "Insidious: Chapter 2" (2013)
Kari Wuhrer- Born: Brookfield, Connecticut (4/28/1967)
- Known for:
--- Sheriff Samantha Parker in "Eight Legged Freaks" (2002)
--- Denise Kalberg in "Anaconda" (1997)
--- Gina Lempke in "Thinner" (1996)
Katharine Hepburn- Born: Hartford, Connecticut (5/12/1907)
- Died: 6/29/2003
- Known for:
--- Eleanor of Aquitaine in "The Lion in Winter" (1968)
--- Tracy Lord in "The Philadelphia Story" (1940)
--- Rose Sayer in "The African Queen" (1951)
Katie Stevens- Born: Middlebury, Connecticut (12/8/1992)
- Known for:
--- Jane Sloan in "The Bold Type" (2017-2021)
--- Karma Ashcroft in "Faking It" (2014-2016)
--- Harper in "Haunt" (2019)
Kerri Kenney- Born: Westport, Connecticut (1/20/1970)
- Known for:
--- Deputy Trudy Wiegel in " Reno 911!" (2003-2020)
--- Deputy Trudy Wiegel in " Reno 911! Miami" (2007)
--- Various in " The State" (1993-1995)
Lauren Ambrose- Born: New Haven, Connecticut (2/20/1978)
- Known for:
--- Claire Fisher in "Six Feet Under" (2001-2005)
--- Florence 'Chicklet' Forrest in "Psycho Beach Party" (2000)
--- KW in "Where the Wild Things Are" (2009)
Linda Kozlowski- Born: Fairfield, Connecticut (1/7/1958)
- Known for:
--- Sue Charlton in "Crocodile Dundee" (1986)
--- Sue Charlton in "Crocodile Dundee II" (1988)
--- Jill McGowan in "Village of the Damned" (1995)
Linda Purl- Born: Greenwich, Connecticut (9/2/1955)
- Known for:
--- Dr. Ruth Young in "Mighty Joe Young" (1998)
--- Sheila Munroe in "Visiting Hours" (1982)
--- Nydia in "The Last Days of Pompeii" (1984)
Madeline Zima- Born: New Haven, Connecticut (9/16/1985)
- Known for:
--- Mia Lewis in "Californication" (2007-2011)
--- Tracey in "Twin Peaks" (2017)
--- Rachel in "You" (2019)
Mariette Hartley- Born: Weston, Connecticut (6/21/1940)
- Known for:
--- Dr. Carolyn Fields in "The Incredible Hulk" (1978)
--- Mrs. Morgan in "Encino Man" (1992)
--- Susan Clabon in "Marnie" (1964)
Meg Ryan- Born: Fairfield, Connecticut (11/19/1961)
- Known for:
--- Sally Albright in "When Harry Met Sally..." (1989)
--- Kathleen Kelly in "You've Got Mail" (1998)
--- Annie Reed in "Sleepless in Seattle" (1993)
Pamela Sue Martin- Born: Westport, Connecticut (1/5/1953)
- Known for:
--- Susan Shelby in " The Poseidon Adventure" (1972)
--- Fallon Carrington Colby in " Dynasty" (1981-1985)
--- Lillian Weller in " Torchlight" (1984)
Rachel Sennott- Born: Simsbury, Connecticut (9/19/1995)
- Known for:
--- Danielle in "Shiva Baby" (2020)
--- Actress in "Stuck in the Mall" (2019)
--- Actress in "Bodies Bodies Bodies"
Rosalind Russell- Born: Waterbury, Connecticut (6/4/1907)
- Died: 11/28/1976
- Known for:
--- Mame Dennis in " Auntie Mame" (1958)
--- Hildy Johnson in " His Girl Friday" (1940)
--- Rose Hovick in " Gypsy" (1962)
Sarah Rafferty- Born: New Canaan, Connecticut (12/6/1972)
- Known for:
--- Dr. Casey Matthews in "Tremors" (2003)
--- Donna Paulsen in "Suits" (2011-2019)
--- Kayla Kaminski in "Samantha Who?" (2008)
