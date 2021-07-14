Cancel
Washington State

Famous actresses from Washington

By Stacker
Anyone who wants to admire and envy the world's biggest stars needs only to look on Instagram. From A-list movie stars and major musicians to pro ball players and comedians who landed their own sitcoms, there's no shortage of evidence of just how good the good life is. They post pictures of themselves with other big shots on rooftop bars, at exclusive clubs, at backstage parties, and at restaurants where regular people can't get a reservation.

But the vast majority of these celebrities were born and raised outside of Hollywood, finding their way to the bright lights and big money of superstardom from obscure beginnings in regular small towns and cities across the country.

Stacker compiled a list of actresses that were born in Washington from IMDb’s most popular list. Movie poster images are from OMDb . Keep reading to see which of your favorite actresses are from your home state.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1CnU0p_0awT4pWq00
OMDb

Bianca Kajlich

- Born: Seattle, Washington (3/26/1977)
- Known for:
--- Carver in "Bring It on" (2000)
--- Sara Moyer in "Halloween: Resurrection" (2002)
--- Coffee Girl in "10 Things I Hate About You" (1999)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=18SIG0_0awT4pWq00
OMDb

Constance Zimmer

- Born: Seattle, Washington (10/11/1970)
- Known for:
--- Quinn King in "UnREAL" (2015-2018)
--- Dana Gordon in "Entourage" (2015)
--- Rosalind Price in "Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D." (2015)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0rLSMC_0awT4pWq00
OMDb

Dove Cameron

- Born: Bainbridge Island, Washington (1/15/1996)
- Known for:
--- Liv Rooney in "Liv and Maddie: Cali Style" (2013-2017)
--- Liz Larson in "Barely Lethal" (2015)
--- Mal in "Descendants" (2015)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1lo5XV_0awT4pWq00
OMDb

Elinor Donahue

- Born: Tacoma, Washington (4/19/1937)
- Known for:
--- Bridget in "Pretty Woman" (1990)
--- Orphanage Woman in "Freddy's Dead: The Final Nightmare" (1991)
--- Ellie Walker in "The Andy Griffith Show" (1960-1961)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2I44bg_0awT4pWq00
OMDb

Emily Rose

- Born: Renton, Washington (2/2/1981)
- Known for:
--- Elena Fisher in " Uncharted 4: A Thief's End" (2016)
--- Elena Fisher in " Uncharted 2: Among Thieves" (2009)
--- Elena Fisher in " Uncharted 3: Drake's Deception" (2011)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1uPIi1_0awT4pWq00
OMDb

Jean Smart

- Born: Seattle, Washington (9/13/1951)
- Known for:
--- Martha Logan in "24" (2006-2007)
--- Carol in "Garden State" (2004)
--- Rita Blackburn in "The Accountant" (2016)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Pq9uF_0awT4pWq00
OMDb

Julia Sweeney

- Born: Spokane, Washington (10/10/1959)
- Known for:
--- Julia in " Work in Progress" (2019-2020)
--- Vera Easton in " Shrill" (2019-2021)
--- Pam in " Brooklyn Nine-Nine" (2019)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ZLUWN_0awT4pWq00
OMDb

Lauren Weedman

- Born: Seattle, Washington (5/22/1905)
- Known for:
--- Wendy in "Date Night" (2010)
--- Chef Sally in "The Five-Year Engagement" (2012)
--- Doris in "Looking" (2014-2015)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0sxpIT_0awT4pWq00
OMDb

Madelaine Petsch

- Born: Port Orchard, Washington (8/18/1994)
- Known for:
--- Cheryl Blossom in " Riverdale" (2017-2021)
--- Marissa in " F*&% the Prom" (2017)
--- Sarah in " Polaroid" (2019)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3kDeIm_0awT4pWq00
OMDb

Maiara Walsh

- Born: Seattle, Washington (2/18/1988)
- Known for:
--- Mia Valdez in " The Last Ship" (2018)
--- Simone Sinclair in " Switched at Birth" (2012-2017)
--- Wichita in " Zombieland" (2013)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=18j0lR_0awT4pWq00
OMDb

Megalyn Echikunwoke

- Born: Spokane, Washington (5/28/1983)
- Known for:
--- April in "House of Lies" (2012)
--- Angie Barnett in "That '70s Show" (2004-2005)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=16ompQ_0awT4pWq00
OMDb

Michelle Harrison

- Born: Puyallup, Washington (3/24/1975)
- Known for:
--- Jane in " Paycheck" (2003)
--- Anisha in " Good Luck Chuck" (2007)
--- Detective Kate Tunney in " The Invisible" (2007)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3K0emR_0awT4pWq00
OMDb

Mikaela Hoover

- Born: Spokane, Washington (7/12/1984)
- Known for:
--- Camila in "The Suicide Squad" (2021)
--- Chelsea in "Love Hard" (2021)
--- Nova Prime's Assistant in "Guardians of the Galaxy" (2014)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ve2ST_0awT4pWq00
OMDb

Pamela Reed

- Born: Tacoma, Washington (4/2/1949)
- Known for:
--- Janis Goodman in "Proof of Life" (2000)
--- Phoebe in "Kindergarten Cop" (1990)
--- Trudy Cooper in "The Right Stuff" (1983)

OMDb

Sydney Sweeney

- Born: Spokane, Washington (9/12/1997)
- Known for:
--- Cassie Howard in "Euphoria" (2019)
--- Eden Spencer in "The Handmaid's Tale" (2018)
--- Alice in "Sharp Objects" (2018)

