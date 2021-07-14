OMDb

Famous actresses from Washington

Stacker compiled a list of actresses that were born in Washington from IMDb's most popular list.

Bianca Kajlich

- Born: Seattle, Washington (3/26/1977)

- Known for:

--- Carver in "Bring It on" (2000)

--- Sara Moyer in "Halloween: Resurrection" (2002)

--- Coffee Girl in "10 Things I Hate About You" (1999)

Constance Zimmer

- Born: Seattle, Washington (10/11/1970)

- Known for:

--- Quinn King in "UnREAL" (2015-2018)

--- Dana Gordon in "Entourage" (2015)

--- Rosalind Price in "Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D." (2015)

Dove Cameron

- Born: Bainbridge Island, Washington (1/15/1996)

- Known for:

--- Liv Rooney in "Liv and Maddie: Cali Style" (2013-2017)

--- Liz Larson in "Barely Lethal" (2015)

--- Mal in "Descendants" (2015)

Elinor Donahue

- Born: Tacoma, Washington (4/19/1937)

- Known for:

--- Bridget in "Pretty Woman" (1990)

--- Orphanage Woman in "Freddy's Dead: The Final Nightmare" (1991)

--- Ellie Walker in "The Andy Griffith Show" (1960-1961)

Emily Rose

- Born: Renton, Washington (2/2/1981)

- Known for:

--- Elena Fisher in " Uncharted 4: A Thief's End" (2016)

--- Elena Fisher in " Uncharted 2: Among Thieves" (2009)

--- Elena Fisher in " Uncharted 3: Drake's Deception" (2011)

Jean Smart

- Born: Seattle, Washington (9/13/1951)

- Known for:

--- Martha Logan in "24" (2006-2007)

--- Carol in "Garden State" (2004)

--- Rita Blackburn in "The Accountant" (2016)

Julia Sweeney

- Born: Spokane, Washington (10/10/1959)

- Known for:

--- Julia in " Work in Progress" (2019-2020)

--- Vera Easton in " Shrill" (2019-2021)

--- Pam in " Brooklyn Nine-Nine" (2019)

Lauren Weedman

- Born: Seattle, Washington (5/22/1905)

- Known for:

--- Wendy in "Date Night" (2010)

--- Chef Sally in "The Five-Year Engagement" (2012)

--- Doris in "Looking" (2014-2015)

Madelaine Petsch

- Born: Port Orchard, Washington (8/18/1994)

- Known for:

--- Cheryl Blossom in " Riverdale" (2017-2021)

--- Marissa in " F*&% the Prom" (2017)

--- Sarah in " Polaroid" (2019)

Maiara Walsh

- Born: Seattle, Washington (2/18/1988)

- Known for:

--- Mia Valdez in " The Last Ship" (2018)

--- Simone Sinclair in " Switched at Birth" (2012-2017)

--- Wichita in " Zombieland" (2013)

Megalyn Echikunwoke

- Born: Spokane, Washington (5/28/1983)

- Known for:

--- April in "House of Lies" (2012)

--- Angie Barnett in "That '70s Show" (2004-2005)

Michelle Harrison

- Born: Puyallup, Washington (3/24/1975)

- Known for:

--- Jane in " Paycheck" (2003)

--- Anisha in " Good Luck Chuck" (2007)

--- Detective Kate Tunney in " The Invisible" (2007)

Mikaela Hoover

- Born: Spokane, Washington (7/12/1984)

- Known for:

--- Camila in "The Suicide Squad" (2021)

--- Chelsea in "Love Hard" (2021)

--- Nova Prime's Assistant in "Guardians of the Galaxy" (2014)

Pamela Reed

- Born: Tacoma, Washington (4/2/1949)

- Known for:

--- Janis Goodman in "Proof of Life" (2000)

--- Phoebe in "Kindergarten Cop" (1990)

--- Trudy Cooper in "The Right Stuff" (1983)

Sydney Sweeney

- Born: Spokane, Washington (9/12/1997)

- Known for:

--- Cassie Howard in "Euphoria" (2019)

--- Eden Spencer in "The Handmaid's Tale" (2018)

--- Alice in "Sharp Objects" (2018)