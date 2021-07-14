Cancel
Agriculture

Dana Spicer HVT1 Transmission

OEM Off-Highway
 10 days ago
Dana Incorporated announces the launch of the Spicer HVT1, an advanced powersplit transmission that enables performance and sustainability of agriculture telehandlers. Supports power inputs from 110-155 hp (80-115 kW) Offers fuel savings of up to 30% when compared with agriculture telehandlers that use conventional transmissions. Combines hydrostatic and mechanical drives...

Fort Atkinson, WI
OEM Off-Highway magazine has been the resource for engineers and product development team members at mobile heavy-duty on- and off-road equipment manufacturers for over 30 years. Our in-depth reporting on trends, technology developments, engineering innovations and new product releases keep our readers informed of the latest information in a dynamic and rapidly changing global industry.

