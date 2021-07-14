Blair Davenport Says New WWE NXT UK Ring Name Wasn’t Her First Choice

Former WWE superstar Aiden English took to Twitter to announce that he will be using a new in ring name for all of his bookings. English was released in April of last year as a part of WWE’s company-wide budget cuts. At the time of his release, he had been featured as a commentator for WWE 205 Live and other shows. He is currently scheduled to commentate on the upcoming NJPW’s Resurgence pay-per-view that is set to take place in Los Angeles, California on August 14. He also recently debuted at Impact Wrestling tapings this month.