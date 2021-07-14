Blair Davenport Says New WWE NXT UK Ring Name Wasn’t Her First Choice
New WWE NXT UK Superstar Blair Davenport, the former Bea Priestley, made her debut last week with a win over Laura Di Matteo. Davenport just spoke with Alex McCarthy of talkSPORT and explained how she came to WWE, two years after WWE and everyone else failed to sign her when AEW picked her up for a brief run. The COVID-19 pandemic led to Davenport returning to the UK as she was not re-signed to AEW, and then she eventually inked a deal with WWE.www.wrestlinginc.com
Comments / 0