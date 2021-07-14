Kawhi Leonard’s Future Uncertain After Surgery to Repair ACL Tear. Plus: Team USA Struggles and the 76ers Make Ben Simmons Available.
Chris and Kevin kick off the episode talking about Kawhi Leonard’s recently reported ACL repair surgery and what that means for him and for the Clippers’ next season (0:40). They talk a little bit about what they’ve taken away from the first three games of the NBA Finals and what they expect from Game 4 (20:28). Then they hit on Team USA’s losses in the exhibition games prior to the Olympics (37:23), the 76ers opening up trade talks for Ben Simmons (49:02), and some of Kevin’s draft thoughts from the past couple of weeks (55:30).www.theringer.com
