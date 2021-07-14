Kawhi Leonard’s Future Uncertain After Surgery to Repair ACL Tear. Plus: Team USA Struggles and the 76ers Make Ben Simmons Available.

Kawhi Leonard underwent surgery to repair a partially torn ACL. John Karalis & Matt Peck discuss what moves, if any, the Los Angeles Clippers could make. Also, Ben Simmons trade rumors are starting to come out, and we're hearing what the Philadelphia 76ers asking price might be. Plus, an NBA Finals Game 4 preview to see if Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks can even up the series against Chris Paul and the Phoenix Suns. Support Us By Supporting Our Sponsors! Built Bar Built Bar is a protein bar that tastes like a candy bar. Go to builtbar.com and use promo code “LOCKED15” and you’ll get 15% off your next order. BetOnline AG There is only 1 place that has you covered and 1 place we trust. Betonline.ag! Sign up today for a free account at betonline.ag and use that promocode: LOCKEDON for your 50% welcome bonus. Rock Auto Amazing selection. Reliably low prices. All the parts your car will ever need. Visit RockAuto.com and tell them Locked On sent you. Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices.