Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

Kawhi Leonard’s Future Uncertain After Surgery to Repair ACL Tear. Plus: Team USA Struggles and the 76ers Make Ben Simmons Available.

By Chris Vernon
The Ringer
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleChris and Kevin kick off the episode talking about Kawhi Leonard’s recently reported ACL repair surgery and what that means for him and for the Clippers’ next season (0:40). They talk a little bit about what they’ve taken away from the first three games of the NBA Finals and what they expect from Game 4 (20:28). Then they hit on Team USA’s losses in the exhibition games prior to the Olympics (37:23), the 76ers opening up trade talks for Ben Simmons (49:02), and some of Kevin’s draft thoughts from the past couple of weeks (55:30).

www.theringer.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ben Simmons
Person
Kawhi Leonard
IN THIS ARTICLE
#76ers#Team Usa#Olympics#Team Usa Struggles#Acl#Clippers#The Nba Finals#Team Usa
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Philadelphia 76ers
News Break
NBA
News Break
Basketball
NBA Teams
Los Angeles Clippers
News Break
Sports
Related
NBAthesource.com

SOURCE SPORTS: 76ERS Want “All-Star” Talent in Exchange for Ben Simmons

Ben Simmons has become a hot topic around the league and especially in Philadelphia. The Philadelphia 76ers have discussed potential trades involving Simmons with other teams, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic. One source told Charania that the 76ers have made it clear to teams that they want an All-Star-caliber player in return.
kingsherald.com

76ers demanded De’Aaron Fox be included in Ben Simmons trade talks, per report

The Philadelphis 76ers have been underwhelmed by the offers they've received for Ben Simmons, according to a new report from Kyle Neubeck of the PhillyVoice. While this isn't surprising news (if they had a great offer a trade very well might already be done), but it warrants our attention because Neubeck specifically discusses the Sacramento Kings as one such underwhelming discussion:
NBAchatsports.com

Exploring the NBA trade market for available Philadelphia 76ers star Ben Simmons

National Basketball Association, Houston Rockets, Russell Westbrook, Cleveland Cavaliers, Sacramento Kings, Adrian Wojnarowski. There is an inherent difficulty in trading Ben Simmons this summer, because on one hand, Daryl Morey is in charge of the Philadelphia 76ers, and on the other, the three-time All-Star's trade value is at an all-time low.
NBAHoopsHype

NBA rumors: Kawhi Leonard undergoes surgery for partially torn ACL

Marc Stein: No established timetable for Kawhi Leonard’s return, Clippers say. Leonard has a player option for next season to return to the Clippers … or he can opt for free agency. 8 hours ago – via Twitter MirjamSwanson. Mirjam Swanson: Just in from the Clippers:. https://twitter.com/MirjamSwanson/status/1415107958522793990. 2 weeks ago...
NBAYardbarker

Report: Raptors Among Teams to have 'Expressed Interest' in 76ers' Ben Simmons

The Toronto Raptors are reportedly taking a look at Philadelphia 76ers' guard Ben Simmons these days. The Raptors are one of a handful of teams including Cleveland, Indiana, Minnesota, and Sacramento that have reportedly expressed interest in Simmons, Marc Stein reported in his new Substack. Simmons' future in Philadelphia remains...
NBAfoxwilmington.com

76ers have Ben Simmons trade conversations with multiple teams: report

Ben Simmons could be on the move. The Athletic reported that the Philadelphia 76ers had conversations with multiple teams about the three-time All-Star, and they are asking for an All-Star caliber player in return. Philadelphia, the No. 1 seed in the East, had a disappointing finish to the season. The...
NBAYardbarker

Kawhi Leonard could be out at least six months following ACL surgery

Kawhi Leonard’s personal team is notoriously private when it comes to his injuries. You may recall that Gregg Popovich clashed with Leonard’s people over a quad injury and recovery. Those issues resulted in the talented forward’s departure from the team. So it’s no surprise that details regarding Leonard’s recent knee injury have been kept quiet.
NBAarcamax.com

Marcus Hayes: Sixers chose Ben Simmons and Joel Embiid over Giannis Antetokounmpo and Jrue Holiday. Oops.

PHILADELPHIA — It must deliver an exquisite joy to anti-Processors to see Sam Hinkie's biggest mistakes win an NBA title before "The Process" bears any fruit. It must deliver equally an exquisite pain to the diminishing Cult of Hinkie to see their eight-year embarrassment not only continue, but to be proven worthless; to be discounted completely, and without any possible argument.
NBAPosted by
ClutchPoints

Rumor: Warriors unwilling to meet Ben Simmons asking price from Sixers

After weeks of being linked to the Golden State Warriors, it appears that Sixers guard Ben Simmons won’t end up in the Bay Area. Philly continues to have trade talks with various organizations throughout the NBA regarding Simmons, but according to Connor Letourneau of the San Francisco Chronicle, the Warriors can’t meet the Sixers’ asking price:
NBAwmleader.com

76ers have begun discussing Ben Simmons trade with other teams

The 76ers are embracing the inevitable. President of basketball operations Daryl Morey has opened up trade conversations surrounding Ben Simmons, according to The Athletic. Teams are reportedly being told the price is high for the three-time All Star – “[the 76ers] want an All-Star-caliber player in return,” a source with knowledge of the talks said.
NBANBA Analysis Network

3 major ways Kawhi Leonard’s ACL surgery impacts the NBA offseason

The Clippers season ended on June 30 when they lost to the Phoenix Suns in Game 6 of the Western Conference Finals, but they played this entire series without their best player. Kawhi Leonard injured his right knee in Game 4 of the Western Conference Semifinals against the Utah Jazz and did not play in another NBA postseason game for Los Angeles this year.
NBAYardbarker

Report: 76ers have informed teams of asking price for Ben Simmons

The Philadelphia 76ers have said publicly that they are committed to Ben Simmons, but they have reportedly delivered a different message to rival teams. The 76ers have discussed potential trades involving Simmons with other teams, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic. One source told Charania that the Sixers have made it clear to teams that they want an All-Star-caliber player in return.
NBAaudacy.com

Kawhi Leonard surgery, Ben Simmons rumors, NBA Finals Game 4 preview

Kawhi Leonard underwent surgery to repair a partially torn ACL. John Karalis & Matt Peck discuss what moves, if any, the Los Angeles Clippers could make. Also, Ben Simmons trade rumors are starting to come out, and we're hearing what the Philadelphia 76ers asking price might be. Plus, an NBA Finals Game 4 preview to see if Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks can even up the series against Chris Paul and the Phoenix Suns. Support Us By Supporting Our Sponsors! Built Bar Built Bar is a protein bar that tastes like a candy bar. Go to builtbar.com and use promo code “LOCKED15” and you’ll get 15% off your next order. BetOnline AG There is only 1 place that has you covered and 1 place we trust. Betonline.ag! Sign up today for a free account at betonline.ag and use that promocode: LOCKEDON for your 50% welcome bonus. Rock Auto Amazing selection. Reliably low prices. All the parts your car will ever need. Visit RockAuto.com and tell them Locked On sent you. Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices.
NBAfantasypros.com

Kawhi Leonard (knee) undergoes surgery to repair partially torn right ACL

Leonard missed all of the Western Conference Finals against the Phoenix Suns with a partially torn ACL in his right knee, which he finally addressed via surgery on Tuesday. The perennial All-Star averaged 24.8 points, 6.5 rebounds, and 5.2 assists per game for the Clippers across 52 games during the 2020-21 regular season.
NBAYardbarker

Could Kawhi Leonard's ACL Surgery Impact Mavs' Pursuit In Free Agency?

The top NBA free agent on the market is set to be Kawhi Leonard if he declines his $36 million player option for the 2021-22 season. The LA Clippers announced on Tuesday that Leonard underwent surgery to repair a partially torn ACL. There was no timetable provided for his potential return to basketball activities in advance of his free agency.

Comments / 0

Community Policy