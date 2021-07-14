Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Oregon State

Famous actresses from Oregon

By Stacker
Posted by 
Stacker
Stacker
 10 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2IZITL_0awT4RXW00
OMDb

Famous actresses from Oregon

Anyone who wants to admire and envy the world's biggest stars needs only to look on Instagram. From A-list movie stars and major musicians to pro ball players and comedians who landed their own sitcoms, there's no shortage of evidence of just how good the good life is. They post pictures of themselves with other big shots on rooftop bars, at exclusive clubs, at backstage parties, and at restaurants where regular people can't get a reservation.

But the vast majority of these celebrities were born and raised outside of Hollywood, finding their way to the bright lights and big money of superstardom from obscure beginnings in regular small towns and cities across the country.

Stacker compiled a list of actresses that were born in Oregon from IMDb’s most popular list. Movie poster images are from OMDb . Keep reading to see which of your favorite actresses are from your home state.

You may also like: Most popular girl names in the 80s in Oregon

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3sZSTP_0awT4RXW00
OMDb

Brenda Strong

- Born: Portland, Oregon (3/25/1960)
- Known for:
--- Captain Deladier in "Starship Troopers" (1997)
--- Mary Alice Young in "Desperate Housewives" (2004-2012)
--- Nurse in "Spaceballs" (1987) https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3gjQjK_0awT4RXW00
OMDb

Bridgette Wilson-Sampras

- Born: Gold Beach, Oregon (9/25/1973)
- Known for:
--- Sonya Blade in "Mortal Kombat" (1995)
--- Veronica Vaughn in "Billy Madison" (1995)
--- Whitney in "Last Action Hero" (1993) https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3q9weh_0awT4RXW00
OMDb

Kaitlin Olson

- Born: Portland, Oregon (8/18/1975)
- Known for:
--- Destiny in "Finding Dory" (2016)
--- Dee Reynolds in "It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia" (2005-2021)
--- Tatiana in "The Heat" (2013) https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4eMBkW_0awT4RXW00
OMDb

Katee Sackhoff

- Born: Portland, Oregon (4/8/1980)
- Known for:
--- Captain Kara 'Starbuck' Thrace in "Battlestar Galactica" (2004-2009)
--- Dahl in "Riddick" (2013)
--- Marie Russell in "Oculus" (2013) https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3gjPVk_0awT4RXW00
OMDb

Kim Rhodes

- Born: Portland, Oregon (6/7/1969)

- Known for:
--- Office Staff in " Christmas with the Kranks" (2004)
--- Cindy Harrison in " Another World" (1996-1999)
--- Rachel in " Colony" (2016)

You may also like: Highest-rated Class of 2021 football recruits from Oregon

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=19YUTI_0awT4RXW00
OMDb

Maria Thayer

- Born: Boring, Oregon (10/30/1975)
- Known for:
--- Rory Thayer in "Accepted" (2006)
--- Sonia Baker in "State of Play" (2009)
--- Wyoma in "Forgetting Sarah Marshall" (2008)
OMDb

Sally Struthers

- Born: Portland, Oregon (7/28/1947)
- Known for:
--- Gloria Bunker-Stivic in " All in the Family" (1971-1979)
--- Fran Clinton in " The Getaway" (1972)
--- Betty in " Five Easy Pieces" (1970)

Comments / 0

Stacker

Stacker

3K+
Followers
2K+
Post
438K+
Views
ABOUT

Stacker is on a mission to produce and distribute engaging data journalism. Founded in 2017, Stacker combines data analysis with rich editorial context, drawing on authoritative sources and subject matter experts to drive storytelling.

 http://www.stacker.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Portland, OR
Local
Oregon Entertainment
State
Oregon State
Local
Oregon Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Katee Sackhoff
Person
Kaitlin Olson
Person
Sally Struthers
Person
Kim Rhodes
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Actresses#Football#Oculus#Instagram#Starbuck#Office Staff
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Politics
News Break
Celebrities
Related

Comments / 0

Community Policy