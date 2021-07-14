OMDb

Famous actresses from Oregon

Stacker compiled a list of actresses that were born in Oregon from IMDb’s most popular list. Movie poster images are from OMDb . Keep reading to see which of your favorite actresses are from your home state.

Brenda Strong

Bridgette Wilson-Sampras

Kaitlin Olson

Katee Sackhoff

Kim Rhodes

- Born: Portland, Oregon (3/25/1960)- Known for:--- Captain Deladier in "Starship Troopers" (1997)--- Mary Alice Young in "Desperate Housewives" (2004-2012)--- Nurse in "Spaceballs" (1987)- Born: Gold Beach, Oregon (9/25/1973)- Known for:--- Sonya Blade in "Mortal Kombat" (1995)--- Veronica Vaughn in "Billy Madison" (1995)--- Whitney in "Last Action Hero" (1993)- Born: Portland, Oregon (8/18/1975)- Known for:--- Destiny in "Finding Dory" (2016)--- Dee Reynolds in "It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia" (2005-2021)--- Tatiana in "The Heat" (2013)- Born: Portland, Oregon (4/8/1980)- Known for:--- Captain Kara 'Starbuck' Thrace in "Battlestar Galactica" (2004-2009)--- Dahl in "Riddick" (2013)--- Marie Russell in "Oculus" (2013)- Born: Portland, Oregon (6/7/1969)- Known for:--- Office Staff in " Christmas with the Kranks" (2004)--- Cindy Harrison in " Another World" (1996-1999)--- Rachel in " Colony" (2016)

Maria Thayer

Sally Struthers

- Born: Boring, Oregon (10/30/1975)- Known for:--- Rory Thayer in "Accepted" (2006)--- Sonia Baker in "State of Play" (2009)--- Wyoma in "Forgetting Sarah Marshall" (2008)- Born: Portland, Oregon (7/28/1947)- Known for:--- Gloria Bunker-Stivic in " All in the Family" (1971-1979)--- Fran Clinton in " The Getaway" (1972)--- Betty in " Five Easy Pieces" (1970)