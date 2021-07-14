OMDb

Famous actresses from Alabama

Famous actresses from Alabama

- Born: Siluria, Alabama (7/6/1923)- Died: 4/11/1970- Known for:--- Wilma Cameron in "The Best Years of Our Lives" (1946)--- Keechie in "They Live by Night" (1948)--- Tirzah in "Ben-Hur" (1959)- Born: Birmingham, Alabama (6/15/1964)- Known for:--- Monica Geller in "Friends" (1994-2004)--- Gale Weathers in "Scream" (1996)--- Gale Weathers in "Scream 3" (2000)- Born: Huntsville, Alabama (5/13/1993)- Known for:--- Patty Bladell in "Insatiable" (2018-2019)--- Holli in "Sing It!" (2016)--- Jessie Prescott in "Jessie" (2011-2015)- Born: Birmingham, Alabama (10/29/1948)- Known for:--- Mrs. Amanda King in " Scarecrow and Mrs. King" (1983-1987)--- Sabrina Duncan in " Charlie's Angels" (1976-1979)--- Claire in " Making Love" (1982)- Born: Huntsville, Alabama (6/18/1965)- Known for:--- Detective Rhonda Boney in "Gone Girl" (2014)--- Sarah Kennedy in "Hollow Man" (2000)--- Joanie Stubbs in "Deadwood" (2004-2006)

- Born: Montgomery, Alabama (5/25/1970)- Known for:--- Dorothy Vaughan in "Hidden Figures" (2016)--- Minny Jackson in "The Help" (2011)--- Wanda in "Fruitvale Station" (2013)- Born: Madison, Alabama (5/28/1944)- Died: 11/3/2018- Known for:--- Antoinette Lily in "Bronco Billy" (1980)--- Jennifer Spencer in "Sudden Impact" (1983)--- Lynn Halsey-Taylor in "Every Which Way but Loose" (1978)- Born: Russellville, Alabama (3/21/1985)- Known for:--- Michael Burnham in "Star Trek: Discovery" (2017-2021)--- Sasha Williams in "The Walking Dead" (2012-2020)--- Tamara in "Once Upon a Time" (2013)