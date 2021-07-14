Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Alabama State

Famous actresses from Alabama

By Stacker
Posted by 
Stacker
Stacker
 10 days ago

OMDb

Famous actresses from Alabama

Anyone who wants to admire and envy the world's biggest stars needs only to look on Instagram. From A-list movie stars and major musicians to pro ball players and comedians who landed their own sitcoms, there's no shortage of evidence of just how good the good life is. They post pictures of themselves with other big shots on rooftop bars, at exclusive clubs, at backstage parties, and at restaurants where regular people can't get a reservation.

But the vast majority of these celebrities were born and raised outside of Hollywood, finding their way to the bright lights and big money of superstardom from obscure beginnings in regular small towns and cities across the country.

Stacker compiled a list of actresses that were born in Alabama from IMDb’s most popular list. Movie poster images are from OMDb . Keep reading to see which of your favorite actresses are from your home state.

You may also like: Most popular boy names in the 60s in Alabama

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4EqgbO_0awT4NFq00
OMDb

Cathy O'Donnell

- Born: Siluria, Alabama (7/6/1923)
- Died: 4/11/1970
- Known for:
--- Wilma Cameron in "The Best Years of Our Lives" (1946)
--- Keechie in "They Live by Night" (1948)
--- Tirzah in "Ben-Hur" (1959) https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0D6Id7_0awT4NFq00
OMDb

Courteney Cox

- Born: Birmingham, Alabama (6/15/1964)
- Known for:
--- Monica Geller in "Friends" (1994-2004)
--- Gale Weathers in "Scream" (1996)
--- Gale Weathers in "Scream 3" (2000) https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1twinw_0awT4NFq00
OMDb

Debby Ryan

- Born: Huntsville, Alabama (5/13/1993)
- Known for:
--- Patty Bladell in "Insatiable" (2018-2019)
--- Holli in "Sing It!" (2016)
--- Jessie Prescott in "Jessie" (2011-2015) https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1QRq5a_0awT4NFq00
OMDb

Kate Jackson

- Born: Birmingham, Alabama (10/29/1948)

- Known for:
--- Mrs. Amanda King in " Scarecrow and Mrs. King" (1983-1987)
--- Sabrina Duncan in " Charlie's Angels" (1976-1979)
--- Claire in " Making Love" (1982) https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=12MZAV_0awT4NFq00
OMDb

Kim Dickens

- Born: Huntsville, Alabama (6/18/1965)

- Known for:
--- Detective Rhonda Boney in "Gone Girl" (2014)
--- Sarah Kennedy in "Hollow Man" (2000)
--- Joanie Stubbs in "Deadwood" (2004-2006)

You may also like: Most popular girl names in the 70s in Alabama

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=011Qs3_0awT4NFq00
OMDb

Octavia Spencer

- Born: Montgomery, Alabama (5/25/1970)
- Known for:
--- Dorothy Vaughan in "Hidden Figures" (2016)
--- Minny Jackson in "The Help" (2011)
--- Wanda in "Fruitvale Station" (2013) https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BhP64_0awT4NFq00
OMDb

Sondra Locke

- Born: Madison, Alabama (5/28/1944)
- Died: 11/3/2018
- Known for:
--- Antoinette Lily in "Bronco Billy" (1980)
--- Jennifer Spencer in "Sudden Impact" (1983)
--- Lynn Halsey-Taylor in "Every Which Way but Loose" (1978) https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0pcle1_0awT4NFq00
OMDb

Sonequa Martin-Green

- Born: Russellville, Alabama (3/21/1985)
- Known for:
--- Michael Burnham in "Star Trek: Discovery" (2017-2021)
--- Sasha Williams in "The Walking Dead" (2012-2020)
--- Tamara in "Once Upon a Time" (2013)

Comments / 0

Stacker

Stacker

3K+
Followers
2K+
Post
438K+
Views
ABOUT

Stacker is on a mission to produce and distribute engaging data journalism. Founded in 2017, Stacker combines data analysis with rich editorial context, drawing on authoritative sources and subject matter experts to drive storytelling.

 http://www.stacker.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Huntsville, AL
Local
Alabama Government
City
Russellville, AL
City
Birmingham, AL
Local
Alabama Entertainment
City
Madison, AL
State
Alabama State
City
Hollywood, AL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sondra Locke
Person
Kate Jackson
Person
Courteney Cox
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Actresses#Restaurants#Scarecrow And Mrs King#Instagram#Octavia#Bronco
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
WandaVision
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Politics
News Break
Celebrities
Related

Comments / 0

Community Policy