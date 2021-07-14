Cancel
Delaware State

Famous actresses from Delaware

Anyone who wants to admire and envy the world's biggest stars needs only to look on Instagram. From A-list movie stars and major musicians to pro ball players and comedians who landed their own sitcoms, there's no shortage of evidence of just how good the good life is. They post pictures of themselves with other big shots on rooftop bars, at exclusive clubs, at backstage parties, and at restaurants where regular people can't get a reservation.

But the vast majority of these celebrities were born and raised outside of Hollywood, finding their way to the bright lights and big money of superstardom from obscure beginnings in regular small towns and cities across the country.

Stacker compiled a list of actresses that were born in Delaware from IMDb’s most popular list. Movie poster images are from OMDb . Keep reading to see which of your favorite actresses are from your home state.

Aubrey Plaza

- Born: Wilmington, Delaware (6/26/1984)
- Known for:
--- Darius in "Safety Not Guaranteed" (2012)
--- Ingrid Thorburn in "Ingrid Goes West" (2017)
Elisabeth Shue

- Born: Wilmington, Delaware (10/6/1963)
- Known for:
--- Sera in "Leaving Las Vegas" (1995)
--- Chris in "Adventures in Babysitting" (1987)
Teri Polo

- Born: Dover, Delaware (6/1/1969)
- Known for:
--- Pam Byrnes in "Meet the Parents" (2000)
--- Pam Byrnes in "Meet the Fockers" (2004)
Valerie Bertinelli

- Born: Wilmington, Delaware (4/23/1960)

- Known for:
--- Barbara Cooper in "One Day at a Time" (1975-1984)
--- Casey Norton in "C.H.O.M.P.S." (1979)
--- Pancho Barnes in "Pancho Barnes" (1988)

