Famous actresses from Delaware

Anyone who wants to admire and envy the world's biggest stars needs only to look on Instagram. From A-list movie stars and major musicians to pro ball players and comedians who landed their own sitcoms, there's no shortage of evidence of just how good the good life is. They post pictures of themselves with other big shots on rooftop bars, at exclusive clubs, at backstage parties, and at restaurants where regular people can't get a reservation.

But the vast majority of these celebrities were born and raised outside of Hollywood, finding their way to the bright lights and big money of superstardom from obscure beginnings in regular small towns and cities across the country.

Stacker compiled a list of actresses that were born in Delaware from IMDb's most popular list.

Aubrey Plaza

Elisabeth Shue

Teri Polo

Valerie Bertinelli

- Born: Wilmington, Delaware (6/26/1984)- Known for:--- Darius in "Safety Not Guaranteed" (2012)--- Ingrid Thorburn in "Ingrid Goes West" (2017)--- Lenore in "Dirty Grandpa" (2016)- Born: Wilmington, Delaware (10/6/1963)- Known for:--- Sera in "Leaving Las Vegas" (1995)--- Chris in "Adventures in Babysitting" (1987)--- Dr. Emma Russell in "The Saint" (1997)- Born: Dover, Delaware (6/1/1969)- Known for:--- Pam Byrnes in "Meet the Parents" (2000)--- Pam Byrnes in "Meet the Fockers" (2004)--- Char in "The Arrival" (1996)- Born: Wilmington, Delaware (4/23/1960)- Known for:--- Barbara Cooper in "One Day at a Time" (1975-1984)--- Casey Norton in "C.H.O.M.P.S." (1979)--- Pancho Barnes in "Pancho Barnes" (1988)