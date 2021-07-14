Famous actresses from Delaware
Stacker compiled a list of actresses that were born in Delaware from IMDb’s most popular list. Movie poster images are from OMDb . Keep reading to see which of your favorite actresses are from your home state.
Aubrey Plaza- Born: Wilmington, Delaware (6/26/1984)
- Known for:
--- Darius in "Safety Not Guaranteed" (2012)
--- Ingrid Thorburn in "Ingrid Goes West" (2017)
--- Lenore in "Dirty Grandpa" (2016)
Elisabeth Shue- Born: Wilmington, Delaware (10/6/1963)
- Known for:
--- Sera in "Leaving Las Vegas" (1995)
--- Chris in "Adventures in Babysitting" (1987)
--- Dr. Emma Russell in "The Saint" (1997)
Teri Polo- Born: Dover, Delaware (6/1/1969)
- Known for:
--- Pam Byrnes in "Meet the Parents" (2000)
--- Pam Byrnes in "Meet the Fockers" (2004)
--- Char in "The Arrival" (1996)
Valerie Bertinelli- Born: Wilmington, Delaware (4/23/1960)
- Known for:
--- Barbara Cooper in "One Day at a Time" (1975-1984)
--- Casey Norton in "C.H.O.M.P.S." (1979)
--- Pancho Barnes in "Pancho Barnes" (1988)
