Matt Damon admits he lost out on £200m by turning down lead role in Avatar

By Monde Mwitumwa
Daily Mirror
Daily Mirror
 10 days ago
Matt Damon missed out on the opportunity to make mega cash after turning down a big movie role

The Hollywood superstar has revealed he missed out a large paycheck of £200million by turning down a lead role in movie Avatar.

In a desperate bid to get Matt on board, director James Cameron offered him 10 per cent of the film's takings - which may have been a teeny bit of a mistake after the film earned £2billion at the global box office.

“I was offered a little movie called Avatar. I will go down in history. You will never meet an actor who turned down more money than me,” the star confessed.

Matt Damon turned down £200million Avatar movie deal

The role of ‘Jake Sully’ was given to English-born Aussie Sam Worthington.

Matt joked about all the extravagant things he would do with the money one, including jetting off to space.

“With these billionaires blasting off into space I probably would have bought a rocket ship, I don’t know.” It hasn’t all been poor choices, though,” Matt said

English actor Sam Worthington played the role of 'Jake Sully'

Despite turning down the movie deal, Matt is one of the highest-grossing actors. The American actor was ranked among Forbes’ most bankable stars and the films he was appeared in have collectively earned over £2.7 billion at the North American box office.

Even though the star is in the public eye he keeps his family life private because he ‘didn't want fame is infect his relationships.”

Speaking at the Cannes Film Festival, in France this week Matt said: “I decided a long time ago that there was no point trying to curate an image, just don’t worry about it too much — and don’t take yourself too seriously.

Matt was ranked by Forbes’ as one of the most bankable stars

“I was 27 when my life really changed and I became famous, so I did get to live quite a bit of my life as an anonymous person. And I really didn’t want the fame to infect my relationships.”

The screen writer has been married to former bar tender Luciana Bozán Barroso since 2005 and have three children together - Isabella, 15, Gia, 12, Stella, ten.

Matt keeps his family life private despite being in the spotlight ( Image: Getty Images)

Matt has also adopted Alexia, Luciana’s 20-year-old daughter from a previous relationship.

The award-winning stars secret to his successful career is becoming a farther. He said: “My emotions are much more available to me.” and went on to explain that he found it easier to express his emotions because he can now imagine the feelings and relate them to his own life.

