Cape Coral, FL

Paesano's Italian Market hiring butchers, deli workers

By Lisa Greenberg
 10 days ago
Paesano's Italian Market in Cape Coral is hiring butchers and deli workers.

"The atmosphere is like you're walking in an Italian Village," Jerry Furio, the owner of Paesano's Italian Market, said. "You can see, I have my underwear hanging there just like Italy, they would do over the balconies, and my wife's hanging also."

Furio opened his first market in Chicago 37 years ago, before coming to Cape Coral. He takes pride in the authentic Italian cuisine that stocks the store's shelves, like homemade ravioli, stuffed shells, meatballs, lasagna, eggplant parmigiana, pizza, and ricotta cheesecake, which is his mother's recipe. Paesano's also has a meat case filled with homemade burgers, sausages, and cuts of steak.

"The best filet mignon in any town! It's aged, and it's so tender it melts in your mouth," Furio said.

He said he's struggling to find genuine, experienced butchers to work for him.

"It's like finding a needle in a haystack," Furio said.

He said the job would be flexible. He's also looking for people to work in the deli.

"Slicing cheeses, meats, serving homemade salads that we make," he said.

The deli position could be either full or part-time. Furio said he gets plenty of applications for the deli position, but when it comes to filling the job, he's having trouble.

"The same day, they are called. Either they answer the phone, or I leave a message, or we set up a time to show up. And they never show up," he said.

If you're interested in working in a place rich in Italian tradition, with heart and passion mixed right into every item they sell, Furio said to stop by.

"It's a pleasant place to work. I don't have a boss written on my forehead. I laugh with them, I joke with them. As long as the job is done, as long as we take care of the customer," Furio said.

To apply for a job at Paesano's Italian Market, call Furio at (239) 549-7799, or stop into the shop at 862 Lafayette St, Cape Coral, FL 33904.

