Suffolk, VA

Police identify man killed in single-vehicle accident in Suffolk

 10 days ago

Police in Suffolk are investigating a crash that left a man dead on Tuesday.

The victim has been identified as Jaquan Rashad Yulee, 24, of Suffolk.

Police say they were contacted shortly after 7 p.m. about an accident in the 6400 block of Leafwood Road, near South Quay Road in rural Suffolk.

A passenger vehicle had reportedly flipped on its roof. No other vehicles were involved in the crash.

Yulee was pronounced dead at the scene. No one else was in his vehicle.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

