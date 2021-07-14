Cancel
5 moments from fiery PMQs clash as Johnson accused of giving racism 'green light'

By Lizzy Buchan
Daily Mirror
 10 days ago

Boris Johnson was accused of giving the "green light" to racism in a fiery PMQs clash over the vile abuse suffered by England's footballers.

Keir Starmer tore into the Prime Minister over the Government's weak response to the booing of players who took the knee during Euros matches.

Downing Street failed to condemn the minority of fans jeering at England players making the anti-racist gesture ahead of the tournament.

Ahead of the opening match against Croatia, No10 shifted its stance and urged fans to cheer not boo.

Home Secretary Priti Patel also branded the move "gesture politics" before later donning an England shirt.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2pmeNs_0awT3qIw00
Labour leader Keir Starmer attacked the PM for his weak response to booing of England players

Here are the key moments from today's Prime Minister's Questions.

Football banning orders for fans who are racist online

Fans who post vile racist abuse on social media will be banned football matches in a change to the law.

The Prime Minister announced the change after a public outcry over racist slurs sent to England heroes Marcus Rashford, Bukayo Saka and Jaden Sancho who missed their penalties in the Euros final.

He dodged questions over why he failed to condemn jeering of players for taking the knee, an anti-racist gesture.

Mr Johnson told MPs: "What we’re doing is today taking practical steps to ensure the football banning order regime is changed so that if you are guilty of racist abuse online of footballers, then you will not be going to the match.

"No ifs, no buts, no exceptions and no excuses."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1y3HmQ_0awT3qIw00
A mural of Marcus Rashford was defaced after the match - but fans repaired it with messages of support (Image: Getty Images)

Starmer accuses PM of giving racism the 'green light'

The Labour leader repeatedly pressed Mr Johnson over racism against England's football heroes.

Highlighting the "disgusting" racist abuse, he said: "Either the Prime Minister is with the England players in their stand against racism or he can defend his own record, those ministers and some of his MPs - but he can't have it both ways.

"So can he tell the House, does he now regret failing to condemn those who booed England players for standing up to racism - yes or no?"

Mr Johnson replied: "We made it absolutely clear that no-one should boo the England team."

He insisted the Government was taking action to stamp about abuse online and said he had warned tech giants that he would change the law to fine platforms who fail to tackle hate.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ggGdu_0awT3qIw00
Boris Johnson attended the semi finals of the Euros with his wife Carrie (Image: UEFA via Getty Images)

But Mr Starmer hit back, saying: "Football's a game, racism isn't, Prime Minister. That's why many of us have been involved in the charity Show Racism the Red Card for years.

"But far from giving racism the red card, the Prime Minister gave it the green light.

"And I'll tell you the worst kind of gesture politics - putting on an England shirt over a shirt and tie whilst not condemning those booing is the worst kind of gesture."

PM claims he doesn't want a 'political culture war'

Mr Johnson claimed he had no interest in stoking a culture war.

He told MPs the whole House of Commons is "united" in admiration for the England team, adding: "We stick up for them and what we're doing is taking practical steps to fight racism - changing the football banning regime, fining the online companies, and we will use more legislation if we have to - just as we used the threat of legislation to stop the European Super League.

Despite cracking down on judicial review, legislating against universities who "cancel" speakers, creating new criminal offences against defacing statues, and branding taking the knee as a "gesture", Mr Johnson told the House of Commons: "I don’t want to engage in a political culture war of any kind.

"I want to get on with delivering for the people of this country. He simply wants to get on with dithering."

Mr Starmer replied: "He doesn't want to engage in a culture war and point-scoring? Give me a break."

Heckler wrongly says Tyrone Mings is a Labour member

Labour MPs condemned a heckler who appeared to suggest England footballer Tyrone Mings was a Labour member.

Mings mounted a ferocious attack on Home Secretary Priti Patel, who he accused of whipping up racism.

In response to a tweet from Ms Patel condemning racism suffered by the players, he said: "You don't get to stoke the fire at the beginning of the tournament by labelling our anti-racism message as 'Gesture Politics' and then pretend to be disgusted when the very thing we're campaigning against, happens."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4cQUYn_0awT3qIw00
England's Tyrone Mings called out the Home Secretary for her criticism of their stance on taking the knee

Keir Starmer asked the PM if Mings was right, at which point a Tory MP was heard shouting that the player was a member of the Labour party - which the Mirror understands he is not.

"Tory MPs shout out 'Labour member' when Keir-Starmer references Tyrone Mings' response to Priti Patel," tweeted shadow mental health minister Dr Rosena Allin-Khan.

"A shocking response. The Tories have tried to stoke the culture war for too long and it's backfired."

Labour deputy leader Angela Rayner tweeted: "If the Tories gave a toss about racism they would suspend the MP who heckled and shouted about (Tyrone Mings) from membership of the (Conservatives).

"Racism isn't about party politics. Disgusting."

Mr Johnson expressed his total support for the team and solidarity in the face of racism.

But he added: "The Home Secretary has faced racism and prejudice all her career of a kind that he can never imagine, and she has taken practical steps to get black and minority officers into the police in record numbers."

Boris Johnson says past comments taken 'out of context'

SNP Westminster leader Ian Blackford challenged the PM on an article he wrote in 2002 with the phrase "flag waving picaninnies with watermelon smiles".

The Prime Minister said: "I have commented many times about the words that I have said in the past and I think the House understands how you can take things out of context.

"I think people do understand that, but what they also understand is that there is a chance now to hold these internet companies to account and to make sure that they face fines running to 10% of their global income if they fail to take hate and racism off their platforms."

Mr Blackford replied: "Still no contrition, still no apology."

The PM has faced repeated criticism for his work as a journalist, where he referenced Barack Obama's "part-Kenyan" heritage in 2016 or comparing Muslim women to "letterboxes" and "bank robbers" in 2018.

