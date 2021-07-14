Cancel
John Lewis and Waitrose set to slash 1,000 jobs in new high street bloodbath

By Levi Winchester
Posted by 
Daily Mirror
Daily Mirror
 10 days ago

John Lewis and Waitrose have announced plans to cut around 1,000 jobs across their stores in the latest casualty to hit the struggling high street.

The John Lewis Partnership says it has informed staff about the proposals, which it claims will simplify the structure of its store management roles.

But it added that employees who wish to stay in the business will be helped in finding new roles within the company.

No John Lewis or Waitrose store closures have been announced as part of the latest job cuts.

It comes after a raft of recent redundancies by the retail group, which included the closure of eight John Lewis stores earlier this year.

At the time, the 157-year-old department store chain said 1,456 jobs were under threat.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=47xkDD_0awT3omi00
There are 34 John Lewis stores in the UK (Image: Daily Record)

It also closed eight other John Lewis shops last year, with the loss of around 1,300 members of staff, along with seven Waitrose branches.

A further 1,500 head office job cuts were confirmed in November last year as well.

The John Lewis Partnership is aiming to secure £300million in savings by 2022 as part of a transformation programme.

The struggling retailer, which has 331 Waitrose stores and 34 John Lewis shops, posted a £517million loss for last year due to the coronavirus crisis.

Staff have also been warned they shouldn’t expect a bonus until 2022/23 while the Partnership claws back costs.

A spokesperson from the John Lewis Partnership told The Mirror the job cut proposals are part of our plans to reinvest back into the business.

John Lewis Partnership chairman Sharon White said: "Our Partnership Plan sets a course to create a thriving and sustainable business for the future.

"To achieve this we must be agile and able to adapt quickly to the changing needs of our customers.

"Losing partners is incredibly hard as an employee-owned business.

"Wherever possible, we will seek to find new roles in the partnership and we'll provide the best support and retraining opportunities for partners who leave us."

