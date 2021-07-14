POWER OUTAGES: Thousands lose power during Wednesday storms

View more in
Energy Industry|Posted byABC15 Arizona
POWER OUTAGES: Many experience outages in the Valley
Many are experiencing power outages after monsoon storms began to hit around the Valley Thursday night into Friday.
Maricopa County, AZ|Posted byABC15 Arizona
RAINFALL TOTALS: How much rain has fallen around the Valley?
Heavy rain and lightning moved into the Valley from the west very quickly Wednesday morning.
Phoenix, AZ|Posted byABC15 Arizona
POWER OUTAGES: Some still without power after Saturday storms
Thousands of utility customers were left without power around the Valley for the second night in a row after a monsoon storm moved through Saturday night.
Energy Industry|Posted byABC15 Arizona
POWER OUTAGES: Hundreds remain without power in the east Valley
Thousands of utility customers are without power around the Valley after a monsoon storm moved through the East Valley Friday night.
