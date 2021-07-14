Cancel
Dani Dyer packs for summer holiday as boyfriend Sammy Kimmence gets 3.5 years in jail

By Susan Knox
Posted by 
Daily Mirror
Daily Mirror
 10 days ago

Dani Dyer is continuing on as normal after her boyfriend Sammy Kimmence was sentenced to 42 months in jail earlier today.

The Love Island 2018 champion, 24, took to Instagram on Wednesday morning to update fans on her holiday packing as she prepares for a mini getaway with the couple’s baby son, Santiago.

Around the same time that her beau was sentenced to 3.5 years in jail for scamming two elderly men out of almost £34,000, Dani appeared to swerve the devastating blow to her family by remaining focused on updating her fans on her holiday plans.

The mum-of-one shared a sneak peek at what she was packing for her summer getaway with little Santi as she unveiled two beach bags on her stories.

After that, the reality TV star updated her admirers on her baby boy’s eating habits.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1RIHIR_0awT3m1G00
Dani Dyer is continuing on as normal after her boyfriend Sammy Kimmence was sentenced to 42 months in jail

Dani is currently trying to ween her son off his liquid diet and is introducing the adorable tot to solid foods – but it’s not been a walk in the park for the busy mum as her little one has taken a disliking to her food.

The Love Island star appeared to avoid all the court drama on Wednesday as her boyfriend broke down after being slapped with the 42-month sentence.

Dani’s boyfriend previously duped Peter Martin, 91, and Peter Haynes, 81, by persuading the vulnerable pensioners to let him to invest their money for them and then spent it on expensive restaurants, hotels, and clothes.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1GR7nW_0awT3m1G00
Dani appeared to swerve the devastating blow to her family by remaining focused on updating her fans on her holiday plans (Image: Instagram)

Kimmence, who had denied all the charges before a last-minute change of plea, was sent to prison for five counts of fraud, totalling £33,919.

Judge Timothy Mousley QC gave him 30 months' imprisonment for his duping of Mr Martin and 12 months for the fraud against Mr Haynes.

He must serve at least half of that sentence.

Standing in the dock at Portsmouth Crown Court, Kimmence, dressed in a black suit, spoke only to confirm his name before sobbing during the hearing as his dishonesty was outlined.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3nA1zO_0awT3m1G00
Sammy arriving at Portsmouth Crown Court, where he has been jailed for three-and-a-half years (Image: PA)

The judge said: "You defrauded two men of significant sums of money, both were elderly gentlemen, neither was a wealthy man.

"Whilst these men trusted you, you used their money to fund your lifestyle.

"This was a significant abuse of trust."

Kimmence's victims had been his clients when he worked as Senior Trader at Equine Global Sports Limited, a company which later went into liquidation.

Kimmence's sentencing had previously been delayed twice: first to June 25 from June 11 and then to July 14.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0mF4xs_0awT3m1G00
Dani and Sammy share son Santiago together

Back in April at his last court appearance, Sammy was granted conditional bail until his next hearing.

At that court appearance, Sammy changed his plea to guilty after previously denying the charges against him.

A judge, Recorder Nicholas Haggan QC, had warned Sammy at a court appearance in April that he could be sent to jail when he is sentenced.

Dani and Sammy welcomed their first child, a baby boy called Santiago, together in January.

Daily Mirror

Daily Mirror

Mirror.co.uk is the online edition of The Mirror, one of Britain’s most trusted news brands. All the latest news, sport and celebrity gossip with all the big headlines, pictures, analysis, opinion and video on the stories that matter to you

