Famous actresses from Massachusetts

By Stacker
Posted by 
Stacker
Stacker
 10 days ago

OMDb

Famous actresses from Massachusetts

Anyone who wants to admire and envy the world's biggest stars needs only to look on Instagram. From A-list movie stars and major musicians to pro ball players and comedians who landed their own sitcoms, there's no shortage of evidence of just how good the good life is. They post pictures of themselves with other big shots on rooftop bars, at exclusive clubs, at backstage parties, and at restaurants where regular people can't get a reservation.

But the vast majority of these celebrities were born and raised outside of Hollywood, finding their way to the bright lights and big money of superstardom from obscure beginnings in regular small towns and cities across the country.

Stacker compiled a list of actresses that were born in Massachusetts from IMDb's most popular list.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3VDauG_0awT3l8X00
OMDb

Agnes Moorehead

- Born: Clinton, Massachusetts (12/6/1900)
- Died: 4/30/1974
- Known for:
--- Velma in " Hush...Hush, Sweet Charlotte" (1964)
--- Endora in " Bewitched" (1964-1972)
--- Mary Kane in " Citizen Kane" (1941) https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4d7iay_0awT3l8X00
OMDb

Alicia Witt

- Born: Worcester, Massachusetts (8/21/1975)
- Known for:
--- Kim Cummings in "88 Minutes" (2007)
--- Natalie Simon in "Urban Legend" (1998)
--- Alia in "Dune" (1984) https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3n5AfT_0awT3l8X00
OMDb

Allison Janney

- Born: Boston, Massachusetts (11/19/1959)
- Known for:
--- Charlotte Phelan in "The Help" (2011)
--- Bren MacGuff in "Juno" (2007)
--- Sally Lester in "The Hours" (2002) https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=46qoa7_0awT3l8X00
OMDb

Amy Jo Johnson

- Born: Cape Cod, Massachusetts (10/6/1970)

- Known for:
--- Director in "Tammy's Always Dying" (2019)
--- Kimberly in "Mighty Morphin Power Rangers: The Movie" (1995)
--- Julie Emrick in "Felicity" (1998-2002) https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BXo6Z_0awT3l8X00
OMDb

Amy Poehler

- Born: Burlington, Massachusetts (9/16/1971)

- Known for:
--- Joy in "Inside Out" (2015)
--- Angie in "Baby Mama" (2008)
--- Leslie Knope in "Parks and Recreation" (2009-2015)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=42kAPd_0awT3l8X00
OMDb

Ann Dowd

- Born: Holyoke, Massachusetts (1/30/1956)
- Known for:
--- Sandra in "Compliance" (2012)
--- Joan in "Hereditary" (2018)
--- Olivia in "Garden State" (2004) https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3AhZaB_0awT3l8X00
OMDb

Anne Dudek

- Born: Boston, Massachusetts (3/22/1975)
- Known for:
--- Tiffany Wilson in "White Chicks" (2004)
--- Dr. Amber Volakis in "House" (2007-2012)
--- Francine Hanson in "Mad Men" (2007-2014) https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1hfoOB_0awT3l8X00
OMDb

Ari Graynor

- Born: Boston, Massachusetts (4/27/1983)
- Known for:
--- Juliette in "The Disaster Artist" (2017)
--- Caroline in "Nick and Norah's Infinite Playlist" (2008)
--- Daisy Darling in "What's Your Number?" (2011) https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1HVg96_0awT3l8X00
OMDb

Bette Davis

- Born: Lowell, Massachusetts (4/5/1908)
- Died: 10/6/1989
- Known for:
--- Margo in "All About Eve" (1950)
--- Baby Jane Hudson in "What Ever Happened to Baby Jane?" (1962)
--- Judith Traherne in "Dark Victory" (1939) https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2wHzWN_0awT3l8X00
OMDb

Briga Heelan

- Born: Andover, Massachusetts (4/2/1987)
- Known for:
--- Katie Wendelson in "Great News" (2017-2018)
--- Heidi McAuliffe in "Love" (2016-2017)
--- Becca in "Dean" (2016)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1QinSj_0awT3l8X00
OMDb

Brittany Curran

- Born: Boston, Massachusetts (6/2/1990)
- Known for:
--- Sofia Fletcher in " Dear White People" (2014)
--- Six Chick in " 13 Going on 30" (2004)
--- Fen in " The Magicians" (2017-2020) https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2E5vdD_0awT3l8X00
OMDb

Caitlin McGee

- Born: Boston, Massachusetts (1/9/1988)
- Known for:
--- Sydney Strait in "Bluff City Law" (2019)
--- Emma in "Modern Love" (2019)
--- Liz Brosniak in "Grey's Anatomy" (2018) https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2JlZE0_0awT3l8X00
OMDb

Chloë Sevigny

- Born: Springfield, Massachusetts (11/18/1974)
- Known for:
--- Sarah Wilson in "We Are Who We Are" (2020)
--- Nicolette Grant in "Big Love" (2006-2011)
--- Lana Tisdel in "Boys Don't Cry" (1999) https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Yect3_0awT3l8X00
OMDb

Christine Elise

- Born: Boston, Massachusetts (2/12/1965)
- Known for:
--- Christine Elise in "BH90210" (2019)
--- Emily Valentine in "Beverly Hills, 90210" (1991-1996)
--- Kyle in "Child's Play 2" (1990) https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3PWTQT_0awT3l8X00
OMDb

Connie Britton

- Born: Boston, Massachusetts (3/6/1967)
- Known for:
--- Victoria Lasseter in "American Ultra" (2015)
--- Diane in "Seeking a Friend for the End of the World" (2012)
--- Rayna Jaymes in "Nashville" (2012-2018)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ifbJ0_0awT3l8X00
OMDb

Eliza Dushku

- Born: Boston, Massachusetts (12/30/1980)
- Known for:
--- Missy Pantone in "Bring It on" (2000)
--- Sissy in "Jay and Silent Bob Strike Back" (2001)
--- Jessie Burlingame in "Wrong Turn" (2003) https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3hmhde_0awT3l8X00
OMDb

Elizabeth Banks

- Born: Pittsfield, Massachusetts (2/10/1974)
- Known for:
--- Effie Trinket in "The Hunger Games" (2012)
--- Effie Trinket in "The Hunger Games: Mockingjay - Part 1" (2014)
--- Melinda Ledbetter in "Love & Mercy" (2014) https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3A29GR_0awT3l8X00
OMDb

Ellen Pompeo

- Born: Everett, Massachusetts (11/10/1969)
- Known for:
--- Dr. Meredith Grey in "Grey's Anatomy" (2005-2021)
--- Karen Page in "Daredevil" (2003)
--- Nicole in "Old School" (2003) https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2c78Fc_0awT3l8X00
OMDb

Geena Davis

- Born: Wareham, Massachusetts (1/21/1956)
- Known for:
--- Thelma in "Thelma & Louise" (1991)
--- Samantha Caine (Charly) in "The Long Kiss Goodnight" (1996)
--- Veronica Quaife in "The Fly" (1986) https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3He1T2_0awT3l8X00
OMDb

Jane Curtin

- Born: Cambridge, Massachusetts (9/6/1947)
- Known for:
--- Dr. Mary Albright in " 3rd Rock from the Sun" (1996-2001)
--- Prymatt Conehead in " Coneheads" (1993)
--- Allie Lowell in " Kate & Allie" (1984-1989)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1pRpYx_0awT3l8X00
OMDb

Jean Louisa Kelly

- Born: Worcester, Massachusetts (3/9/1972)
- Known for:
--- Tia Russell in "Uncle Buck" (1989)
--- Kim Warner in "Yes, Dear" (2000-2006)
--- Rowena Morgan in "Mr. Holland's Opus" (1995) https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3EdZbY_0awT3l8X00
OMDb

Jennifer Coolidge

- Born: Boston, Massachusetts (8/28/1961)
- Known for:
--- Fiona in "A Cinderella Story" (2004)
--- Amber Cole in "A Mighty Wind" (2003)
--- Stifler's Mom in "American Pie" (1999) https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3aWvCa_0awT3l8X00
OMDb

Jenny Slate

- Born: Milton, Massachusetts (3/25/1982)
- Known for:
--- Bellwether in "Zootopia" (2016)
--- Donna in "Obvious Child" (2014)
--- Gidget in "The Secret Life of Pets" (2016) https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Wzjiw_0awT3l8X00
OMDb

Julia Jones

- Born: Boston, Massachusetts (1/23/1981)
- Known for:
--- Leah Clearwater in "The Twilight Saga: Eclipse" (2010)
--- Kohana in "Westworld" (2018)
--- Wilma in "Wind River" (2017) https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=46mvsJ_0awT3l8X00
OMDb

Julianne Nicholson

- Born: Medford, Massachusetts (7/1/1971)
- Known for:
--- Ivy Weston in "August: Osage County" (2013)
--- Diane Rawlinson in "I, Tonya" (2017)
--- Marianne Connolly in "Black Mass" (2015)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ij9Io_0awT3l8X00
OMDb

Kara Hayward

- Born: Winchester, Massachusetts (11/17/1998)
- Known for:
--- Suzy in "Moonrise Kingdom" (2012)
--- Silvie Mc Cann in "Manchester by the Sea" (2016)
--- Iris Deerborne in "To the Stars" (2019) https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=42W9lY_0awT3l8X00
OMDb

Kathryn Erbe

- Born: Newton, Massachusetts (7/5/1965)
- Known for:
--- Alexandra Eames in "Law & Order: Criminal Intent" (2001-2011)
--- Maggie in "Stir of Echoes" (1999)
--- Anna Marvin in "What About Bob?" (1991) https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Rh4We_0awT3l8X00
OMDb

Lisa Edelstein

- Born: Boston, Massachusetts (5/21/1966)
- Known for:
--- Dr. Lisa Cuddy in "House" (2004-2011)
--- Abby McCarthy in "Girlfriends' Guide to Divorce" (2014-2018)
--- Ali Decker in "Keeping the Faith" (2000) https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4AGOSH_0awT3l8X00
OMDb

Madeline Kahn

- Born: Chelsea, Massachusetts (9/29/1942)
- Died: 12/3/1999
- Known for:
--- Trixie Delight in "Paper Moon" (1973)
--- Elizabeth in "Young Frankenstein" (1974)
--- Mrs. White in "Clue" (1985) https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1UysjP_0awT3l8X00
OMDb

Maura Tierney

- Born: Boston, Massachusetts (2/3/1965)
- Known for:
--- Abby Lockhart in "ER" (1999-2009)
--- Audrey Reede in "Liar Liar" (1997)
--- Karen Barbour in "Beautiful Boy" (2018)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=05TdBS_0awT3l8X00
OMDb

Meghann Fahy

- Born: Longmeadow, Massachusetts (4/25/1990)
- Known for:
--- Sutton Brady in "The Bold Type" (2017-2021)
--- Young Caroline in "The Lost Valentine" (2011)
--- Clara Thompson in "Miss Sloane" (2016) https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Fp19o_0awT3l8X00
OMDb

Mindy Kaling

- Born: Cambridge, Massachusetts (6/24/1979)
- Known for:
--- Kelly Kapoor in "The Office" (2005-2013)
--- Disgust in "Inside Out" (2015)
--- Molly Patel in "Late Night" (2019) https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4cxwFQ_0awT3l8X00
OMDb

Nancy Carell

- Born: Cohasset, Massachusetts (7/19/1966)
- Known for:
--- Health Clinic Counselor in " The 40-Year-Old Virgin" (2005)
--- Linda in " Seeking a Friend for the End of the World" (2012)
--- Helen's Tennis Partner in " Bridesmaids" (2011) https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Q8HQf_0awT3l8X00
OMDb

Paget Brewster

- Born: Concord, Massachusetts (3/10/1969)
- Known for:
--- Emily Prentiss in "Criminal Minds" (2006-2020)
--- Sara in "Grandfathered" (2015-2016)
--- Dodo Bellacourt in "Another Period" (2015-2018) https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2dGZvb_0awT3l8X00
OMDb

Paige Turco

- Born: Boston, Massachusetts (5/17/1965)
- Known for:
--- April O'Neil in "Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles II: The Secret of the Ooze" (1991)
--- April O'Neil in "Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles III" (1993)
--- Carol Vermeil in "Invincible" (2006)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1zngYK_0awT3l8X00
OMDb

Sabina Gadecki

- Born: Chicopee, Massachusetts (9/28/1983)
- Known for:
--- Jen Striker in "L.A.'s Finest" (2019-2020)
--- Nurse Rita in "False Positive" (2021)
--- Melanie in "Entourage" (2015) https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3cEfeS_0awT3l8X00
OMDb

Sprague Grayden

- Born: Manchester, Massachusetts (7/21/1980)
- Known for:
--- Kristi Rey in "Paranormal Activity 2" (2010)
--- Adult Kristi in "Paranormal Activity 3" (2011)
--- Anita Miller in "Six Feet Under" (2004-2005) https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0pZksH_0awT3l8X00
OMDb

Susan Cabot

- Born: Boston, Massachusetts (7/9/1927)
- Died: 12/10/1986
- Known for:
--- Janice Starlin in "The Wasp Woman" (1959)
--- Tala in "Son of Ali Baba" (1952)
--- Sybil Carrington in "War of the Satellites" (1958) https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1hwjaz_0awT3l8X00
OMDb

Taylor Schilling

- Born: Boston, Massachusetts (7/27/1984)
- Known for:
--- Beth in "The Lucky One" (2012)
--- Piper Chapman in "Orange Is the New Black" (2013-2019)
--- Christine Mendez in "Argo" (2012) https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3rsRbB_0awT3l8X00
OMDb

Uma Thurman

- Born: Boston, Massachusetts (4/29/1970)
- Known for:
--- The Bride in "Kill Bill: Vol. 1" (2003)
--- Beatrix Kiddo aka The Bride aka Black Mamba aka Mommy in "Kill Bill: Vol. 2" (2004)
--- Mia Wallace in "Pulp Fiction" (1994)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=04jwgL_0awT3l8X00
OMDb

Uzo Aduba

- Born: Boston, Massachusetts (2/10/1981)
- Known for:
--- Suzanne 'Crazy Eyes' Warren in "Orange Is the New Black" (2013-2019)
--- Queen Novo in "My Little Pony: The Movie" (2017)
--- Shirley Chisholm in "Mrs. America" (2020)

