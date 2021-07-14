Famous actresses from Massachusetts
Stacker compiled a list of actresses that were born in Massachusetts from IMDb's most popular list.
Agnes Moorehead- Born: Clinton, Massachusetts (12/6/1900)
- Died: 4/30/1974
- Known for:
--- Velma in " Hush...Hush, Sweet Charlotte" (1964)
--- Endora in " Bewitched" (1964-1972)
--- Mary Kane in " Citizen Kane" (1941)
Alicia Witt- Born: Worcester, Massachusetts (8/21/1975)
- Known for:
--- Kim Cummings in "88 Minutes" (2007)
--- Natalie Simon in "Urban Legend" (1998)
--- Alia in "Dune" (1984)
Allison Janney- Born: Boston, Massachusetts (11/19/1959)
- Known for:
--- Charlotte Phelan in "The Help" (2011)
--- Bren MacGuff in "Juno" (2007)
--- Sally Lester in "The Hours" (2002)
Amy Jo Johnson- Born: Cape Cod, Massachusetts (10/6/1970)
- Known for:
--- Director in "Tammy's Always Dying" (2019)
--- Kimberly in "Mighty Morphin Power Rangers: The Movie" (1995)
--- Julie Emrick in "Felicity" (1998-2002)
Amy Poehler- Born: Burlington, Massachusetts (9/16/1971)
- Known for:
--- Joy in "Inside Out" (2015)
--- Angie in "Baby Mama" (2008)
--- Leslie Knope in "Parks and Recreation" (2009-2015)
Ann Dowd- Born: Holyoke, Massachusetts (1/30/1956)
- Known for:
--- Sandra in "Compliance" (2012)
--- Joan in "Hereditary" (2018)
--- Olivia in "Garden State" (2004)
Anne Dudek- Born: Boston, Massachusetts (3/22/1975)
- Known for:
--- Tiffany Wilson in "White Chicks" (2004)
--- Dr. Amber Volakis in "House" (2007-2012)
--- Francine Hanson in "Mad Men" (2007-2014)
Ari Graynor- Born: Boston, Massachusetts (4/27/1983)
- Known for:
--- Juliette in "The Disaster Artist" (2017)
--- Caroline in "Nick and Norah's Infinite Playlist" (2008)
--- Daisy Darling in "What's Your Number?" (2011)
Bette Davis- Born: Lowell, Massachusetts (4/5/1908)
- Died: 10/6/1989
- Known for:
--- Margo in "All About Eve" (1950)
--- Baby Jane Hudson in "What Ever Happened to Baby Jane?" (1962)
--- Judith Traherne in "Dark Victory" (1939)
Briga Heelan- Born: Andover, Massachusetts (4/2/1987)
- Known for:
--- Katie Wendelson in "Great News" (2017-2018)
--- Heidi McAuliffe in "Love" (2016-2017)
--- Becca in "Dean" (2016)
Brittany Curran- Born: Boston, Massachusetts (6/2/1990)
- Known for:
--- Sofia Fletcher in " Dear White People" (2014)
--- Six Chick in " 13 Going on 30" (2004)
--- Fen in " The Magicians" (2017-2020)
Caitlin McGee- Born: Boston, Massachusetts (1/9/1988)
- Known for:
--- Sydney Strait in "Bluff City Law" (2019)
--- Emma in "Modern Love" (2019)
--- Liz Brosniak in "Grey's Anatomy" (2018)
Chloë Sevigny- Born: Springfield, Massachusetts (11/18/1974)
- Known for:
--- Sarah Wilson in "We Are Who We Are" (2020)
--- Nicolette Grant in "Big Love" (2006-2011)
--- Lana Tisdel in "Boys Don't Cry" (1999)
Christine Elise- Born: Boston, Massachusetts (2/12/1965)
- Known for:
--- Christine Elise in "BH90210" (2019)
--- Emily Valentine in "Beverly Hills, 90210" (1991-1996)
--- Kyle in "Child's Play 2" (1990)
Connie Britton- Born: Boston, Massachusetts (3/6/1967)
- Known for:
--- Victoria Lasseter in "American Ultra" (2015)
--- Diane in "Seeking a Friend for the End of the World" (2012)
--- Rayna Jaymes in "Nashville" (2012-2018)
Eliza Dushku- Born: Boston, Massachusetts (12/30/1980)
- Known for:
--- Missy Pantone in "Bring It on" (2000)
--- Sissy in "Jay and Silent Bob Strike Back" (2001)
--- Jessie Burlingame in "Wrong Turn" (2003)
Elizabeth Banks- Born: Pittsfield, Massachusetts (2/10/1974)
- Known for:
--- Effie Trinket in "The Hunger Games" (2012)
--- Effie Trinket in "The Hunger Games: Mockingjay - Part 1" (2014)
--- Melinda Ledbetter in "Love & Mercy" (2014)
Ellen Pompeo- Born: Everett, Massachusetts (11/10/1969)
- Known for:
--- Dr. Meredith Grey in "Grey's Anatomy" (2005-2021)
--- Karen Page in "Daredevil" (2003)
--- Nicole in "Old School" (2003)
Geena Davis- Born: Wareham, Massachusetts (1/21/1956)
- Known for:
--- Thelma in "Thelma & Louise" (1991)
--- Samantha Caine (Charly) in "The Long Kiss Goodnight" (1996)
--- Veronica Quaife in "The Fly" (1986)
Jane Curtin- Born: Cambridge, Massachusetts (9/6/1947)
- Known for:
--- Dr. Mary Albright in " 3rd Rock from the Sun" (1996-2001)
--- Prymatt Conehead in " Coneheads" (1993)
--- Allie Lowell in " Kate & Allie" (1984-1989)
Jean Louisa Kelly- Born: Worcester, Massachusetts (3/9/1972)
- Known for:
--- Tia Russell in "Uncle Buck" (1989)
--- Kim Warner in "Yes, Dear" (2000-2006)
--- Rowena Morgan in "Mr. Holland's Opus" (1995)
Jennifer Coolidge- Born: Boston, Massachusetts (8/28/1961)
- Known for:
--- Fiona in "A Cinderella Story" (2004)
--- Amber Cole in "A Mighty Wind" (2003)
--- Stifler's Mom in "American Pie" (1999)
Jenny Slate- Born: Milton, Massachusetts (3/25/1982)
- Known for:
--- Bellwether in "Zootopia" (2016)
--- Donna in "Obvious Child" (2014)
--- Gidget in "The Secret Life of Pets" (2016)
Julia Jones- Born: Boston, Massachusetts (1/23/1981)
- Known for:
--- Leah Clearwater in "The Twilight Saga: Eclipse" (2010)
--- Kohana in "Westworld" (2018)
--- Wilma in "Wind River" (2017)
Julianne Nicholson- Born: Medford, Massachusetts (7/1/1971)
- Known for:
--- Ivy Weston in "August: Osage County" (2013)
--- Diane Rawlinson in "I, Tonya" (2017)
--- Marianne Connolly in "Black Mass" (2015)
Kara Hayward- Born: Winchester, Massachusetts (11/17/1998)
- Known for:
--- Suzy in "Moonrise Kingdom" (2012)
--- Silvie Mc Cann in "Manchester by the Sea" (2016)
--- Iris Deerborne in "To the Stars" (2019)
Kathryn Erbe- Born: Newton, Massachusetts (7/5/1965)
- Known for:
--- Alexandra Eames in "Law & Order: Criminal Intent" (2001-2011)
--- Maggie in "Stir of Echoes" (1999)
--- Anna Marvin in "What About Bob?" (1991)
Lisa Edelstein- Born: Boston, Massachusetts (5/21/1966)
- Known for:
--- Dr. Lisa Cuddy in "House" (2004-2011)
--- Abby McCarthy in "Girlfriends' Guide to Divorce" (2014-2018)
--- Ali Decker in "Keeping the Faith" (2000)
Madeline Kahn- Born: Chelsea, Massachusetts (9/29/1942)
- Died: 12/3/1999
- Known for:
--- Trixie Delight in "Paper Moon" (1973)
--- Elizabeth in "Young Frankenstein" (1974)
--- Mrs. White in "Clue" (1985)
Maura Tierney- Born: Boston, Massachusetts (2/3/1965)
- Known for:
--- Abby Lockhart in "ER" (1999-2009)
--- Audrey Reede in "Liar Liar" (1997)
--- Karen Barbour in "Beautiful Boy" (2018)
Meghann Fahy- Born: Longmeadow, Massachusetts (4/25/1990)
- Known for:
--- Sutton Brady in "The Bold Type" (2017-2021)
--- Young Caroline in "The Lost Valentine" (2011)
--- Clara Thompson in "Miss Sloane" (2016)
Mindy Kaling- Born: Cambridge, Massachusetts (6/24/1979)
- Known for:
--- Kelly Kapoor in "The Office" (2005-2013)
--- Disgust in "Inside Out" (2015)
--- Molly Patel in "Late Night" (2019)
Nancy Carell- Born: Cohasset, Massachusetts (7/19/1966)
- Known for:
--- Health Clinic Counselor in " The 40-Year-Old Virgin" (2005)
--- Linda in " Seeking a Friend for the End of the World" (2012)
--- Helen's Tennis Partner in " Bridesmaids" (2011)
Paget Brewster- Born: Concord, Massachusetts (3/10/1969)
- Known for:
--- Emily Prentiss in "Criminal Minds" (2006-2020)
--- Sara in "Grandfathered" (2015-2016)
--- Dodo Bellacourt in "Another Period" (2015-2018)
Paige Turco- Born: Boston, Massachusetts (5/17/1965)
- Known for:
--- April O'Neil in "Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles II: The Secret of the Ooze" (1991)
--- April O'Neil in "Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles III" (1993)
--- Carol Vermeil in "Invincible" (2006)
Sabina Gadecki- Born: Chicopee, Massachusetts (9/28/1983)
- Known for:
--- Jen Striker in "L.A.'s Finest" (2019-2020)
--- Nurse Rita in "False Positive" (2021)
--- Melanie in "Entourage" (2015)
Sprague Grayden- Born: Manchester, Massachusetts (7/21/1980)
- Known for:
--- Kristi Rey in "Paranormal Activity 2" (2010)
--- Adult Kristi in "Paranormal Activity 3" (2011)
--- Anita Miller in "Six Feet Under" (2004-2005)
Susan Cabot- Born: Boston, Massachusetts (7/9/1927)
- Died: 12/10/1986
- Known for:
--- Janice Starlin in "The Wasp Woman" (1959)
--- Tala in "Son of Ali Baba" (1952)
--- Sybil Carrington in "War of the Satellites" (1958)
Taylor Schilling- Born: Boston, Massachusetts (7/27/1984)
- Known for:
--- Beth in "The Lucky One" (2012)
--- Piper Chapman in "Orange Is the New Black" (2013-2019)
--- Christine Mendez in "Argo" (2012)
Uma Thurman- Born: Boston, Massachusetts (4/29/1970)
- Known for:
--- The Bride in "Kill Bill: Vol. 1" (2003)
--- Beatrix Kiddo aka The Bride aka Black Mamba aka Mommy in "Kill Bill: Vol. 2" (2004)
--- Mia Wallace in "Pulp Fiction" (1994)
Uzo Aduba- Born: Boston, Massachusetts (2/10/1981)
- Known for:
--- Suzanne 'Crazy Eyes' Warren in "Orange Is the New Black" (2013-2019)
--- Queen Novo in "My Little Pony: The Movie" (2017)
--- Shirley Chisholm in "Mrs. America" (2020)
