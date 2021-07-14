OMDb

Famous actresses from Massachusetts

Famous actresses from Massachusetts

Stacker compiled a list of actresses that were born in Massachusetts from IMDb's most popular list.

Agnes Moorehead

Alicia Witt

Allison Janney

Amy Jo Johnson

Amy Poehler

- Born: Clinton, Massachusetts (12/6/1900)- Died: 4/30/1974- Known for:--- Velma in " Hush...Hush, Sweet Charlotte" (1964)--- Endora in " Bewitched" (1964-1972)--- Mary Kane in " Citizen Kane" (1941)- Born: Worcester, Massachusetts (8/21/1975)- Known for:--- Kim Cummings in "88 Minutes" (2007)--- Natalie Simon in "Urban Legend" (1998)--- Alia in "Dune" (1984)- Born: Boston, Massachusetts (11/19/1959)- Known for:--- Charlotte Phelan in "The Help" (2011)--- Bren MacGuff in "Juno" (2007)--- Sally Lester in "The Hours" (2002)- Born: Cape Cod, Massachusetts (10/6/1970)- Known for:--- Director in "Tammy's Always Dying" (2019)--- Kimberly in "Mighty Morphin Power Rangers: The Movie" (1995)--- Julie Emrick in "Felicity" (1998-2002)- Born: Burlington, Massachusetts (9/16/1971)- Known for:--- Joy in "Inside Out" (2015)--- Angie in "Baby Mama" (2008)--- Leslie Knope in "Parks and Recreation" (2009-2015)

Ann Dowd

Anne Dudek

Ari Graynor

Bette Davis

Briga Heelan

- Born: Holyoke, Massachusetts (1/30/1956)- Known for:--- Sandra in "Compliance" (2012)--- Joan in "Hereditary" (2018)--- Olivia in "Garden State" (2004)- Born: Boston, Massachusetts (3/22/1975)- Known for:--- Tiffany Wilson in "White Chicks" (2004)--- Dr. Amber Volakis in "House" (2007-2012)--- Francine Hanson in "Mad Men" (2007-2014)- Born: Boston, Massachusetts (4/27/1983)- Known for:--- Juliette in "The Disaster Artist" (2017)--- Caroline in "Nick and Norah's Infinite Playlist" (2008)--- Daisy Darling in "What's Your Number?" (2011)- Born: Lowell, Massachusetts (4/5/1908)- Died: 10/6/1989- Known for:--- Margo in "All About Eve" (1950)--- Baby Jane Hudson in "What Ever Happened to Baby Jane?" (1962)--- Judith Traherne in "Dark Victory" (1939)- Born: Andover, Massachusetts (4/2/1987)- Known for:--- Katie Wendelson in "Great News" (2017-2018)--- Heidi McAuliffe in "Love" (2016-2017)--- Becca in "Dean" (2016)

Brittany Curran

Caitlin McGee

Chloë Sevigny

Christine Elise

Connie Britton

- Born: Boston, Massachusetts (6/2/1990)- Known for:--- Sofia Fletcher in " Dear White People" (2014)--- Six Chick in " 13 Going on 30" (2004)--- Fen in " The Magicians" (2017-2020)- Born: Boston, Massachusetts (1/9/1988)- Known for:--- Sydney Strait in "Bluff City Law" (2019)--- Emma in "Modern Love" (2019)--- Liz Brosniak in "Grey's Anatomy" (2018)- Born: Springfield, Massachusetts (11/18/1974)- Known for:--- Sarah Wilson in "We Are Who We Are" (2020)--- Nicolette Grant in "Big Love" (2006-2011)--- Lana Tisdel in "Boys Don't Cry" (1999)- Born: Boston, Massachusetts (2/12/1965)- Known for:--- Christine Elise in "BH90210" (2019)--- Emily Valentine in "Beverly Hills, 90210" (1991-1996)--- Kyle in "Child's Play 2" (1990)- Born: Boston, Massachusetts (3/6/1967)- Known for:--- Victoria Lasseter in "American Ultra" (2015)--- Diane in "Seeking a Friend for the End of the World" (2012)--- Rayna Jaymes in "Nashville" (2012-2018)

Eliza Dushku

Elizabeth Banks

Ellen Pompeo

Geena Davis

Jane Curtin

- Born: Boston, Massachusetts (12/30/1980)- Known for:--- Missy Pantone in "Bring It on" (2000)--- Sissy in "Jay and Silent Bob Strike Back" (2001)--- Jessie Burlingame in "Wrong Turn" (2003)- Born: Pittsfield, Massachusetts (2/10/1974)- Known for:--- Effie Trinket in "The Hunger Games" (2012)--- Effie Trinket in "The Hunger Games: Mockingjay - Part 1" (2014)--- Melinda Ledbetter in "Love & Mercy" (2014)- Born: Everett, Massachusetts (11/10/1969)- Known for:--- Dr. Meredith Grey in "Grey's Anatomy" (2005-2021)--- Karen Page in "Daredevil" (2003)--- Nicole in "Old School" (2003)- Born: Wareham, Massachusetts (1/21/1956)- Known for:--- Thelma in "Thelma & Louise" (1991)--- Samantha Caine (Charly) in "The Long Kiss Goodnight" (1996)--- Veronica Quaife in "The Fly" (1986)- Born: Cambridge, Massachusetts (9/6/1947)- Known for:--- Dr. Mary Albright in " 3rd Rock from the Sun" (1996-2001)--- Prymatt Conehead in " Coneheads" (1993)--- Allie Lowell in " Kate & Allie" (1984-1989)

Jean Louisa Kelly

Jennifer Coolidge

Jenny Slate

Julia Jones

Julianne Nicholson

- Born: Worcester, Massachusetts (3/9/1972)- Known for:--- Tia Russell in "Uncle Buck" (1989)--- Kim Warner in "Yes, Dear" (2000-2006)--- Rowena Morgan in "Mr. Holland's Opus" (1995)- Born: Boston, Massachusetts (8/28/1961)- Known for:--- Fiona in "A Cinderella Story" (2004)--- Amber Cole in "A Mighty Wind" (2003)--- Stifler's Mom in "American Pie" (1999)- Born: Milton, Massachusetts (3/25/1982)- Known for:--- Bellwether in "Zootopia" (2016)--- Donna in "Obvious Child" (2014)--- Gidget in "The Secret Life of Pets" (2016)- Born: Boston, Massachusetts (1/23/1981)- Known for:--- Leah Clearwater in "The Twilight Saga: Eclipse" (2010)--- Kohana in "Westworld" (2018)--- Wilma in "Wind River" (2017)- Born: Medford, Massachusetts (7/1/1971)- Known for:--- Ivy Weston in "August: Osage County" (2013)--- Diane Rawlinson in "I, Tonya" (2017)--- Marianne Connolly in "Black Mass" (2015)

Kara Hayward

Kathryn Erbe

Lisa Edelstein

Madeline Kahn

Maura Tierney

- Born: Winchester, Massachusetts (11/17/1998)- Known for:--- Suzy in "Moonrise Kingdom" (2012)--- Silvie Mc Cann in "Manchester by the Sea" (2016)--- Iris Deerborne in "To the Stars" (2019)- Born: Newton, Massachusetts (7/5/1965)- Known for:--- Alexandra Eames in "Law & Order: Criminal Intent" (2001-2011)--- Maggie in "Stir of Echoes" (1999)--- Anna Marvin in "What About Bob?" (1991)- Born: Boston, Massachusetts (5/21/1966)- Known for:--- Dr. Lisa Cuddy in "House" (2004-2011)--- Abby McCarthy in "Girlfriends' Guide to Divorce" (2014-2018)--- Ali Decker in "Keeping the Faith" (2000)- Born: Chelsea, Massachusetts (9/29/1942)- Died: 12/3/1999- Known for:--- Trixie Delight in "Paper Moon" (1973)--- Elizabeth in "Young Frankenstein" (1974)--- Mrs. White in "Clue" (1985)- Born: Boston, Massachusetts (2/3/1965)- Known for:--- Abby Lockhart in "ER" (1999-2009)--- Audrey Reede in "Liar Liar" (1997)--- Karen Barbour in "Beautiful Boy" (2018)

Meghann Fahy

Mindy Kaling

Nancy Carell

Paget Brewster

Paige Turco

- Born: Longmeadow, Massachusetts (4/25/1990)- Known for:--- Sutton Brady in "The Bold Type" (2017-2021)--- Young Caroline in "The Lost Valentine" (2011)--- Clara Thompson in "Miss Sloane" (2016)- Born: Cambridge, Massachusetts (6/24/1979)- Known for:--- Kelly Kapoor in "The Office" (2005-2013)--- Disgust in "Inside Out" (2015)--- Molly Patel in "Late Night" (2019)- Born: Cohasset, Massachusetts (7/19/1966)- Known for:--- Health Clinic Counselor in " The 40-Year-Old Virgin" (2005)--- Linda in " Seeking a Friend for the End of the World" (2012)--- Helen's Tennis Partner in " Bridesmaids" (2011)- Born: Concord, Massachusetts (3/10/1969)- Known for:--- Emily Prentiss in "Criminal Minds" (2006-2020)--- Sara in "Grandfathered" (2015-2016)--- Dodo Bellacourt in "Another Period" (2015-2018)- Born: Boston, Massachusetts (5/17/1965)- Known for:--- April O'Neil in "Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles II: The Secret of the Ooze" (1991)--- April O'Neil in "Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles III" (1993)--- Carol Vermeil in "Invincible" (2006)

Sabina Gadecki

Sprague Grayden

Susan Cabot

Taylor Schilling

Uma Thurman

- Born: Chicopee, Massachusetts (9/28/1983)- Known for:--- Jen Striker in "L.A.'s Finest" (2019-2020)--- Nurse Rita in "False Positive" (2021)--- Melanie in "Entourage" (2015)- Born: Manchester, Massachusetts (7/21/1980)- Known for:--- Kristi Rey in "Paranormal Activity 2" (2010)--- Adult Kristi in "Paranormal Activity 3" (2011)--- Anita Miller in "Six Feet Under" (2004-2005)- Born: Boston, Massachusetts (7/9/1927)- Died: 12/10/1986- Known for:--- Janice Starlin in "The Wasp Woman" (1959)--- Tala in "Son of Ali Baba" (1952)--- Sybil Carrington in "War of the Satellites" (1958)- Born: Boston, Massachusetts (7/27/1984)- Known for:--- Beth in "The Lucky One" (2012)--- Piper Chapman in "Orange Is the New Black" (2013-2019)--- Christine Mendez in "Argo" (2012)- Born: Boston, Massachusetts (4/29/1970)- Known for:--- The Bride in "Kill Bill: Vol. 1" (2003)--- Beatrix Kiddo aka The Bride aka Black Mamba aka Mommy in "Kill Bill: Vol. 2" (2004)--- Mia Wallace in "Pulp Fiction" (1994)

Uzo Aduba

- Born: Boston, Massachusetts (2/10/1981)- Known for:--- Suzanne 'Crazy Eyes' Warren in "Orange Is the New Black" (2013-2019)--- Queen Novo in "My Little Pony: The Movie" (2017)--- Shirley Chisholm in "Mrs. America" (2020)