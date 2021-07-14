Lake City Police searching for missing 16-year-old girl

The Lake City Police Department is asking for help from the community to find a missing 16-year-old girl.

Jeanette D. Herndon Casanova was last seen at 11:30 p.m. Tuesday at 1457 NW Wayne Place, police said. She left the home wearing black pants and a black McDonald's crew shirt.

No photo of Jeanette was available, but First Coast News is working to obtain a photo to help the community locate the missing teen.

Jeanette is described as 5 feet 5 inches tall, weighing 216 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone who sees Jeanette or who has any information on her whereabouts is asked to call Officer C. Mays with the Lake City Police Department at 386-752-4343 or dial 911.

