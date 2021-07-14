Cancel
Famous actresses from Kansas

By Stacker
 10 days ago

Famous actresses from Kansas

Anyone who wants to admire and envy the world's biggest stars needs only to look on Instagram. From A-list movie stars and major musicians to pro ball players and comedians who landed their own sitcoms, there's no shortage of evidence of just how good the good life is. They post pictures of themselves with other big shots on rooftop bars, at exclusive clubs, at backstage parties, and at restaurants where regular people can't get a reservation.

But the vast majority of these celebrities were born and raised outside of Hollywood, finding their way to the bright lights and big money of superstardom from obscure beginnings in regular small towns and cities across the country.

Stacker compiled a list of actresses that were born in Kansas from IMDb’s most popular list. Movie poster images are from OMDb . Keep reading to see which of your favorite actresses are from your home state.

Annette Bening

- Born: Topeka, Kansas (5/29/1958)
- Known for:
--- Carolyn Burnham in "American Beauty" (1999)
--- Dorothea Fields in "20th Century Women" (2016)
--- Nic in "The Kids Are All Right" (2010) https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Z6Sla_0awT3fqB00
Cassandra Peterson

- Born: Manhattan, Kansas (9/17/1951)
- Known for:
--- Elvira in "Elvira: Mistress of the Dark" (1988)
--- Elvira in "Movie Macabre" (1981-1986)
--- Biker Mama in "Pee-wee's Big Adventure" (1985) https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3PHyqc_0awT3fqB00
Dee Wallace

- Born: Kansas City, Kansas (12/14/1948)
- Known for:
--- Mary in "E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial" (1982)
--- Donna Trenton in "Cujo" (1983)
--- Karen White in "The Howling" (1981) https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3dwgcK_0awT3fqB00
Emily Wickersham

- Born: Kansas, Kansas (4/26/1984)
- Known for:
--- Molly in "Gone" (2012)
--- Nicole in "I Am Number Four" (2011)
--- Miami Blonde in "Remember Me" (2010) https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0pALdO_0awT3fqB00
Kari Wahlgren

- Born: Hoisington, Kansas (7/13/1977)

- Known for:
--- Tigress in "Kung Fu Panda: Legends of Awesomeness" (2011-2016)
--- Jessica in "Rick and Morty" (2013-2021)
--- Zatanna in "DC Super Hero Girls" (2019-2021)

Kirstie Alley

- Born: Wichita, Kansas (1/12/1951)
- Known for:
--- Gladys Leeman in "Drop Dead Gorgeous" (1999)
--- Saavik in "Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan" (1982)
--- Mollie in "Look Who's Talking" (1989) https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ONMwQ_0awT3fqB00
Sarah Lancaster

- Born: Overland Park, Kansas (2/12/1980)
- Known for:
--- Ellie Bartowski in "Chuck" (2007-2012)
--- Lisa Palmer in "The Judge" (2014)
--- Madison Kellner in "Everwood" (2003-2006) https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ZZmVa_0awT3fqB00
Shirley Knight

- Born: Goessel, Kansas (7/5/1936)
- Died: 4/22/2020
- Known for:
--- Beverly in "As Good as It Gets" (1997)
--- Mom in "Paul Blart: Mall Cop" (2009)
--- Bea in "Grandma's Boy" (2006)

