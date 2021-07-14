Megan Thee Stallion to Appear in New Coach, Bape Campaign

Including Warby Parker x Entireworld sunglasses and Dioramour's capsule collection. Skechers got an artistic upgrade, thanks to their new collaboration with Kansai Yamamoto. Skechers is celebrating the legacy of innovative Japanese designer Kansai Yamamoto on the first anniversary of his passing with a street style-inspired footwear collection. A favourite amongst musicians such as David Bowie, the visionary creative believed in the power of joy and that fashion should talk to everyone. Those ideals can be seen throughout the new sneaker collection, as Yamamoto’s signature bold and colourful aesthetic is brought to life through Skechers Max Cushioning styles for women and men. As a special touch, models were shot for the campaign wearing kansaïyamamoto apparel re-created from the label’s 1980s archives. If you’re looking to add some more colour to your wardrobe, the designs are available now at skechers.ca.