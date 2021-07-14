Cancel
Megan Thee Stallion to Appear in New Coach, Bape Campaign

By Jean E. Palmieri
Wwd.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCoach has teamed up for a second time with Bape, the Japanese streetwear brand, on an apparel and accessories collaboration, and they lined up some high-profile talent to appear in the campaign: Megan Thee Stallion, Cordae and Kōki. The collection launches today and includes ready-to-wear, leather goods, footwear and accessories...

