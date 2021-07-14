OMDb

Famous actresses from Iowa

Stacker compiled a list of actresses that were born in Iowa from IMDb's most popular list.

Cloris Leachman

- Born: Des Moines, Iowa (4/30/1926)

- Died: 1/27/2021

- Known for:

--- Ruth Popper in "The Last Picture Show" (1971)

--- Frau Blücher in "Young Frankenstein" (1974)

--- Evelyn in "Spanglish" (2004)

Danai Gurira

- Born: Grinnell, Iowa (2/14/1978)

- Known for:

--- Okoye in "Black Panther" (2018)

--- Okoye in "Avengers: Infinity War" (2018)

--- Zainab in "The Visitor" (2007)

Kate Mulgrew

- Born: Dubuque, Iowa (4/29/1955)

- Known for:

--- Capt. Kathryn Janeway in "Star Trek: Voyager" (1995-2001)

--- Galina 'Red' Reznikov in "Orange Is the New Black" (2013-2019)

--- Admiral Janeway in "Star Trek: Nemesis" (2002)

Kiersten Warren

- Born: Iowa, Iowa (11/4/1965)

- Known for:

--- Galatea in "Bicentennial Man" (1999)

--- Trish Sackett in "13 Going on 30" (2004)

--- Tiffany in "Independence Day" (1996)

Lara Flynn Boyle

- Born: Davenport, Iowa (3/24/1970)

- Known for:

--- Helen Jordan in "Happiness" (1998)

--- Serleena in "Men in Black II" (2002)

--- A.D.A. Helen Gamble in "The Practice" (1997-2003)

Laura Leighton

- Born: Iowa City, Iowa (7/24/1968)

- Known for:

--- Sydney Andrews in " Melrose Place" (1993-1998)

--- Lillian Rice in " Law & Order: Special Victims Unit" (2007)

--- Ashley Marin in " Pretty Little Liars" (2010-2017)

Michelle Monaghan

- Born: Winthrop, Iowa (3/23/1976)

- Known for:

--- Angie Gennaro in "Gone Baby Gone" (2007)

--- Harmony Faith Lane in "Kiss Kiss Bang Bang" (2005)

--- Violet in "Pixels" (2015)

Terry Farrell

- Born: Cedar Rapids, Iowa (11/19/1963)

- Known for:

--- Lt. Cmdr. Jadzia Dax in "Star Trek: Deep Space Nine" (1993-1999)

--- Joey Summerskill in "Hellraiser III: Hell on Earth" (1992)

--- Reggie Kostas in "Becker" (1998-2002)

