Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Electronics

KARE in the Air: The Lindstrom Coffee Pot

Posted by 
KARE 11
KARE 11
 10 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2XbIQg_0awT3U5400

The latest installment of our summer drone series KARE in the Air takes us to a quaint east central Minnesota community with a landmark that is hard to miss.

Drive east on Highway 8... maybe on the way to the cabin, or a picturesque camping spot... and you'll cruise through Lindstrom. You'll know you're there when you see a giant Swedish coffee pot looming on the horizon.

The letters painted on the iconic water tower are Swedish for "Welcome to Lindstrom."

That's because the town grew from some serious Scandinavian roots.

Lindstrom was founded in the 1850s by Swedish immigrants, including a gent named Daniel Lindstrom who left Sweden for America in 1853. We're told nearly half of the people who live there are of Swedish descent.

The coffee pot water tower dates back to 1902, and was actually in service until 1990. It now stands as a roadside attraction and marker that indeed, you have made it to Lindstrom.

While there is no official story about why that theme was selected, we assume its because Scandinavians are known to drink a LOT of coffee.

If you have an idea for a location or iconic site we should fly our drone over, share your idea with us on one of our social media sites.

Comments / 0

KARE 11

KARE 11

Minneapolis, MN
11K+
Followers
5K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Minneapolis and St. Paul local news

 https://www.kare11.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Minnesota State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Coffee Pot#Camping#Social Media Sites#Air#Swedish#Scandinavians
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Technology
Country
Sweden
News Break
Electronics
Related
Food & Drinksnorthernexpress.com

Coffee with Changemakers

Join Sakura Takano, CEO of Rotary Charities, staff, & fellow local nonprofit partners & changemakers for coffee & conversation. Hear from Sakura about the direction she envisions for Rotary Charities, & the outcomes of the most recent strategic planning process. Find 'Coffee with Changemakers' on Facebook.
RecipesPosted by
Mix 93.1

ISO: Your Really Yummy Instant Pot and Air Fryer Recipes

Life has been pretty crazy lately, mostly brought on by myself but now I need your assistance. So it all started when Savannah and I decided to sell our home and build a home here in East Texas. We are more than excited to get the keys to our new home which could be anytime between September and November. But of course we already sold our old home which means we will be staying in an Extended Stay type of place until our home is finished. We planned to be making dinner out of our Instant Pot and with the move my wife finally got the air fryer she has been wanting, but we need your help with recipes.
Medina, OHCleveland News - Fox 8

Coffee Flights

Sample your morning cup of Joe with coffee flights! Cool Beans Cafe is located on West Liberty Street in Medina.
AnimalsPosted by
Shore News Network

Neglected Cow Melts Into Her Rescuer’s Arms

There’s nothing love can’t heal — watch this cow take her first steps on her own ❤️. For updates on Hanuman and all the other rescues at Santuário Vale da Rainha, check them out on Instagram:. https://thedo.do/valedarainha and Facebook: http://thedo.do/SantuarioValeDaRainha. Introducing Dodo swag! https://shop.thedodo.com/. Love Animals? Subscribe: http://thedo.do/2tv6Ocd. ¿Hablas español?:...
AnimalsPosted by
Outsider.com

WATCH: Woman Feeds Massive Alligator ‘Best Friend’ From Porch Like a Pet in Wild Video

If you feed the alligators, they will come. One woman decided to befriend a local gator that appears to live in water at the back of her property. What appears to be her brother films the interaction between the woman and the alligator bestie. He uploaded the viral video to Facebook, where it now has 2.3 million views. He captioned the wild video, “Afternoon on the deck whiskey and water and Sis and her best friend.”
SciencePosted by
NBC News

In the frugal last meal of a man 2,400 years ago, scientists see signs of human sacrifice

When the Tollund Man was discovered in a bog in Denmark 71 years ago, he was so well preserved that his finders thought he was the victim of a recent murder. It took archaeologists to reveal he had been thrown into the bog almost 2,400 years ago, and that he’d first been hanged — a noose of plaited animal hide was still around his neck. The careful arrangement of the body and face — his closed eyes and faint smile — suggested he may have been killed as a human sacrifice, rather than executed as a criminal.
Internetmanofmany.com

Instagram Girls of the Month – July 2021

The world is taking a kicking but our favourite Instagram Girls keep on ticking. Indeed, their warm smiles, exotic travels, and vivacious personalities are like evergreen beacons of light in these crazy times, oozing off the screen and into our very souls. Okay, okay, so maybe we’re being a bit hyperbolic, but the point remains that these women have a palpable zest for experience and they aren’t afraid to show it. May their action-packed lifestyles help us keep our chins up and aspire to greater things. Here are this month’s top content creators.

Comments / 0

Community Policy