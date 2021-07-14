British Open 2021: For U.K. golfers, this has to be the most unique spoil for winning a major championship
SANDWICH, England — Viewed by many as an outdated anachronism that perpetuates memories of the class-ridden society on which the late and largely unlamented British Empire was founded and built, the United Kingdom’s “honours system” somehow lives on into the 21st century. Twice a year, on Queen Elizabeth II’s “official” birthday in June (perversely, her real one is in April) and at New Year’s, various baubles are doled out to all kinds of British subjects and citizens of Commonwealth countries like Canada, Australia and New Zealand.www.golfdigest.com
