British Open 2021: For U.K. golfers, this has to be the most unique spoil for winning a major championship

SANDWICH, England — The Open Championship does funny things with your sense of time. Assuming you’re reading this in the United States, and assuming you’re a golf nut like the rest of us—the first step is acceptance—you’ve likely been up since some ungodly hour, slamming way too many cups of coffee while watching the action from Royal St. George’s. For our friends on the West Coast, first-round play will wrap up around lunchtime only to start up again at 10:35 p.m. All this to say: this is a piece previewing Day 2 of the Open Championship, but you’ll be better off thinking in terms of rounds. So, Round 2.