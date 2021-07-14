Cancel
Chicago, IL

Meet the 2021 Chicago Architecture Biennial Contributors: Ania Jaworska

By Vasia Rigou
newcity.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNewcity gets to know the 2021 Chicago Architecture Biennial contributors. This segment highlights Ania Jaworska, a Chicago-based architect, designer and educator whose practice explores the connection between art and architecture through bold simple forms, humor and commentary that references conceptual, historical and cultural narratives. She discusses her work reimagining the historic MLK District Garden in the North Lawndale community of Chicago, and the importance of addressing vacant lots and engaging with the communities at-large.

