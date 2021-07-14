OMDb

Famous actresses from Louisiana

Stacker compiled a list of actresses that were born in Louisiana from IMDb’s most popular list. Movie poster images are from OMDb . Keep reading to see which of your favorite actresses are from your home state.

Angela Kinsey

- Born: Lafayette, Louisiana (6/25/1971)

- Known for:

--- Angela Martin in "The Office" (2005-2013)

--- Crystal Simmons in "The Hotwives of Orlando" (2014)

--- Bethany in "Haters Back Off!" (2016-2017)

Ashley Scott

- Born: Metairie, Louisiana (7/13/1977)

- Known for:

--- Ashley in "Jumanji: The Next Level" (2019)

--- Mary Newhouse in "UnREAL" (2015)

--- Janice in "Just Friends" (2005)

Danneel Ackles

- Born: Lafayette, Louisiana (3/18/1979)

- Known for:

--- Vanessa in "Harold & Kumar Escape from Guantanamo Bay" (2008)

--- Tish in "Ten Inch Hero" (2007)

--- Bianca in "Fired Up!" (2009)

Eugenie Bondurant

- Born: New Orleans, Louisiana (4/27/1961)

- Known for:

--- The Occultist in "The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It" (2021)

--- Tigris in "The Hunger Games: Mockingjay - Part 2" (2015)

--- Dani McConnell in "Fear of Rain" (2021)

Katherine LaNasa

- Born: New Orleans, Louisiana (12/1/1966)

- Known for:

--- Rose Brady in "The Campaign" (2012)

--- Pamela Copeland in "Valentine's Day" (2010)

--- Noa Havilland in "Truth Be Told" (2019-2020)

Patricia Clarkson

- Born: New Orleans, Louisiana (12/29/1959)

- Known for:

--- Olivia Harris in "The Station Agent" (2003)

--- Melinda Moores in "The Green Mile" (1999)

--- Eleanor Fine in "Far from Heaven" (2002)

Pauley Perrette

- Born: New Orleans, Louisiana (3/27/1969)

- Known for:

--- Abby Sciuto in "NCIS" (2003-2018)

--- Alice Wisdom in "Almost Famous" (2000)

--- Lois Lane in "Superman vs. The Elite" (2012)

Quvenzhané Wallis

- Born: Houma, Louisiana (8/28/2003)

- Known for:

--- Hushpuppy in "Beasts of the Southern Wild" (2012)

--- Annie in "Annie" (2014)

--- Margaret Northup in "12 Years a Slave" (2013)

Shelley Hennig

- Born: Destrehan, Louisiana (1/2/1987)

- Known for:

--- Blaire in "Unfriended" (2014)

--- Malia Tate in "Teen Wolf" (2014-2017)

--- Debbie Galardi in "Ouija" (2014)

Tristin Mays

- Born: New Orleans, Louisiana (6/10/1990)

- Known for:

--- Riley Davis in "MacGyver" (2016-2021)

--- Cute Bridesmaid in "The Wedding Ringer" (2015)

--- Paulina in "Supergirl" (2015-2016)