New Pictalk social media site offers secure, ad free, multi-feed experience. Pictalk is excited to announce its official launch in North America on July 15, 2021. Pictalk is a multi-feed, ad-free social network, designed from the ground up with users in mind. The platform has been in development since 2016, now having gone through numerous production and beta user group testing phases to improve platform functionality and stability. With its most recent production phase completed, Pictalk is now ready to be launched to the general public throughout the U.S., with additional international launches to come at a later date.