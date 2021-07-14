Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Kentucky State

Famous actresses from Kentucky

By Stacker
Posted by 
Stacker
Stacker
 10 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=02m0qZ_0awT3Ija00
OMDb

Famous actresses from Kentucky

Anyone who wants to admire and envy the world's biggest stars needs only to look on Instagram. From A-list movie stars and major musicians to pro ball players and comedians who landed their own sitcoms, there's no shortage of evidence of just how good the good life is. They post pictures of themselves with other big shots on rooftop bars, at exclusive clubs, at backstage parties, and at restaurants where regular people can't get a reservation.

But the vast majority of these celebrities were born and raised outside of Hollywood, finding their way to the bright lights and big money of superstardom from obscure beginnings in regular small towns and cities across the country.

Stacker compiled a list of actresses that were born in Kentucky from IMDb’s most popular list. Movie poster images are from OMDb . Keep reading to see which of your favorite actresses are from your home state.

You may also like: Most popular boy names in the 60s in Kentucky

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=22mtQm_0awT3Ija00
OMDb

Beth Broderick

- Born: Falmouth, Kentucky (2/24/1959)
- Known for:
--- Zelda Spellman in "Sabrina the Teenage Witch" (1996-2002)
--- Mrs. Ruth Forrest in "Psycho Beach Party" (2000)
--- Caroline Heftshank in "The Bonfire of the Vanities" (1990) https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=11uZZh_0awT3Ija00
OMDb

Ciara Bravo

- Born: Alexandria, Kentucky (3/18/1997)
- Known for:
--- Emily in "Cherry" (2021)
--- Crystal Romanoski in "Small Engine Repair"
--- Delilah 'Del' Luccetti in "Wayne" (2019) https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0cYXYn_0awT3Ija00
OMDb

Emayatzy Corinealdi

- Born: Fort Knox, Kentucky (1/14/1980)
- Known for:
--- Ruby in " Middle of Nowhere" (2012)
--- Kira in " The Invitation" (2015)
--- Belle in " Roots" (2016) https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=48usy5_0awT3Ija00
OMDb

J. Smith-Cameron

- Born: Louisville, Kentucky (9/7/1957)
- Known for:
--- Joan in " Margaret" (2011)
--- Psychiatrist in " Man on a Ledge" (2012)
--- Mabel in " You Can Count on Me" (2000) https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=43J4CH_0awT3Ija00
OMDb

Jennifer Carpenter

- Born: Louisville, Kentucky (12/7/1979)

- Known for:
--- Debra Morgan in "Dexter" (2006-2013)
--- Emily Rose in "The Exorcism of Emily Rose" (2005)
--- Lauren Thomas in "Brawl in Cell Block 99" (2017)

You may also like: Counties with the most veterans in Kentucky

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2WhqCR_0awT3Ija00
OMDb

Jennifer Lawrence

- Born: Louisville, Kentucky (8/15/1990)
- Known for:
--- Katniss Everdeen in "The Hunger Games" (2012)
--- Tiffany in "Silver Linings Playbook" (2012)
--- Rosalyn Rosenfeld in "American Hustle" (2013) https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4X2YPu_0awT3Ija00
OMDb

Jess Weixler

- Born: Louisville, Kentucky (6/8/1981)
- Known for:
--- Dawn in " Teeth" (2007)
--- Katy Rigby in " The Disappearance of Eleanor Rigby: Her" (2013)
--- Robyn Burdine in " The Good Wife" (2013-2014) https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4L1Uma_0awT3Ija00
OMDb

Kelly Rutherford

- Born: Elizabethtown, Kentucky (11/6/1968)
- Known for:
--- Dixie Cousins in " The Adventures of Brisco County, Jr." (1993-1994)
--- Megan Lewis Mancini in " Melrose Place" (1996-1999)
--- Samantha 'Sonny' Liston in " E-Ring" (2005-2006) https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=117IiJ_0awT3Ija00
OMDb

Maggie Lawson

- Born: Louisville, Kentucky (8/12/1980)
- Known for:
--- Female News Host #1 in "Gamer" (2009)
--- Juliet O'Hara in "Psych" (2006-2014)
--- Cherie in "Cleaner" (2007) https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3dxiKW_0awT3Ija00
OMDb

Rumer Willis

- Born: Paducah, Kentucky (8/16/1988)
- Known for:
--- Ellie in "Sorority Row" (2009)
--- Katlyn Chase in "Wild Cherry" (2009)
--- Amanda Talley in "Hostage" (2005)

You may also like: Counties with the most college graduates in Kentucky

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3X8WcH_0awT3Ija00
OMDb

Sarah Wright

- Born: Louisville, Kentucky (9/28/1983)
- Known for:
--- Lucy Seal in "American Made" (2017)
--- Denise in "Walk of Shame" (2014)
--- Ashley in "The House Bunny" (2008)
OMDb

Sean Young

- Born: Louisville, Kentucky (11/20/1959)
- Known for:
--- Rachael in "Blade Runner" (1982)
--- Chani in "Dune" (1984)
--- Susan Atwell in "No Way Out" (1987)

Comments / 0

Stacker

Stacker

3K+
Followers
2K+
Post
438K+
Views
ABOUT

Stacker is on a mission to produce and distribute engaging data journalism. Founded in 2017, Stacker combines data analysis with rich editorial context, drawing on authoritative sources and subject matter experts to drive storytelling.

 http://www.stacker.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Falmouth, KY
City
Louisville, KY
Local
Kentucky Government
State
Kentucky State
Local
Kentucky Entertainment
City
Paducah, KY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ciara Bravo
Person
Jennifer Carpenter
Person
Jess Weixler
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Actresses#Restaurants#Instagram#Psycho Beach Party#Small Engine Repair
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Politics
News Break
Celebrities
Related

Comments / 0

Community Policy