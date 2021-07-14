OMDb

Famous actresses from Kentucky

Anyone who wants to admire and envy the world's biggest stars needs only to look on Instagram. From A-list movie stars and major musicians to pro ball players and comedians who landed their own sitcoms, there's no shortage of evidence of just how good the good life is. They post pictures of themselves with other big shots on rooftop bars, at exclusive clubs, at backstage parties, and at restaurants where regular people can't get a reservation.

But the vast majority of these celebrities were born and raised outside of Hollywood, finding their way to the bright lights and big money of superstardom from obscure beginnings in regular small towns and cities across the country.

Stacker compiled a list of actresses that were born in Kentucky from IMDb’s most popular list. Movie poster images are from OMDb . Keep reading to see which of your favorite actresses are from your home state.

Beth Broderick

Ciara Bravo

Emayatzy Corinealdi

J. Smith-Cameron

Jennifer Carpenter

- Born: Falmouth, Kentucky (2/24/1959)- Known for:--- Zelda Spellman in "Sabrina the Teenage Witch" (1996-2002)--- Mrs. Ruth Forrest in "Psycho Beach Party" (2000)--- Caroline Heftshank in "The Bonfire of the Vanities" (1990)- Born: Alexandria, Kentucky (3/18/1997)- Known for:--- Emily in "Cherry" (2021)--- Crystal Romanoski in "Small Engine Repair"--- Delilah 'Del' Luccetti in "Wayne" (2019)- Born: Fort Knox, Kentucky (1/14/1980)- Known for:--- Ruby in " Middle of Nowhere" (2012)--- Kira in " The Invitation" (2015)--- Belle in " Roots" (2016)- Born: Louisville, Kentucky (9/7/1957)- Known for:--- Joan in " Margaret" (2011)--- Psychiatrist in " Man on a Ledge" (2012)--- Mabel in " You Can Count on Me" (2000)- Born: Louisville, Kentucky (12/7/1979)- Known for:--- Debra Morgan in "Dexter" (2006-2013)--- Emily Rose in "The Exorcism of Emily Rose" (2005)--- Lauren Thomas in "Brawl in Cell Block 99" (2017)

Jennifer Lawrence

Jess Weixler

Kelly Rutherford

Maggie Lawson

Rumer Willis

- Born: Louisville, Kentucky (8/15/1990)- Known for:--- Katniss Everdeen in "The Hunger Games" (2012)--- Tiffany in "Silver Linings Playbook" (2012)--- Rosalyn Rosenfeld in "American Hustle" (2013)- Born: Louisville, Kentucky (6/8/1981)- Known for:--- Dawn in " Teeth" (2007)--- Katy Rigby in " The Disappearance of Eleanor Rigby: Her" (2013)--- Robyn Burdine in " The Good Wife" (2013-2014)- Born: Elizabethtown, Kentucky (11/6/1968)- Known for:--- Dixie Cousins in " The Adventures of Brisco County, Jr." (1993-1994)--- Megan Lewis Mancini in " Melrose Place" (1996-1999)--- Samantha 'Sonny' Liston in " E-Ring" (2005-2006)- Born: Louisville, Kentucky (8/12/1980)- Known for:--- Female News Host #1 in "Gamer" (2009)--- Juliet O'Hara in "Psych" (2006-2014)--- Cherie in "Cleaner" (2007)- Born: Paducah, Kentucky (8/16/1988)- Known for:--- Ellie in "Sorority Row" (2009)--- Katlyn Chase in "Wild Cherry" (2009)--- Amanda Talley in "Hostage" (2005)

Sarah Wright

Sean Young

- Born: Louisville, Kentucky (9/28/1983)- Known for:--- Lucy Seal in "American Made" (2017)--- Denise in "Walk of Shame" (2014)--- Ashley in "The House Bunny" (2008)- Born: Louisville, Kentucky (11/20/1959)- Known for:--- Rachael in "Blade Runner" (1982)--- Chani in "Dune" (1984)--- Susan Atwell in "No Way Out" (1987)