Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Minnesota State

Famous actresses from Minnesota

By Stacker
Posted by 
Stacker
Stacker
 10 days ago

OMDb

Famous actresses from Minnesota

Anyone who wants to admire and envy the world's biggest stars needs only to look on Instagram. From A-list movie stars and major musicians to pro ball players and comedians who landed their own sitcoms, there's no shortage of evidence of just how good the good life is. They post pictures of themselves with other big shots on rooftop bars, at exclusive clubs, at backstage parties, and at restaurants where regular people can't get a reservation.

But the vast majority of these celebrities were born and raised outside of Hollywood, finding their way to the bright lights and big money of superstardom from obscure beginnings in regular small towns and cities across the country.

Stacker compiled a list of actresses that were born in Minnesota from IMDb’s most popular list. Movie poster images are from OMDb . Keep reading to see which of your favorite actresses are from your home state.

You may also like: Counties with the worst commutes in Minnesota

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1VRxMs_0awT3Gy800
OMDb

Alexandra Holden

- Born: Northfield, Minnesota (4/30/1977)
- Known for:
--- Mary Johanson in "Drop Dead Gorgeous" (1999)
--- Marion Harrington in "Dead End" (2003)
--- Lulu in "The Hot Chick" (2002) https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4GLBYr_0awT3Gy800
OMDb

Ann Morgan Guilbert

- Born: Minneapolis, Minnesota (10/16/1928)
- Died: 6/14/2016
- Known for:
--- Andra in " Please Give" (2010)
--- Mama Ragetti in " Grumpier Old Men" (1995)
--- Mrs. Drier in " Sour Grapes" (1998) https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=16LvPT_0awT3Gy800
OMDb

Brianna Brown

- Born: St. Paul, Minnesota (10/2/1979)
- Known for:
--- Train Passenger in "Spider-Man 2" (2004)
--- Shawna in "Hollywood Homicide" (2003)
--- Bar Girl in "The 40-Year-Old Virgin" (2005) https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3bMx5H_0awT3Gy800
OMDb

Jane Russell

- Born: Bemidji, Minnesota (6/21/1921)
- Died: 2/28/2011
- Known for:
--- Dorothy Shaw in "Gentlemen Prefer Blondes" (1953)
--- Mildred 'Mibs' Goodhue in "Double Dynamite" (1951)
--- Lenore Brent in "His Kind of Woman" (1951) https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3TJhIF_0awT3Gy800
OMDb

Jessica Biel

- Born: Ely, Minnesota (3/3/1982)
- Known for:
--- Sophie in "The Illusionist" (2006)
--- Liz Cooper in "Next" (2007)
--- Erin in "The Texas Chainsaw Massacre" (2003)

You may also like: Counties with the oldest homes in Minnesota

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1JZBjj_0awT3Gy800
OMDb

Jessica Lange

- Born: Cloquet, Minnesota (4/20/1949)
- Known for:
--- Julie in "Tootsie" (1982)
--- Dwan in "King Kong" (1976)
--- Frances Farmer in "Frances" (1982) https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=41ivR4_0awT3Gy800
OMDb

Kelly Lynch

- Born: Golden Valley, Minnesota (1/31/1959)
- Known for:
--- Dianne in "Drugstore Cowboy" (1989)
--- Vivian Wood in "Charlie's Angels" (2000)
--- Madison Carter in "Virtuosity" (1995) https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ZucDG_0awT3Gy800
OMDb

Kimberly Elise

- Born: Minneapolis, Minnesota (4/17/1967)
- Known for:
--- Rosie in " The Manchurian Candidate" (2004)
--- Crystal in " For Colored Girls" (2010)
--- Cheryl in " Almost Christmas" (2016) https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ugDoK_0awT3Gy800
OMDb

Lea Thompson

- Born: Rochester, Minnesota (5/31/1961)
- Known for:
--- Lorraine Baines in "Back to the Future" (1985)
--- Beverly Switzler in "Howard the Duck" (1986)
--- Lorraine in "Back to the Future Part II" (1989) https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0gdqUS_0awT3Gy800
OMDb

Lio Tipton

- Born: Minneapolis, Minnesota (11/9/1988)
- Known for:
--- Megan in "Two Night Stand" (2014)
--- Dana in "Manhattan Love Story" (2014)
--- Jessica in "Crazy, Stupid, Love." (2011)

You may also like: Most popular boy names in the 60s in Minnesota

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3zLuN8_0awT3Gy800
OMDb

Marion Ross

- Born: Albert Lea, Minnesota (10/25/1928)
- Known for:
--- Aunt Lucille in " Superhero Movie" (2008)
--- Rosie Dunlop in " The Evening Star" (1996)
--- Marion Cunningham in " Happy Days" (1974-1984) https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2bZK3K_0awT3Gy800
OMDb

Mo Collins

- Born: Minneapolis, Minnesota (7/7/1965)
- Known for:
--- Joan Callamezzo in "Parks and Recreation" (2009-2015)
--- Sarah Rabinowitz in "Fear the Walking Dead" (2018-2021)
--- Various in "MADtv" (1998-2016) https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0RVupL_0awT3Gy800
OMDb

Molly Hagan

- Born: Minneapolis, Minnesota (8/3/1961)
- Known for:
--- Doreen Welsh in "Sully" (2016)
--- Eva Moore in "iZombie" (2015-2019)
--- Diane McAllister in "Election" (1999) https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2x0dFr_0awT3Gy800
OMDb

Rachael Leigh Cook

- Born: Minneapolis, Minnesota (10/4/1979)
- Known for:
--- Laney Boggs in "She's All That" (1999)
--- Susan Whitaker in "Love, Guaranteed" (2020)
--- Hermia in "A Midsummer Night's Dream" (2017) https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1W4Htv_0awT3Gy800
OMDb

Rachel Keller

- Born: St. Paul, Minnesota (12/25/1992)
- Known for:
--- Syd Barrett in "Legion" (2017-2019)
--- Jean in "In the Shadow of the Moon" (2019)
--- Simone Gerhardt in "Fargo" (2015)

You may also like: Highest-rated specialty museums in Minnesota, according to Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3BpMah_0awT3Gy800
OMDb

Shantel VanSanten

- Born: Luverne, Minnesota (7/25/1985)
- Known for:
--- Julie Swagger in "Shooter" (2016-2018)
--- Becca Butcher in "The Boys" (2019-2020)
--- Karen Baldwin in "For All Mankind" (2019-2021) https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0DHeiu_0awT3Gy800
OMDb

Sofia Vassilieva

- Born: Minneapolis, Minnesota (10/22/1992)
- Known for:
--- Tina Salvatore in "The Little Things" (2021)
--- Lara Buterskaya in "Looking for Alaska" (2019)
--- Kate Fitzgerald in "My Sister's Keeper" (2009) https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=19WkRX_0awT3Gy800
OMDb

Winona Ryder

- Born: Winona, Minnesota (10/29/1971)
- Known for:
--- Jo March in "Little Women" (1994)
--- Veronica in "Heathers" (1989)
--- Susanna in "Girl, Interrupted" (1999) https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1dcbi8_0awT3Gy800
OMDb

Yara Shahidi

- Born: Minneapolis, Minnesota (2/10/2000)
- Known for:
--- Salt's Young Neighbor in "Salt" (2010)
--- Zoey Johnson in "Black-ish" (2014-2020)
--- Zoey Johnson in "Grown-ish" (2018-2021)

Comments / 0

Stacker

Stacker

3K+
Followers
2K+
Post
438K+
Views
ABOUT

Stacker is on a mission to produce and distribute engaging data journalism. Founded in 2017, Stacker combines data analysis with rich editorial context, drawing on authoritative sources and subject matter experts to drive storytelling.

 http://www.stacker.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Winona, MN
City
Rochester, MN
Local
Minnesota Government
City
Albert Lea, MN
State
Alaska State
State
Minnesota State
City
Minneapolis, MN
City
Bemidji, MN
Local
Minnesota Entertainment
City
Northfield, MN
City
Luverne, MN
City
Cloquet, MN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lea Thompson
Person
Rachael Leigh Cook
Person
Kimberly Elise
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Actresses#Restaurants#Instagram#Madtv#Izombie
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Politics
News Break
Celebrities
Related

Comments / 0

Community Policy