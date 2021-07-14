Famous actresses from Minnesota
Famous actresses from Minnesota
Alexandra Holden- Born: Northfield, Minnesota (4/30/1977)
- Known for:
--- Mary Johanson in "Drop Dead Gorgeous" (1999)
--- Marion Harrington in "Dead End" (2003)
--- Lulu in "The Hot Chick" (2002)
Ann Morgan Guilbert- Born: Minneapolis, Minnesota (10/16/1928)
- Died: 6/14/2016
- Known for:
--- Andra in " Please Give" (2010)
--- Mama Ragetti in " Grumpier Old Men" (1995)
--- Mrs. Drier in " Sour Grapes" (1998)
Brianna Brown- Born: St. Paul, Minnesota (10/2/1979)
- Known for:
--- Train Passenger in "Spider-Man 2" (2004)
--- Shawna in "Hollywood Homicide" (2003)
--- Bar Girl in "The 40-Year-Old Virgin" (2005)
Jane Russell- Born: Bemidji, Minnesota (6/21/1921)
- Died: 2/28/2011
- Known for:
--- Dorothy Shaw in "Gentlemen Prefer Blondes" (1953)
--- Mildred 'Mibs' Goodhue in "Double Dynamite" (1951)
--- Lenore Brent in "His Kind of Woman" (1951)
Jessica Biel- Born: Ely, Minnesota (3/3/1982)
- Known for:
--- Sophie in "The Illusionist" (2006)
--- Liz Cooper in "Next" (2007)
--- Erin in "The Texas Chainsaw Massacre" (2003)
Jessica Lange- Born: Cloquet, Minnesota (4/20/1949)
- Known for:
--- Julie in "Tootsie" (1982)
--- Dwan in "King Kong" (1976)
--- Frances Farmer in "Frances" (1982)
Kelly Lynch- Born: Golden Valley, Minnesota (1/31/1959)
- Known for:
--- Dianne in "Drugstore Cowboy" (1989)
--- Vivian Wood in "Charlie's Angels" (2000)
--- Madison Carter in "Virtuosity" (1995)
Kimberly Elise- Born: Minneapolis, Minnesota (4/17/1967)
- Known for:
--- Rosie in " The Manchurian Candidate" (2004)
--- Crystal in " For Colored Girls" (2010)
--- Cheryl in " Almost Christmas" (2016)
Lea Thompson- Born: Rochester, Minnesota (5/31/1961)
- Known for:
--- Lorraine Baines in "Back to the Future" (1985)
--- Beverly Switzler in "Howard the Duck" (1986)
--- Lorraine in "Back to the Future Part II" (1989)
Lio Tipton- Born: Minneapolis, Minnesota (11/9/1988)
- Known for:
--- Megan in "Two Night Stand" (2014)
--- Dana in "Manhattan Love Story" (2014)
--- Jessica in "Crazy, Stupid, Love." (2011)
Marion Ross- Born: Albert Lea, Minnesota (10/25/1928)
- Known for:
--- Aunt Lucille in " Superhero Movie" (2008)
--- Rosie Dunlop in " The Evening Star" (1996)
--- Marion Cunningham in " Happy Days" (1974-1984)
Mo Collins- Born: Minneapolis, Minnesota (7/7/1965)
- Known for:
--- Joan Callamezzo in "Parks and Recreation" (2009-2015)
--- Sarah Rabinowitz in "Fear the Walking Dead" (2018-2021)
--- Various in "MADtv" (1998-2016)
Molly Hagan- Born: Minneapolis, Minnesota (8/3/1961)
- Known for:
--- Doreen Welsh in "Sully" (2016)
--- Eva Moore in "iZombie" (2015-2019)
--- Diane McAllister in "Election" (1999)
Rachael Leigh Cook- Born: Minneapolis, Minnesota (10/4/1979)
- Known for:
--- Laney Boggs in "She's All That" (1999)
--- Susan Whitaker in "Love, Guaranteed" (2020)
--- Hermia in "A Midsummer Night's Dream" (2017)
Rachel Keller- Born: St. Paul, Minnesota (12/25/1992)
- Known for:
--- Syd Barrett in "Legion" (2017-2019)
--- Jean in "In the Shadow of the Moon" (2019)
--- Simone Gerhardt in "Fargo" (2015)
Shantel VanSanten- Born: Luverne, Minnesota (7/25/1985)
- Known for:
--- Julie Swagger in "Shooter" (2016-2018)
--- Becca Butcher in "The Boys" (2019-2020)
--- Karen Baldwin in "For All Mankind" (2019-2021)
Sofia Vassilieva- Born: Minneapolis, Minnesota (10/22/1992)
- Known for:
--- Tina Salvatore in "The Little Things" (2021)
--- Lara Buterskaya in "Looking for Alaska" (2019)
--- Kate Fitzgerald in "My Sister's Keeper" (2009)
Winona Ryder- Born: Winona, Minnesota (10/29/1971)
- Known for:
--- Jo March in "Little Women" (1994)
--- Veronica in "Heathers" (1989)
--- Susanna in "Girl, Interrupted" (1999)
Yara Shahidi- Born: Minneapolis, Minnesota (2/10/2000)
- Known for:
--- Salt's Young Neighbor in "Salt" (2010)
--- Zoey Johnson in "Black-ish" (2014-2020)
--- Zoey Johnson in "Grown-ish" (2018-2021)
