OMDb

Famous actresses from Minnesota

Anyone who wants to admire and envy the world's biggest stars needs only to look on Instagram. From A-list movie stars and major musicians to pro ball players and comedians who landed their own sitcoms, there's no shortage of evidence of just how good the good life is. They post pictures of themselves with other big shots on rooftop bars, at exclusive clubs, at backstage parties, and at restaurants where regular people can't get a reservation.

But the vast majority of these celebrities were born and raised outside of Hollywood, finding their way to the bright lights and big money of superstardom from obscure beginnings in regular small towns and cities across the country.

Stacker compiled a list of actresses that were born in Minnesota from IMDb’s most popular list. Movie poster images are from OMDb . Keep reading to see which of your favorite actresses are from your home state.

You may also like: Counties with the worst commutes in Minnesota

OMDb

Alexandra Holden

OMDb

Ann Morgan Guilbert

OMDb

Brianna Brown

OMDb

Jane Russell

OMDb

Jessica Biel

- Born: Northfield, Minnesota (4/30/1977)- Known for:--- Mary Johanson in "Drop Dead Gorgeous" (1999)--- Marion Harrington in "Dead End" (2003)--- Lulu in "The Hot Chick" (2002)- Born: Minneapolis, Minnesota (10/16/1928)- Died: 6/14/2016- Known for:--- Andra in " Please Give" (2010)--- Mama Ragetti in " Grumpier Old Men" (1995)--- Mrs. Drier in " Sour Grapes" (1998)- Born: St. Paul, Minnesota (10/2/1979)- Known for:--- Train Passenger in "Spider-Man 2" (2004)--- Shawna in "Hollywood Homicide" (2003)--- Bar Girl in "The 40-Year-Old Virgin" (2005)- Born: Bemidji, Minnesota (6/21/1921)- Died: 2/28/2011- Known for:--- Dorothy Shaw in "Gentlemen Prefer Blondes" (1953)--- Mildred 'Mibs' Goodhue in "Double Dynamite" (1951)--- Lenore Brent in "His Kind of Woman" (1951)- Born: Ely, Minnesota (3/3/1982)- Known for:--- Sophie in "The Illusionist" (2006)--- Liz Cooper in "Next" (2007)--- Erin in "The Texas Chainsaw Massacre" (2003)

You may also like: Counties with the oldest homes in Minnesota

OMDb

Jessica Lange

OMDb

Kelly Lynch

OMDb

Kimberly Elise

OMDb

Lea Thompson

OMDb

Lio Tipton

- Born: Cloquet, Minnesota (4/20/1949)- Known for:--- Julie in "Tootsie" (1982)--- Dwan in "King Kong" (1976)--- Frances Farmer in "Frances" (1982)- Born: Golden Valley, Minnesota (1/31/1959)- Known for:--- Dianne in "Drugstore Cowboy" (1989)--- Vivian Wood in "Charlie's Angels" (2000)--- Madison Carter in "Virtuosity" (1995)- Born: Minneapolis, Minnesota (4/17/1967)- Known for:--- Rosie in " The Manchurian Candidate" (2004)--- Crystal in " For Colored Girls" (2010)--- Cheryl in " Almost Christmas" (2016)- Born: Rochester, Minnesota (5/31/1961)- Known for:--- Lorraine Baines in "Back to the Future" (1985)--- Beverly Switzler in "Howard the Duck" (1986)--- Lorraine in "Back to the Future Part II" (1989)- Born: Minneapolis, Minnesota (11/9/1988)- Known for:--- Megan in "Two Night Stand" (2014)--- Dana in "Manhattan Love Story" (2014)--- Jessica in "Crazy, Stupid, Love." (2011)

You may also like: Most popular boy names in the 60s in Minnesota

OMDb

Marion Ross

OMDb

Mo Collins

OMDb

Molly Hagan

OMDb

Rachael Leigh Cook

OMDb

Rachel Keller

- Born: Albert Lea, Minnesota (10/25/1928)- Known for:--- Aunt Lucille in " Superhero Movie" (2008)--- Rosie Dunlop in " The Evening Star" (1996)--- Marion Cunningham in " Happy Days" (1974-1984)- Born: Minneapolis, Minnesota (7/7/1965)- Known for:--- Joan Callamezzo in "Parks and Recreation" (2009-2015)--- Sarah Rabinowitz in "Fear the Walking Dead" (2018-2021)--- Various in "MADtv" (1998-2016)- Born: Minneapolis, Minnesota (8/3/1961)- Known for:--- Doreen Welsh in "Sully" (2016)--- Eva Moore in "iZombie" (2015-2019)--- Diane McAllister in "Election" (1999)- Born: Minneapolis, Minnesota (10/4/1979)- Known for:--- Laney Boggs in "She's All That" (1999)--- Susan Whitaker in "Love, Guaranteed" (2020)--- Hermia in "A Midsummer Night's Dream" (2017)- Born: St. Paul, Minnesota (12/25/1992)- Known for:--- Syd Barrett in "Legion" (2017-2019)--- Jean in "In the Shadow of the Moon" (2019)--- Simone Gerhardt in "Fargo" (2015)

You may also like: Highest-rated specialty museums in Minnesota, according to Tripadvisor

OMDb

Shantel VanSanten

OMDb

Sofia Vassilieva

OMDb

Winona Ryder

OMDb

Yara Shahidi

- Born: Luverne, Minnesota (7/25/1985)- Known for:--- Julie Swagger in "Shooter" (2016-2018)--- Becca Butcher in "The Boys" (2019-2020)--- Karen Baldwin in "For All Mankind" (2019-2021)- Born: Minneapolis, Minnesota (10/22/1992)- Known for:--- Tina Salvatore in "The Little Things" (2021)--- Lara Buterskaya in "Looking for Alaska" (2019)--- Kate Fitzgerald in "My Sister's Keeper" (2009)- Born: Winona, Minnesota (10/29/1971)- Known for:--- Jo March in "Little Women" (1994)--- Veronica in "Heathers" (1989)--- Susanna in "Girl, Interrupted" (1999)- Born: Minneapolis, Minnesota (2/10/2000)- Known for:--- Salt's Young Neighbor in "Salt" (2010)--- Zoey Johnson in "Black-ish" (2014-2020)--- Zoey Johnson in "Grown-ish" (2018-2021)