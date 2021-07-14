Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Indiana State

Famous actresses from Indiana

By Stacker
Posted by 
Stacker
Stacker
 10 days ago

OMDb

Famous actresses from Indiana

Anyone who wants to admire and envy the world's biggest stars needs only to look on Instagram. From A-list movie stars and major musicians to pro ball players and comedians who landed their own sitcoms, there's no shortage of evidence of just how good the good life is. They post pictures of themselves with other big shots on rooftop bars, at exclusive clubs, at backstage parties, and at restaurants where regular people can't get a reservation.

But the vast majority of these celebrities were born and raised outside of Hollywood, finding their way to the bright lights and big money of superstardom from obscure beginnings in regular small towns and cities across the country.

Stacker compiled a list of actresses that were born in Indiana from IMDb’s most popular list. Movie poster images are from OMDb . Keep reading to see which of your favorite actresses are from your home state.

You may also like: Best places to retire in Indiana

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0QNoCZ_0awT3F5P00
OMDb

Anne Baxter

- Born: Michigan City, Indiana (5/7/1923)
- Died: 12/12/1985
- Known for:
--- Eve in " All About Eve" (1950)
--- Nefretiri in " The Ten Commandments" (1956)
--- Sophie MacDonald in " The Razor's Edge" (1946) https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=19fbJP_0awT3F5P00
OMDb

Ashley Hinshaw

- Born: La Porte, Indiana (12/11/1988)
- Known for:
--- Casey Letter in "Chronicle" (2012)
--- Emily in "LOL" (2012)
--- Nora in "The Pyramid" (2014) https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1xaIk5_0awT3F5P00
OMDb

Carole Lombard

- Born: Fort Wayne, Indiana (10/6/1908)
- Died: 1/16/1942
- Known for:
--- Maria Tura in " To Be or Not to Be" (1942)
--- Irene Bullock in " My Man Godfrey" (1936)
--- Hazel Flagg in " Nothing Sacred" (1937) https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=38zAUR_0awT3F5P00
OMDb

Embeth Davidtz

- Born: Lafayette, Indiana (8/11/1965)
- Known for:
--- Little Miss in "Bicentennial Man" (1999)
--- Sheila in "Army of Darkness" (1992)
--- Dr. Unger in "Europa Report" (2013) https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4I70w7_0awT3F5P00
OMDb

Jenna Fischer

- Born: Fort Wayne, Indiana (3/7/1974)
- Known for:
--- Pam Beesly in "The Office" (2005-2013)
--- Darlene Madison in "Walk Hard: the Dewey Cox Story" (2007)
--- Katie Van Waldenberg in "Blades of Glory" (2007)

You may also like: Lowest-earning counties in Indiana

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1knCYv_0awT3F5P00
OMDb

Polly Draper

- Born: Gary, Indiana (6/15/1955)
- Known for:
--- Writer in " The Naked Brothers Band" (2007-2009)
--- Ellyn Warren in " Thirtysomething" (1987-1991)
--- Sally in " Stella's Last Weekend" (2018) https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Kp1qX_0awT3F5P00
OMDb

Shelley Long

- Born: Fort Wayne, Indiana (8/23/1949)
- Known for:
--- Diane Chambers in "Cheers" (1982-1993)
--- Anna Crowley in "The Money Pit" (1986)
--- Lucy Chadman in "Hello Again" (1987) https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=06Ne6q_0awT3F5P00
OMDb

Vivica A. Fox

- Born: South Bend, Indiana (7/30/1964)
- Known for:
--- Jasmine Dubrow in "Independence Day" (1996)
--- Vernita Green in "Kill Bill: Vol. 1" (2003)
--- Jasmine Hiller in "Independence Day: Resurgence" (2016)

Comments / 0

Stacker

Stacker

3K+
Followers
2K+
Post
438K+
Views
ABOUT

Stacker is on a mission to produce and distribute engaging data journalism. Founded in 2017, Stacker combines data analysis with rich editorial context, drawing on authoritative sources and subject matter experts to drive storytelling.

 http://www.stacker.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Michigan City, IN
City
Fort Wayne, IN
Local
Indiana Entertainment
State
Indiana State
City
La Porte, IN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jenna Fischer
Person
Ashley Hinshaw
Person
Shelley Long
Person
Anne Baxter
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Actresses#Restaurants#Instagram#Europa Report#The Office#The Dewey Cox Story
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Celebrities
Related

Comments / 0

Community Policy