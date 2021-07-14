OMDb

Famous actresses from Indiana

Anyone who wants to admire and envy the world's biggest stars needs only to look on Instagram. From A-list movie stars and major musicians to pro ball players and comedians who landed their own sitcoms, there's no shortage of evidence of just how good the good life is. They post pictures of themselves with other big shots on rooftop bars, at exclusive clubs, at backstage parties, and at restaurants where regular people can't get a reservation.

But the vast majority of these celebrities were born and raised outside of Hollywood, finding their way to the bright lights and big money of superstardom from obscure beginnings in regular small towns and cities across the country.

Stacker compiled a list of actresses that were born in Indiana from IMDb’s most popular list. Movie poster images are from OMDb . Keep reading to see which of your favorite actresses are from your home state.

You may also like: Best places to retire in Indiana

OMDb

Anne Baxter

OMDb

Ashley Hinshaw

OMDb

Carole Lombard

OMDb

Embeth Davidtz

OMDb

Jenna Fischer

- Born: Michigan City, Indiana (5/7/1923)- Died: 12/12/1985- Known for:--- Eve in " All About Eve" (1950)--- Nefretiri in " The Ten Commandments" (1956)--- Sophie MacDonald in " The Razor's Edge" (1946)- Born: La Porte, Indiana (12/11/1988)- Known for:--- Casey Letter in "Chronicle" (2012)--- Emily in "LOL" (2012)--- Nora in "The Pyramid" (2014)- Born: Fort Wayne, Indiana (10/6/1908)- Died: 1/16/1942- Known for:--- Maria Tura in " To Be or Not to Be" (1942)--- Irene Bullock in " My Man Godfrey" (1936)--- Hazel Flagg in " Nothing Sacred" (1937)- Born: Lafayette, Indiana (8/11/1965)- Known for:--- Little Miss in "Bicentennial Man" (1999)--- Sheila in "Army of Darkness" (1992)--- Dr. Unger in "Europa Report" (2013)- Born: Fort Wayne, Indiana (3/7/1974)- Known for:--- Pam Beesly in "The Office" (2005-2013)--- Darlene Madison in "Walk Hard: the Dewey Cox Story" (2007)--- Katie Van Waldenberg in "Blades of Glory" (2007)

You may also like: Lowest-earning counties in Indiana

OMDb

Polly Draper

OMDb

Shelley Long

OMDb

Vivica A. Fox

- Born: Gary, Indiana (6/15/1955)- Known for:--- Writer in " The Naked Brothers Band" (2007-2009)--- Ellyn Warren in " Thirtysomething" (1987-1991)--- Sally in " Stella's Last Weekend" (2018)- Born: Fort Wayne, Indiana (8/23/1949)- Known for:--- Diane Chambers in "Cheers" (1982-1993)--- Anna Crowley in "The Money Pit" (1986)--- Lucy Chadman in "Hello Again" (1987)- Born: South Bend, Indiana (7/30/1964)- Known for:--- Jasmine Dubrow in "Independence Day" (1996)--- Vernita Green in "Kill Bill: Vol. 1" (2003)--- Jasmine Hiller in "Independence Day: Resurgence" (2016)