Maryland State

Famous actresses from Maryland

Famous actresses from Maryland

Anyone who wants to admire and envy the world's biggest stars needs only to look on Instagram. From A-list movie stars and major musicians to pro ball players and comedians who landed their own sitcoms, there's no shortage of evidence of just how good the good life is. They post pictures of themselves with other big shots on rooftop bars, at exclusive clubs, at backstage parties, and at restaurants where regular people can't get a reservation.

But the vast majority of these celebrities were born and raised outside of Hollywood, finding their way to the bright lights and big money of superstardom from obscure beginnings in regular small towns and cities across the country.

Stacker compiled a list of actresses that were born in Maryland from IMDb’s most popular list. Movie poster images are from OMDb . Keep reading to see which of your favorite actresses are from your home state.

Anna Faris

- Born: Baltimore, Maryland (11/29/1976)
- Known for:
--- Shelley Darlingson in "The House Bunny" (2008)
--- Samantha James in "Just Friends" (2005)
Bess Armstrong

- Born: Baltimore, Maryland (12/11/1953)
- Known for:
--- Kathryn Morgan in "Jaws 3-D" (1983)
--- Eve in "High Road to China" (1983)
Julie Bowen

- Born: Baltimore, Maryland (3/3/1970)
- Known for:
--- Virginia Venit in "Happy Gilmore" (1996)
--- Claire Dunphy in "Modern Family" (2009-2020)
Linda Hamilton

- Born: Salisbury, Maryland (9/26/1956)
- Known for:
--- Sarah Connor in "Terminator 2: Judgment Day" (1991)
--- Sarah Connor in "Terminator: Dark Fate" (2019)
Margaret Whitton

- Born: Meade, Maryland (11/30/1949)
- Died: 12/4/2016
- Known for:
--- Rachel Phelps in " Major League" (1989)
--- Vera Prescott in " The Secret of My Success" (1987)
--- Rachel Phelps in " Major League II" (1994)

Nicole Ari Parker

- Born: Baltimore, Maryland (10/7/1970)
- Known for:
--- Becky Barnett in "Boogie Nights" (1997)
--- Carol Boone in "Remember the Titans" (2000)
Parker Posey

- Born: Baltimore, Maryland (11/8/1968)
- Known for:
--- Jennifer Jolie in "Scream 3" (2000)
--- Kitty Kowalski in "Superman Returns" (2006)
Patricia Richardson

- Born: Bethesda, Maryland (2/23/1951)
- Known for:
--- Jill Taylor in " Home Improvement" (1991-1999)
--- Dr. Andy Campbell in " Strong Medicine" (2002-2005)
Tracie Thoms

- Born: Baltimore, Maryland (8/19/1975)
- Known for:
--- Joanne Jefferson in "Rent" (2005)
--- Kim in "Death Proof" (2007)
--- Lily in "The Devil Wears Prada" (2006)

Stacker is on a mission to produce and distribute engaging data journalism. Founded in 2017, Stacker combines data analysis with rich editorial context, drawing on authoritative sources and subject matter experts to drive storytelling.

