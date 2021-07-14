Famous actresses from Maryland
Stacker compiled a list of actresses that were born in Maryland from IMDb’s most popular list. Movie poster images are from OMDb . Keep reading to see which of your favorite actresses are from your home state.
Anna Faris- Born: Baltimore, Maryland (11/29/1976)
- Known for:
--- Shelley Darlingson in "The House Bunny" (2008)
--- Samantha James in "Just Friends" (2005)
--- Cindy in "Scary Movie 4" (2006)
Bess Armstrong- Born: Baltimore, Maryland (12/11/1953)
- Known for:
--- Kathryn Morgan in "Jaws 3-D" (1983)
--- Eve in "High Road to China" (1983)
--- Patty Chase in "My So-Called Life" (1994-1995)
Julie Bowen- Born: Baltimore, Maryland (3/3/1970)
- Known for:
--- Virginia Venit in "Happy Gilmore" (1996)
--- Claire Dunphy in "Modern Family" (2009-2020)
--- Violet Valentine in "Hubie Halloween" (2020)
Linda Hamilton- Born: Salisbury, Maryland (9/26/1956)
- Known for:
--- Sarah Connor in "Terminator 2: Judgment Day" (1991)
--- Sarah Connor in "Terminator: Dark Fate" (2019)
--- Sarah Connor in "The Terminator" (1984)
Margaret Whitton- Born: Meade, Maryland (11/30/1949)
- Died: 12/4/2016
- Known for:
--- Rachel Phelps in " Major League" (1989)
--- Vera Prescott in " The Secret of My Success" (1987)
--- Rachel Phelps in " Major League II" (1994)
Nicole Ari Parker- Born: Baltimore, Maryland (10/7/1970)
- Known for:
--- Becky Barnett in "Boogie Nights" (1997)
--- Carol Boone in "Remember the Titans" (2000)
--- Melissa Green in "Blue Streak" (1999)
Parker Posey- Born: Baltimore, Maryland (11/8/1968)
- Known for:
--- Jennifer Jolie in "Scream 3" (2000)
--- Kitty Kowalski in "Superman Returns" (2006)
--- Helen Wells in "The Eye" (2008)
Patricia Richardson- Born: Bethesda, Maryland (2/23/1951)
- Known for:
--- Jill Taylor in " Home Improvement" (1991-1999)
--- Dr. Andy Campbell in " Strong Medicine" (2002-2005)
--- Connie Hope in " Ulee's Gold" (1997)
Tracie Thoms- Born: Baltimore, Maryland (8/19/1975)
- Known for:
--- Joanne Jefferson in "Rent" (2005)
--- Kim in "Death Proof" (2007)
--- Lily in "The Devil Wears Prada" (2006)
