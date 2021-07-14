OMDb

Famous actresses from Maryland

Anyone who wants to admire and envy the world's biggest stars needs only to look on Instagram. From A-list movie stars and major musicians to pro ball players and comedians who landed their own sitcoms, there's no shortage of evidence of just how good the good life is. They post pictures of themselves with other big shots on rooftop bars, at exclusive clubs, at backstage parties, and at restaurants where regular people can't get a reservation.

But the vast majority of these celebrities were born and raised outside of Hollywood, finding their way to the bright lights and big money of superstardom from obscure beginnings in regular small towns and cities across the country.

Stacker compiled a list of actresses that were born in Maryland from IMDb’s most popular list. Movie poster images are from OMDb . Keep reading to see which of your favorite actresses are from your home state.

You may also like: Counties with the most super commuters in Maryland

OMDb

Anna Faris

OMDb

Bess Armstrong

OMDb

Julie Bowen

OMDb

Linda Hamilton

OMDb

Margaret Whitton

- Born: Baltimore, Maryland (11/29/1976)- Known for:--- Shelley Darlingson in "The House Bunny" (2008)--- Samantha James in "Just Friends" (2005)--- Cindy in "Scary Movie 4" (2006)- Born: Baltimore, Maryland (12/11/1953)- Known for:--- Kathryn Morgan in "Jaws 3-D" (1983)--- Eve in "High Road to China" (1983)--- Patty Chase in "My So-Called Life" (1994-1995)- Born: Baltimore, Maryland (3/3/1970)- Known for:--- Virginia Venit in "Happy Gilmore" (1996)--- Claire Dunphy in "Modern Family" (2009-2020)--- Violet Valentine in "Hubie Halloween" (2020)- Born: Salisbury, Maryland (9/26/1956)- Known for:--- Sarah Connor in "Terminator 2: Judgment Day" (1991)--- Sarah Connor in "Terminator: Dark Fate" (2019)--- Sarah Connor in "The Terminator" (1984)- Born: Meade, Maryland (11/30/1949)- Died: 12/4/2016- Known for:--- Rachel Phelps in " Major League" (1989)--- Vera Prescott in " The Secret of My Success" (1987)--- Rachel Phelps in " Major League II" (1994)

You may also like: Biggest sources of immigrants to Maryland

OMDb

Nicole Ari Parker

OMDb

Parker Posey

OMDb

Patricia Richardson

OMDb

Tracie Thoms

- Born: Baltimore, Maryland (10/7/1970)- Known for:--- Becky Barnett in "Boogie Nights" (1997)--- Carol Boone in "Remember the Titans" (2000)--- Melissa Green in "Blue Streak" (1999)- Born: Baltimore, Maryland (11/8/1968)- Known for:--- Jennifer Jolie in "Scream 3" (2000)--- Kitty Kowalski in "Superman Returns" (2006)--- Helen Wells in "The Eye" (2008)- Born: Bethesda, Maryland (2/23/1951)- Known for:--- Jill Taylor in " Home Improvement" (1991-1999)--- Dr. Andy Campbell in " Strong Medicine" (2002-2005)--- Connie Hope in " Ulee's Gold" (1997)- Born: Baltimore, Maryland (8/19/1975)- Known for:--- Joanne Jefferson in "Rent" (2005)--- Kim in "Death Proof" (2007)--- Lily in "The Devil Wears Prada" (2006)