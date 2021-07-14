Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Big Sky, MT

Step Inside a Glowing Mountainside Home in Big Sky, Montana

By Eric Alle n
Posted by 
Architectural Digest
Architectural Digest
 10 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Paul Gravette, an entrepreneur and angel investor, knows a good partnership when he sees one. So it didn’t take too long to realize that the synchronicity he and his wife LeighAnn felt with interior designer Roger Higgins was a rare and perfect union. After working with the Nashville-based decorator on their primary residence and Bahamian beach house, the couple decided to give him carte blanche when it came to their mountain retreat in Big Sky, Montana.

www.architecturaldigest.com

Comments / 0

Architectural Digest

Architectural Digest

New York City, NY
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
365K+
Views
ABOUT

Architectural Digest is the international design authority, taking you inside the world's most beautiful homes.

 https://www.architecturaldigest.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Montana Lifestyle
State
Montana State
Big Sky, MT
Lifestyle
City
Big Sky, MT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mountain#Said And Done#French#Southwestern#Venetian#Jamie Beckwith Collection
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Home & Garden
News Break
Interior Design
Related
Home & GardenPosted by
Architectural Digest

Tour a Modern Atherton, California, Home That Features a Striking Pink Sculpture and a Purple Dining Room

Brigette Lau wasn’t looking for a new house. But when a friend told her she’d seen an Atherton, California, place that reminded her of Lau, a female leader in the venture capital tech space, she had to take a look. Lau toured the 11,000-square-foot residence—a new, contemporary build by Pacific Peninsula Group—and was sold thanks to the creek running across the property and its overall feeling of tranquility. “I loved it. There was so much foliage, not a lot of traffic,” she says. “It’s such a beautiful home.”
Posted by
Architectural Digest

Tour a Perfectly Updated Log Cabin Just Outside Jackson, Wyoming

Rush Jenkins and Klaus Baer remember the moment in Yellowstone National Park when they decided to abandon the big-city life in Manhattan. “We were driving a convertible, and it was a gorgeous day in May with snow-capped mountains everywhere,” recalls Jenkins, the former director of design at Sotheby’s New York and a cofounder of WRJ Design. “We turned to each other and were like, If we don’t do this now, when are we going to do this? So we made it happen.”
Silver Lake, NYPosted by
Architectural Digest

This Craftsman Kitchen in Silver Lake Balances Modernity With Mismatched Hardware

How do you renovate a 1920s bungalow and still make it feel fresh, timeless, and modern? That was the challenge Caitlin Murray of Black Lacquer Design faced when hired by an Aussie couple looking to revamp their Silver Lake home. Though they were initially drawn to a more contemporary aesthetic, Caitlin preferred to let the architecture lead the design. “For me, it’s always pretty clear what they are not doing right away,” she says.
Posted by
Architectural Digest

15 Fail-Safe Products Designers Spec Again and Again

Every interior designer has a secret weapon or two in his or her back pocket, something that’s become a signature for style, ease of use, reliability—or all three. Versatility and a certain timelessness, for most, are key: The products that become wheelhouse regulars are ones that will satisfy both function and fashion now and for years to come. We asked 11 top designers throughout the U.S. to share with us the pieces they turn to again and again, from the high-end to the more moderately priced. Whether you’re in need of a quick fix for a last-minute refresh or something to anchor a grand living room in a ground-up production, there’s something here that’s sure to inspire.
Posted by
Architectural Digest

This Under-$10 Party Essential Is the New Decor Staple

All products featured on Architectural Digest are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Last August, I began hosting a weekly Instagram talk show for something habitual to do in isolation. Several graceless attempts at using a...
New York City, NYPosted by
Architectural Digest

50 AD-Approved Photographers for Your Next Interior Shoot

You’ve painted the walls, hung the curtains, and strung up the chandelier—your latest project is a wrap. Now you’re ready to document all that hard work for your portfolio and even some potential press. But interior photography can be a tricky business: Capture the lighting or composition poorly, and those details you worked so hard to achieve will be lost to time (or just the few who experience your space in person).
Stockholm, NYPosted by
Architectural Digest

With a New Bedroom Loft Above, This Stockholm Kitchen Shines

If you want to upgrade a kitchen, you don’t usually downsize. But that’s what Sanna Wåhlin suggested a young family do in order to add a bedroom to their Stockholm home. The footprint of the 19th-century attic apartment couldn’t be expanded, so the interior architect and Note Design Studio partner decided to build up into the tall ceilings instead. She brilliantly crafted a lofted sleeping chamber that actually enhances the cozier cooking area below.
Posted by
Architectural Digest

7 of the Most Extravagant Aspen Homes on the Market Right Now

Aspen has always been a popular vacation-home destination, and it’s no surprise why: year-round outdoor pursuits—hiking during warmer months and skiing come winter—are the main attraction, but it also has culture, arts, and a vibrant dining scene. The scenic mountain setting only adds to the appeal. The pandemic has catapulted...
Posted by
Architectural Digest

10 Great California Escapes for Summertime

If you ask Angelenos, Los Angeles has it all—beaches, mountains, deserts, farms, and cities. But that doesn’t mean a change of scenery isn’t necessary from time to time. This summer, a slew of new and beloved hotels beckons from Sonoma down to San Diego, with distinctive—and inspiring—atmospheres scattered liberally in between. Road trip, staycation, vacation: Whatever you care to call it, an escape from L.A. is an essential part of life in the great state of California. Here, 10 alluring choices.
Posted by
Architectural Digest

Step Inside a Historic Shelter Island Summer Cottage That Brims With Personal Touches

The home as calling card is a well-worn metaphor for the private abodes of top interior designers. But the Shelter Island, New York, retreat of Esteban Arboleda is no slick showcase. “It’s not a laboratory,” says the decorator, associate partner at the celebrated Manhattan-based firm Haynes Roberts. “My house is my house. It’s a representation of who I am as a person, of my broad interests not just in my design life but in my life, period.”
RestaurantsPosted by
Architectural Digest

The 7 Coolest Indoor-Outdoor Restaurants to Dine At Right Now

Indoors or outdoors? Prior to the pandemic, picking the right seat when dining out was a matter of mood, whimsy, and weather. Not anymore. While dining is (thankfully) back to normal in many parts of the U.S., the way we perceive restaurant layout may have changed irreversibly. We want to sit inside but enjoy a free, breezy vibe. Or we want to sit outside while still having a sense of place in thoughtful surroundings.
Posted by
Architectural Digest

Tour Steve Gold’s Sun-Drenched SoHo Loft

After touring a potential client’s penthouse loft in SoHo to discuss bringing it on the market in late 2019, Steve Gold, celebrity real estate agent and star of Bravo’s Million Dollar Listing New York, eventually cut to the chase. “As I left, I ended up saying, ‘I’m happy to sell it for you, but I’ll also buy it from you,’” he recalls.
Posted by
Architectural Digest

This Barcelona Home-Studio Showcases Plenty of Art While Maintaining a Minimalist Warmth

It’s a pretty regular occurrence that we come across a space and think, Hey, how’d you do that? From custom built-ins to expert styling to genius pattern combinations, pros in the interior design business know just what to do to make a room or a home or even a coffee table stand out. So with this series, we’re asking them to let us in on their secrets in the hope that we can take our own spaces to the next level.
Posted by
Architectural Digest

12 Boutique Hotels Outside Major U.S. Cities That Make the Case for a Road Trip

One of the many benefits of a luxury resort is the myriad of amenities. From multi-story spas complete with plunge pools, treatment suites, and impeccably decorated lounge spaces to renowned resident restaurants that even the locals are dying to try, resorts can grant just about any whim its thousands of guests may have. That said, the one comfort sprawling resorts can't offer is a sense of charm that comes with a bed-and-breakfast or a quaint hotel.
Hawaii StatePosted by
Architectural Digest

Carlos Santana Buys Hawaii Home for $20.5 Million

Carlos Santana is giving his real estate portfolio a refresh. According to the Wall Street Journal, the musician just picked up a new vacation home on the Hawaii island of Kauai for $20.5 million, just one year after shelling out $8 million on a nearby smaller property, which is now back on the market for $12.9 million.
Posted by
Architectural Digest

Inside a Creative Couple’s Sustainable Catskills Getaway

The first thing you notice at Bill Caleo and Megan Noetzel LeFauve’s Catskills home is the abundance—and the aroma—of wood. “It’s part of why I love walking into the house,” Noetzel LeFauve says of the white oak used for ceilings, floors, and millwork, all of it unsealed and rubbed with natural oils. “It smells so cozy.”
Posted by
Architectural Digest

Tour This Vibrant Lake Champlain Family Escape

With all due respect to Tolstoy, it is a dubious proposition that all happy families are alike. They certainly don’t all live the same way. And the couple that built this house in Vermont wanted to live large—large enough, in fact, to encompass an extended family of 23—siblings, grandchildren, nieces and nephews, and their numerous children.

Comments / 0

Community Policy