Maine State

Famous actresses from Maine

Anyone who wants to admire and envy the world's biggest stars needs only to look on Instagram. From A-list movie stars and major musicians to pro ball players and comedians who landed their own sitcoms, there's no shortage of evidence of just how good the good life is. They post pictures of themselves with other big shots on rooftop bars, at exclusive clubs, at backstage parties, and at restaurants where regular people can't get a reservation.

But the vast majority of these celebrities were born and raised outside of Hollywood, finding their way to the bright lights and big money of superstardom from obscure beginnings in regular small towns and cities across the country.

Stacker compiled a list of actresses that were born in Maine from IMDb's most popular list.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3a2Kyb_0awT36E700
OMDb

Anna Kendrick

- Born: Portland, Maine (8/9/1985)
- Known for:
--- Natalie Keener in "Up in the Air" (2009)
--- Beca in "Pitch Perfect" (2012)
--- Cinderella in "Into the Woods" (2014) https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=49aMvq_0awT36E700
OMDb

Katie Aselton

- Born: Milbridge, Maine (10/1/1978)
- Known for:
--- Annie in "The Freebie" (2010)
--- Abby in "Black Rock" (2012)
--- Joan in "The Gift" (2015) https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0e8vvK_0awT36E700
OMDb

Rachel Nichols

- Born: Augusta, Maine (1/8/1980)

- Known for:
--- Scarlett in "G.I. Joe: The Rise of Cobra" (2009)
--- Gaila in "Star Trek" (2009)
--- Kiera Cameron in "Continuum" (2012-2015)

Stacker is on a mission to produce and distribute engaging data journalism. Founded in 2017, Stacker combines data analysis with rich editorial context, drawing on authoritative sources and subject matter experts to drive storytelling.

